Real Estate News

BHHS Carolina Sun
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate welcomes three new agents – Lina Dimova, Martha Brouthers and Desiree Smith.
Dimova just relocated to Charleston from Chicago. As a residential resale sate agent in the Windy City, she brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the Lowcountry. She loves Charleston as it reminds her of her birth town in Europe – the beaches, food, hospitality and unique history makes her feel right at home. She brings an unbridled enthusiasm for finding her clients their dream homes. Give her a call at 240.838.2820 or email lina@bhhssun.com.
Brouthers is a native Charlestonian and her family has been living in the Lowcounty for generations. She has been an entrepreneur, bringing new business ventures to downtown for years -- restaurants and gift shops, including Charleston Chocolates. She earned the “Candy Lady” by most of the locals. Passionate about Charleston real estate, she has had a yearning to enter the industry for the past decade and officially jumped in. Brouthers looks forward to building long term relationships with families that want to relocate Charleston area, as well as helping native Charlestonians find their perfect home. Email her at marthabrouthers@gmail.com or call her at 843.270.6408.
Smith brings years of experience in real estate development, construction and sales in New York, Boston and the Charleston area. Understanding that "under all is land," her experience from the ground up provides a foundation of real estate knowledge to serve her clients from a comprehensive perspective. Specializing in luxury homes and upscale concierge service for her clients is her trademark. Reach her at 843.345.4277 or email desiree@bhhssun.com.
Carolina One
Availability to get on the pre-sale buyers list is underway now for the new workforce townhomes coming to North Mount Pleasant. Gregorie Ferry Towns will be two and three-bedroom homes that begin in the mid-$200,000s and will range from 984 to 1,216 square feet. Luxury features included nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, 42-inch cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and extra parking. There will also be a pet-friendly bark park in the community of 36 townhomes. Scheduled completion of the first homes is summer of 2021.
The development was made possible by Carolina One New Homes, Prosperity Builders, LLC and Housing for All – Mount Pleasant. To view floorplans, discuss financing and get on the pre-sale buyers list, contact Carolina One site sales agent Ali Bring at (843) 226-1043 or email Ali at ali.bring@carolinaone.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal
Kailia Dorval joins Realty ONE Group Coastal’s Mount Pleasant office. Born and raised in Montreal Canada, Dorval, once an international touring singer - is now deeply immersed in the Charleston real estate market. She thrives on finding her buyer clients the perfect property; while ensuring her listing clients get the best price through top notch marketing networking and research.
Dorval has a background in hospitality and brings her relentless passion about real estate to help clients make the best buying and selling decisions. It is her goal to ensure the selling and buying process encompasses a genuinely positive experience. Dorval’s philosophy is that you're not just moving into a new home but a community. Whether it's the trendiest restaurants, top-ranked school districts, serene parks, shopping, art galleries or fitness facilities – she finds her clients an area that matches their lifestyle and needs. Reach out to her at 843.901.0990 or email ashtonproperties@gmail.com.
Carolina Park
Carolina Park in North Mount Pleasant announced Riverside’s first waterfront homesites within the master-planned community off of Highway 17. Sawyer’s Island will have custom homes that offer waterfront living and private island access. There will be 25 homesites, five of which are dockable, which will feature an exclusive selection of waterfront, wooded and pond homesites. The homes will be almost entirely surrounded by marshland and permanently protected natural areas.
Residents will have exclusive access to their own private island. Property owners can choose an existing plan from Riverside’s Design Portfolio or custom design a home from the ground up. To learn more about these new homes and Sawyer’s Island call 843.654.5083.
NAI
NAI Columbia’s Ben Kelly, CCIM, and Patrick Chambers represented the seller, Chapin Road Partners, in the development and investment sale of the new construction O’Reilly Auto Parts store located at 945 Chapin Road, Chapin, South Carolina to Agree Development, LLC. It is the site of the newly built O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Chapin, South Carolina. It is an approximately 7,396 square foot retail building situated on a 1.08-acre lot situated along a major thoroughfare running along Lake Murray and connecting Chapin to Northwest Columbia.
“We began the site selection process in the Chapin market many years ago and were finally able to secure a suitable site for the development of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store,” said the Patrick Chambers, Senior Broker and Principal at NAI Columbia. “After completion of the development, we received multiple offers on and subsequently sold the O’Reilly’s during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
NAI Columbia’s Tom Milliken, Tombo Milliken and Nelson Weston, III, represented the seller, John Foster, in the $1.25 million disposition of 295 acres of farming, recreational and timberland located on White House Road in Columbia, South Carolina to 1351 WHR, LLC. This property is an approximately 295-acre land tract located south of Columbia. Less than fifteen minutes from downtown Columbia, this large property had been in the same family for over 90 years.
“We were pleased to have assisted the seller in finding a suitable buyer for the land,” said Tom Milliken, Senior Broker and Principal at NAI Columbia. “The buyers are a group of close friends from Columbia who will utilize the tract’s many assets and functions.”
For more information visit www.naicolumbia.com.
Trinity Partners
Trinity Partners has been awarded the exclusive leasing assignment for 7909 Parklane Road in Columbia, South Carolina, by the property’s owner, Diversified Healthcare Trust. Located at the intersection of Parklane Road and I-277, the four-story Class A office building has approximately 115,000 SF of professional office space available for lease.
“Plans are underway to transform the building and add amenities not currently present in the market. Our team is very excited to be an integral part of the repositioning and delivery of this prominent Columbia office market asset,” commented Bruce Harper, SIOR, Managing Partner with Trinity Partners.
7909 Parklane’s large block of available space presents a rare opportunity for a large user in the Columbia market, ideal for a corporate relocation or headquarters. The building features prominent signage and branding opportunities, offering full floor availability with a favorable parking ratio that is close to downtown and surrounding areas. This fall, Trinity Partners will be working closely with the building’s property management team, The RMR Group LLC, as the building undergoes a major property rebrand and common area upgrade.
For more information, visit trinity-partners.com.