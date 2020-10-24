Real Estate News

Carolina One
As part of the Carolina One Cares Initiative, Carolina One Real Estate Services (CORE) recognized ten local nonprofits on October 16 at the company’s awards distribution ceremony of 2020. The CORE Committee, comprised of a committee of Carolina One Sales Associates and co-chaired by Tom Tillery and Paige Pollack, presented checks of $1500 each to Aldersgate UMC, Camp Happy Days (CHD), Defenders for Children, Helping Hands of Goose Creek (HHGC), Home Works of America (HWA), Lowcountry Food Bank (LFB), My Sister’s House, Teacher’s Supply Closet (TSC), Tri-County Family Ministries and Windwood Family Services (WFS).
CORE, established in 2006, distributes grants to Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester county non-profit organizations. The committee consists of one Carolina One Real Estate Associate from each of the firm’s 13 tri-county area offices. The goal of the semi- annual event is to improve the quality of life of people living in the metro Charleston area by supporting various organizations that serve deserving individuals and families in the Lowcountry. To date the company has donated grants totaling nearly $300,000.00.
Organizations must complete an application and include a copy of the IRS letter certifying their 501(c) 3 status or submit an IRS letter of eligibility. All completed applications should be emailed to ttillery@carolinaone.com no later than Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Any questions should be directed to Tom Tillery, Committee Chairman, at 843-442-4072.
Jeremiah Oswald, a real estate Sales Associate with the Summerville Trolley Road office earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES®) designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of Realtors®.
Oswald joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the designation after completing a comprehensive course in understanding the needs of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.
Oswald has been a Realtor® since 2015 and has lived in Charleston for the past 17 years. In addition to his newly acquired SRES® designation, he is a Sellers Representative Specialist (SRS), President of the North Area Top Producers Club, a Realtor® of Distinction, a Pet Friendly Agent and a member of Carolina One Real Estate’s Platinum Circle of Excellence.
A former children’s pastor, Oswald is an Amazon Entrepreneur and the owner of a home staging business. A lover of history, he is an avid world traveler having been to six continents and working on a trip to Antarctica. Call him at (843) 642-3124 or email jeremiah.oswald@carolinaone.com.
Kiawah River
Chris Drury has come on board as Kiawah River’s broker-in-charge of residential real estate sales. Kiawah River is a new waterfront community and the Charleston region’s first agrihood. Drury previously served as president and broker in charge of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE), where he oversaw the closings of more than $3.6 billion in sales across 2,765 luxury real estate transactions during his tenure. During his 14 years with KIRE, Drury led the sales team to unprecedented success in residential sales and market growth, having closed on more Kiawah Island properties in 2018 than in any year prior. Following Drury’s tenure, KIRE’s market share exceeded 85%.
With over 40 years of industry experience, Drury will be responsible for leading Kiawah River’s dedicated sales team.
Kiawah River offers a diverse array of homes starting at $700,000 up to $2 million and homesites starting at $200,000 up to $750,000. The community recently broke ground on its Spring House, a waterfront swim club and first major residential amenity. Amenities in the future will be a roadside farm stand and market, a chapel and event hall, a riverfront lodge, river view restaurant and an environmental learning center and fish camp.
Visit www.kiawahriver.com/live-here or call 843.973.8600.
BHHS
Manny Buelna joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate in Mount Pleasant. Originally from Arizona, Buelna joined the United States Air Force (USAF) after high school. He worked as an intelligence analyst and finished his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. With a passion for flight, he completed an officer training school, and earned a pilot slot in the USAF. After two challenging years of training, he was a C-17 pilot, where he moved people and cargo globally. He also specialized in drone operations and flight safety investigations with multiple deployments to the Middle East and Europe. After completing nearly 22 years of service, countless assignments and moves, he and his family settled in Summerville. Currently, on furlough from American Airlines, he is excited about building a real estate career and helping clients find their dream homes. Email him at mikebravo177@gmail.com or call 520.822.6479.
Handsome Properties
Two agents join Handsome Properties – Amy Atwill and Kekoa Lee.
Atwill, originally from Wilmington, moved to Charleston in 2005 after graduating from East Carolina University. She began her career working for a local real estate firm as a project manager and gained valuable insight into Charleston’s unique real estate market from top producers. She and her family live downtown in Wagener Terrace. Atwill is passionate about helping others, which is what drives her to provide a first class buying and selling experience for her clients. Call her at 843.822.0608 or email amy@handsomeproperties.com.
Lee is a College of Charleston alumnus, and has been a resident of Charleston for over twenty years. He has a consulting background, and has a proven track record of helping local businesses with growth and international expansion. He began his real estate career focusing on the commercial side of the market, and later shifted his focus toward residential buyers and sellers, where he has excelled as an agent. Passionate about supporting downtown Charleston’s youth programs, he co-founded the Draft A Celebrity Charity Golf Championship. Email him at kekoa@handsomeproperties.com or call 843.568.5703.
Haunted claims
According to a recent survey, millennials are 30 percent more likely than baby boomers to consider living in a “haunted house” if “some conditions are met.” A Clever Real Estate survey reported that Halloween was America’s third favorite holiday.
Pew Research reported that 18 percent of Americans have seen a ghost and 24 percent claim to have lived in a haunted house. Though most said home repairs are scarier than hauntings, a percentage of buyers would go for living with a ghostly companion if:
• The home was for a much lower price (73 percent)
• The ghosts were friendly (58 percent)
• It was in a safer neighborhood (49 percent)
• It had a larger yard or more land (41 percent)
• It had modern renovations (39 percent)
• The home had more square footage (36 percent)
Though most buyers don’t want to live in anything “haunted,” millennial buyers said it may not be a deal breaker for them.