Real Estate News

Travel trends during pandemic
According to Airbnb, travelers are seeking “new distinctive experiences even in their own backyards.” Hilton Head and Charleston rank high on U.S. destinations for weekend and holiday trips.
With Labor Day and the fall season coming up, below are what they’re finding as travel patterns and trends:
• Travelers are sticking to more remote locations for Labor Day Weekend and beyond, but trips to cities are on the rise.
• Nearby stays within 300 miles from home remain the most popular with guests, but searches for international destinations are on the rise, reflecting wanderlust.
• Now, where you stay matters more than ever: Unique stays like cabins and tiny homes are overtaking more traditional options in trip searches.
Women rule when it comes to hosting and booking. Airbnb reports that the majority of their hosts are female – 55 percent and 62 percent of the bookings are made by women.
Their top trending destinations are:
• Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
• Big Bear Lake, California
• Lake Havasu City, Arizona
• Charleston, South Carolina
• Scranton, Pennsylvania
• Wilmington, North Carolina
• Palm Springs, California
• Orange Beach, Alabama
• Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
• Fredericksburg, Texas
City destinations have dropped to 20 percent from last year's Labor Day getaways. Domestic travel rules with more than half of them in August being 300 miles from guests’ own homes. International trips are down, but searches on them have risen from July.
Labor Day weekend stays most popular bookings are at cabins – these types of dwellings have more than doubled in popularity since this time last year and “unique stays are spiking tremendously.” Shepherd’s huts have doubled in popularity since last July. Barn stays are up 60 percent, cabins, 40 percent and cottages, 30 percent. Of the 20 most wish listed stays last month, five of them are treehouses, three are tiny homes, two are domes and one is one of the most fantastic caves in the world – in Greece.
Short trips dominate for getaways and ones that allow pets are at the top of the list.
The most searched amenities for Labor Day getaways are:
• Allows pets
• Pool
• Wifi
• Kitchen
• AC
• Washer
• Jacuzzi
• Free parking
Not surprisingly, people are staying home and enjoying online experiences that involve music, cooking, dancing and even magic shows. Who wouldn't love a Pasta with the Grandmas cooking experience, especially if Grammy is in Italy.
Source: Airbnb, above information is based on August bookings or searches from August 1-23, 2020. For more information visit https://www.airbnb.com.
Carolina One
Scott Fulton and Marthe Teixeira have recently formed the Fulton and Teixeira Team at Carolina One’s Mt. Pleasant Hwy. 17 North office.
Fulton and his family, have lived in the Charleston since 1992. A graduate of Trident Technical College with an associate’s degree in the arts, Fulton has been a Realtor® since 2012. He has two premier real estate credentials: Sellers Representative Specialist (SRS) and an Accredited Buyers Representative. Fulton, his wife and daughter love Charleston’s dining scene. Fulton's hobby is auto restoration, specifically his 1971 VW Beetle. Call him at (843) 324-8845 or email scottandmarthe@gmail.com.
Teixeira is a graduate of Colby Sawyer College in new Hampshire with a degree in communications, Teixeira moved to Charleston in 2016. Prior to obtaini9ng her real estate license in 2017, she was employed by Jounce Therapeutics, a start-up immunology company focused on cancer research. She is married with two daughters and they enjoy beachcombing and grilling out with friends. Call her at (917) 325-8033 or email at scottandmarthe@gmail.com..
April Curci is the newest commercial real estate professional to partner with the Commercial Real Estate Division of Carolina One Real Estate Services at the North Charleston admin office.
A native of Arizona, Curci graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.S. degree in business administration with minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology.
A third generation commercial real estate professional, she holds active licenses in Arizona and South Carolina. Since 2013, Curci has specialized in the logistics and transportation of products coming through the Panama Canal and their subsequent dispersal throughout the U.S.
Prior to joining Carolina One, Curci has worked with a prominent brokerage. She has completed the Global Supply Chain, Logistics and Transportation/Deep Water Port Studies and Analysis Course and is in the process of becoming a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM). Email her at april.curci@carolinaoneplus.com or call 602- 625-3104.
Shea Robbins is a commercial real estate sales associate with the downtown Broad Street office. He recently earned the CCIM designation by successfully completing the CCIM Institute’s comprehensive examination in mid-August 2020. This certification required more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis and ethics in commercial investment real estate. There are currently only 10,000 CCIM members globally.
A graduate of Charleston Southern University with a BS degree in business administration, Robbins has had a career in banking with Wachovia Corporation and First Federal Savings Bank, in mortgage with Shelter Mortgage, LLC and in real estate with Walterboro Realty before joining Carolina One. He brings over 20 years of experience advising clients on commercial and investment properties. Shea and his wife have two daughters. Email him at srobbins@carolinaoneplus.com or call 843-217-0530.