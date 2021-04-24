Real Estate News

CTAR market report
“Our market is picking up steam as we head into one of the busiest times of the year for residential real estate,” said 2021 CTAR President Rusty Hughes. “We need to see enough inventory come on the market that we can get to the point where homes aren’t selling within hours of coming online. Right now, it’s incredibly difficult to get new and available inventory in front of prospective buyers before it’s sold.”
Hughes said that demand isn’t slowing and interest is increasing in the Charleston market, especially now during the historically busiest spring and summer seasons.
“Last month, we hosted the Comprehensive Planning Summit with an outstanding group of local leadership and elected officials—we heard from planning experts who shared new and innovative ways that southeastern cities are embracing growth in ways that expand affordability, increase homeownership and help cities grow smart, he said. “We look forward to supporting our local towns, cities and municipalities as they implement their Comprehensive Plans and consider new and different ways that we can grow smart as a region.”
CTAR’s March report released on April 13, 2021 showed that homes sales “soared past 2K,” with a median price of $330,000, a 14 percent increase. Year-to-date, sales have increased 26 percent and the average time a property stays on the market is 37 days.
Charleston ranks high on green living
With this past week, celebrating Earth Day on April 22, building “green” isn’t just a concept or a plan any longer. People want healthy living in all areas of their lives – the cities and communities they live in and the homes inside those. Our carbon footprint is being measured in the way we live and that goes along with the places we call home.
Many regional developers and builders in the Lowcountry have been implementing eco-friendly standards for over a decade and in doing so, the area finds itself among the top 10 cities on Apartment Guide’s list of “The Greenest Cities in the U.S. for Renters.” Charleston made the cut for a city that offers a greater number of rental properties with green amenities.
The findings were a result of the number of communities that have green amenities – LEED certification, solar panels, charging stations, and smart thermostats. Texas ranked highest with three cities in the green list. Charleston and Boston tied for 10th place.
Here are the top ten in the United States and their percentage of green communities:
1. San Antonio, Texas, 27.97% -- half of population are renters. The Build San Antonio Green project, enables the city to offer 26 million square feet of green building and homes.
2. Richmond, Virginia, 27.08% -- The city has a GreenCity planned development that is anchored by a new sports arena.
3. Plano, Texas, 25.71% -- one of the state’s largest burbs. The US Green Building Council’s LEED Cities program certified Plano as a 4-Star Certified Community.
4. Austin, Texas, 23.75% -- the city was in Architectural Digest as the “Greenest City in America.” The millennial hotspot is home to the University of Texas and residents here are demanding climate-friendly neighborhoods. With over 22 acres of city parks for every 1,000 residents, it’s ranks high as a fun city and a great place to live.
5. Tacoma, Washington, 23.53% -- it’s the West Coast’s cheapest city for renters and is a member of the Green Cities Network. Every October, the Green Tacoma Partnership celebrates Green Tacoma Days.
6. Tempe, Arizona, 23.33% -- A city with educated young people, with 50,000 students in its population of 200,000, its history of Native Americans keeping the environment healthy has translated into residents wanting the same. Conservation and green initiatives are part of the city’s infrastructure in both owned properties and rental units.
7. Omaha, Nebraska, 21.74% -- The greenest city in the Midwest for renters, it has a municipal initiative, ECOmaha that promotes a green plan and environmental equality. Warren Buffett’s Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy is one of the largest producers of wind energy in the country.
8. Atlanta, Georgia, 21.58% -- Half of the city is trees, there are several city parks and as you exit downtown there are wooded forests. The city has been a leader in outdoor environmental spaces and solutions for decades. It has the third most farmers’ markets in the country and it funds LEED building programs. Atlanta plans to power all municipal buildings (including its airport) solely with clean energy in the next five years and has set its sights on doing so for every building by 2035.
9. Wilmington, North Carolina, 20.51% -- Its takes the No. 1 slot for best coastal city in the country for renters. It also claims the “Best American Riverfront.” With seven miles of coast, it also has a River to the Sea Bikeway and a two-mile Riverwalk on Cape Fear.
10. Boston, Massachusetts and Charleston, South Carolina, 20% -- the two historic cities tie for the top 10 spot. Boston is 2/3 reclaimed marshland and the government has several citywide eco-friendly initiatives such as green districts and affordable green housing. Included in plans are LEED buildings and the Renew Boston Whole Building Incentive. Charleston, named the “Best City in the World,” by Travel + Leisure is about 15 percent water. With Charleston’s reputation of being the friendliest city and prime arts destination, our fair city comes in as renters and buyers having choices when it comes to eco-friendly living.
2021 Top tech gadgets for homeowners
According to Realtor Magazine, homeowners are wanting more and more tech-leaning, renewable/sustainable and clean energy materials in their homes. The CEO of Netgear, Patrick Lo said, “Work from home is here to stay in different ways for every household member. “Wi-Fi keeps on growing at a fast pace, [as does the] need for more speed, coverage, and reliability. AV (audiovisual) over IP growth is accelerating.”
Add the uptick of stay-at-homers ordering fitness gadgets and equipment with online workouts and it translates to buyers wanting flex spaces for home offices and gyms. The 2021 virtual Consumer Electronics Show unveiled a surfeit of solutions when getting techy with it. Kitchen, security and smart home accessories were on the list, as was, not surprisingly, air-quality systems. Below are 10 of the products showcased.
1. Adurosmart – the smart lighting company expands into home security.
2. Airthings – a new Wave Mini sensor that helps find potential mold in addition to its lineup of air quality monitoring systems. The Airthings’ Virus Risk Indicator uses data from sensors to calculate the risk level of virus transmission within a building.
3. Arlo – Essential Wireless Security Camera with privacy shield.
4. Beermkr – the world’s first all-in-one homebrewing countertop appliance.
5. Benjilock – a new fingerprint smart lock.
6. Caregiver Smart Solutions – an app that uses sensors so caregivers can know when loved ones who may be homebound, need help.
7. Cleer Crescent – a sleek, modern home speaker that can use Google Assistant.
8. LUFT Duo – portable air purifier ($149) is a compact air cleaner that you can take with you to rid your car, desks or (realtor open houses) of dust, pollen, mold and other pathogens.
9. D-Link - outdoor security camera, indoor water sensors, and Wi-Fi 6 routers.
10. Contact-free and voice-controlled faucets from Kohler and Moen.
For the full list, visit the "21 Tech Gadgets That Will Make Homeowners' Lives Easier."