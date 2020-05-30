Real Estate News

Carolina One president answers questions about COVID-19 and housing market
Michael Scarafile addressed the three questions agents are asked the most frequently these days.
1. Is COVID-19 going to cause another housing crash like we saw in 2009?
No. Housing, like any other market, is driven by the law of supply and demand. In April of 2009 the Charleston market saw a demand of 698 sales, with a supply of 16,068 homes on the market for sale. Our market had 23.2 months’ worth of inventory. A balanced and healthy market is defined as about six months’ of inventory. Less than six months of inventory creates a sellers’ market with rising prices. More than six months of inventory creates a buyers’ market with potentially falling prices. Fast forward to April of 2020 -- sales were down as a result of COVID-19. Nonetheless, the Charleston market still saw 1,216 pending sales with only 7,632 homes on the market for sale. Those numbers equal a market wide absorption rate of 6.3 months, creating a very balanced market.
Will inventory balloon as unemployment grows or as temporary layoffs become more permanent? No, or at least certainly not like we have seen before. In 2009, foreclosures spiked as the underlying economy deteriorated. Foreclosures and short sales added inventory at distressed prices, which led to a downward cycle. This year, the underlying economy was strong, prior to COVID-19. As a result, well qualified mortgage holders are sitting on a record amount of home equity. Government programs are providing homeowners impacted by COVID-19 the ability to enter into forbearance – no payments for up to a year. These programs will stop a spike in foreclosures and allow sellers who need to sell the ability to do so without flooding the market.
There is 6.3 months of available inventory representing the homes for sale across the entire market. Individual markets can vary greatly -- large sections of Dorchester County, including areas in Summerville, North Charleston, Ladson, and Goose Creek, have under 1.7 months of inventory. West of the Ashley, Daniel Island, and Mt. Pleasant are under 4 months of inventory.
2. Is now a good time to sell my house?
Yes. While the number of sales, (demand), did drop off in April as some buyers stayed home, so did the number of homes for sale, (supply), as many sellers decided to wait. While sales for the year are only down one percent, current inventory levels are down 12 percent over last year, which offset some of the short-term drop in sales we saw in April. Once things started to reopen, pent up buyer demand came roaring back in May. This demand was further fueled by tight inventory and historically low interest rates. The first two weeks of May set two successive records for the highest number of pending contracts ever in our market.
3. Is now a good time to buy?
Yes. A seller is usually looking to get the highest price possible for their home. With low levels of inventory in most markets and demand still strong, prices have continued to appreciate for sellers. However, a buyer, while they do not want to pay any more than they have to, is more interested in cost versus price. At the end of the day, a buyer is focused on what their monthly payment is going to be more than the actual cost of the home. Given that the vast majority of buyers have a home mortgage, historically low interest rates, pushed even lower as a result of COVID-19, have resulted in lower payments for buyers, even as prices continue to increase for sellers.
For example, a buyer who purchased a $300,000 house in 2009 with a 2009 mortgage rate of 5.5 percent would spend, assuming a 5 percent down payment, $1,618 per month on principle and interest. Today, a $360,000 house, at today’s rates of 3.25 percent, would cost $1,488 per month. The payment is actually 8 percent less each month even though the “sticker price” of the house is 20 percent more.
No one can predict the future. Everyone’s individual situation is unique. Our goal as industry professionals is to provide you the facts and some explanation of what is going on with the market.
More good news on the “home buying front”
“The torrent of pent up demand in the local housing market is continuing to propel home buyer activity,” said Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One. “Last week narrowly missed becoming the Charleston area's third consecutive record week with 494 properties going under contract.”
The last three weeks are the best three weeks the market has ever seen in terms of ratified contracts. The bottom of the market appears to have been about eight weeks ago. The CTMLS is now down .5 percent year to date, nearly flat, versus last year in ratified contacts and last year was one of the best years ever in the CTMLS Sansom said.
“I find this to be incredible considering everything we are dealing with,” he remarked.
NAI Columbia Facilitates $1.3 Million Sale of 26.52 Acres of Land to Lexington County School District Two
The property will serve as a site for future development.
NAI Columbia’s Ben Kelly, CCIM, Patrick Chambers and Jack Springs represented the sellers in the $1.3 Million sale of approximately 26.52 acres of developable land located at 3208-3211 Platt Springs Road in West Columbia to Lexington County School District Two.
“Our team was able to get the property under contract within 45 days of listing to Lexington County School District Two,” said Patrick Chambers, Senior Broker and Principal at NAI Columbia. “This was the former site of the Long Branch Dairy Farm owned by the Roof family. The Long Branch (Springdale) community is very important to this family and we are thrilled to have procured a buyer that will continue to use the property to serve the community for many years to come.”
3208-3211 Platt Springs Road is approximately 26.52 acres consisting of 12 parcels of contiguous property and is 0.5 miles from the Platt Springs and Wattling Road intersection, also in close proximity to Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
For more information call 803.744.9864.
New agents
Lance Morrison, Jessica Lanier and Russell Scott Ellsworth join three of Carolina One’s 13 local sales offices.
Morrison joins the Longpoint Road Mount Pleasant office. He is a four-year veteran of the Navy and has been a resident of the Lowcountry for over three decades. Morrison has a bachelor's degree in speech communication from UNC Wilmington and a master’s in business and human resources from Webster University in Charleston. He has worked closely with building contractors and homeowners for more than 20 years as a contractor sales specialist. He and his family live in North Charleston. In his spare time, he is a self-proclaimed comedian, actor, and singer. Give him a call at 843-609-7634 or email lance.morrison@carolinaone.com.
Lanier comes on board at Carolina One’s Goose Creek Crowfield Blvd. office. Prior to a real estate career, she worked in both the medical and hospitality industries.She has lived in Charleston for the past 14 years and enjoys travelling, event planning and photography. Reach out to her via email at Jessica.lanier@carolinaone.com or call her at 419-320-1735.
Ellsworth previously owned and operated a flooring and construction firm for 38 years in Charleston before signing on with Carolina One’s Summerville Main Street sales office. He has also been a licensed life and health insurance agent for the past two years. Ellsworth has lived in Charleston since 1971, and he and his wife have six children and eight grandchildren. In his free time, you’ll find him bass fishing. Contact him at Russell.ellsworth@carolinaone.com or call him at 843-323-2848.
Carolina One New Homes and builder-partner Mungo Homes have begun construction on 70 new homes in the River Glen community on Johns Island.
Starting in the low $300s, the homes are built on generous home sites surrounded by property that includes four ponds and an abundance of common space with grand oaks. The traditional homes range in size from 1,675 to 4,238 square feet. There are nine different floorplans, with availability of nine-foot ceilings on the first floor and three to six bedrooms and two to four bathrooms (depending on the size and the floorplan). Other special features include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
The natural gas community offers a complete energy efficient package that includes 14 SEER energy efficient HVAC systems, tankless water heaters, low VOC carpet and paint, insulated tilt-out windows and more.
River Glen is a short drive from downtown Charleston, Folly Beach and Kiawah Island’s Beachwalker Park.
Contact Marcos Vargas at (843) 779-2166 or email marcos.vargas@carolinaone.com. A model home is located 1106 Donerail Lane off Brownswood Road.