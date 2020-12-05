Real Estate News

Carolina One
Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One New Homes provided the latest new home market facts for new homes.
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
• Currently 2,750 Active Homes in MLS (down 1,875 from May 5, 2020)
• 2,088 Resales & 662 New - 24% are NEW
Pending Sales are at 3792 in MLS (up 742 from May 5, 2020)
• 2382 Resales and 1410 New - 37% are NEW
• New Home Sales accounted for 26% of ALL Homes Closings: REIS NHR JUNE 20
• Charleston: 18% Berkeley: 39% Dorchester: 26% (% of New v/s Resale): REIS NHR JUNE 20
4402 New Homes closed in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR AUG 20
• Historical High – 7100 in 2006 and Low – 2100 in 2009
Average sales price for new homes: $360,183(Overall): REIS NHR AUG 20
• Charleston: $430,669 Berkeley: $338,762 Dorchester: $292,034
Single Family Permits:
• 5,028 permits were issued in Last 12 Months: REIS NHR AUG 20
• Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009
Dave Samson, COO/COO said that the last week (week of Nov 23) saw a 52 percent increase in sales (ratified contracts) over the same week last year with 428 properties going under contract. “We are still seeing very large year-over-year growth in ratified contracts and sales levels well in excess of where we expect them to be in late November,” he said.
The Beach Company
The Beach Company welcomes four new hires to their company.
Emily Aspinwall has been hired as the vice president, controller and treasurer at the company's headquarters in Charleston. Aspinwall will oversee all aspects of accounting for company and its related entities, including corporate, fund and property management financial reporting to all internal and external stakeholders. She has invaluable industry experience having previously served as the senior director of corporate accounting at Greystar for 13 years and is a certified public accountant (CPA) and member of AICPA and SCAPA.
Annika Damstra is the leasing consultant for The Jasper, The Beach Company’s new luxury 12-story mixed-use building located in downtown Charleston. In her role, Damstra will promote available residences to prospective renters, oversee rental applications, facilitate move-ins and serve as the point-of-contact for existing tenants. Damstra is a recent graduate of the College of Charleston where she majored in marketing with a minor in commercial real estate.
Chasidy Gardner is the leasing consultant at Canvas Lofts, a new mixed-use development located in Greenville’s Heritage Green Arts District. She has worked in property management for more than four years. Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Gardner moved to Greenville in 2016 to pursue her career in real estate management. Gardner will help manage the development’s leasing and marketing procedures in addition to communicating with and assisting the community’s residents.
Jaylan Hasty is the assistant property manager for The Cardinal, the first-ever mixed-use community in the Forest Acres neighborhood in Columbia. Hasty will process new tenant applications, execute leases, communicate directly with residents and assist in marketing. A South Carolina native, she currently resides in Columbia with her daughter.
The Cassina Group
HGTV’s popular “House Hunters” TV show featured The Cassina Group’s Meghan Stein Webster as she helped find the perfect property for a first-year pharmacy student and her parents. The episode aired on December 1 and featured several downtown properties.
Webster has years of real estate experience and a background in the legal and banking industries. She recently participated in the sale of a record-breaking oceanfront property on Sullivan’s Island. Her luxury market knowledge and familiarity with the downtown real estate market serves as an asset for her clients.
“I have always loved watching ‘House Hunters’ and am excited to be a part of this classic show while showcasing some truly beautiful downtown Charleston homes,” Webster said.
For more information on The Cassina Group, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com. To view the HGTV episode, look for Season 177, episode 1, “An Education in Charleston.”
The home happiness factors
Each year, some study is revealed about where the happiest people on the planet live. This year’s study conducted by Blacktower Financial Management came up with the best places in the world to live and work based on “key metrics that determine happiness,” which were the following:
• World happiness ranking
• Average monthly salary
• Cost of living
• Property price to income ratio
• Quality of healthcare
• Global peace level
Switzerland came in at number one, ranking highest on neutrality and peace, a high average monthly salary and strong ratio to property price to income. The four main reasons why people move abroad are because of family ties, lifestyle improvement, earning more money or new career opportunities and adventure. Three other Nordic states were at the top as well – Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland. The United States, according to this study was ranked No. 20. Below are the top ten.
1. Switzerland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Norway
5. Australia
6. Finland
7. New Zealand
8. Netherlands
9. Austria
10. Canada
With virtual employment opportunities on the rise and most likely here to stay, moving abroad may not seem as much as a stretch than a year ago. But, unlike Charleston, you’ll need to pack some very warm clothing. Or pick up the Danish book, “The Little Book of Hygge, Danish Secrets to Happy Living” and stay here in the Lowcountry.
Check out the top 25 countries by visiting: https://www.blacktowerfm.com/the-expat-hub/.
To view the “World Happiness Report” 2019 visit: https://worldhappiness.report/ed/2019/#read.
Carolina Park
Work continues in Mount Pleasant in Carolina Park’s newest community, Sawyer’s Island. Roads are being paved, lots prepared and a brand-new boardwalk is nearly complete. The release date is early 2021 and is limited to 25 custom homesites that will have views of the Wando River.
Residents will have access to their own private island that has a nature trail, picnic area and a dock. All set on 545 acres, half of which are permanently preserved. Builders include Cline Homes, Axon Homes, Homes by Dickerson, Burton Company, JacksonBuilt Custom Homes and SBC Home. To be placed on a pre-sale buyer list, call 843.793.0400.
In Carolina Park’s Riverside community, Lennar has unveiled two new model homes that are part of their eight floorplans in the community. Lennar’s floorplans range from 2,300 to 4,400 feet and begin in the $600,000s.
Stanley Martin Homes will begin work on 32 single-family luxury homes adjacent to Bolden Lake early next month. They will be priced from $600,000, will range in size from 2,700 to 3,200 square feet and will offer lakefront and woodland views. To learn more call 843.888.9747.