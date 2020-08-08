Real Estate News

Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant
According to Carolina Park’s sales team, “it’s been a summer to remember at Carolina Park.” Despite the impact of the pandemic, demand remains strong for homes, most notably in The Village and Riverside.
The large master-planned community has homes for sale starting in the $400,000s for Village homes and custom, luxury homes in Riverside from the $700,000s to $1.5 million.
Carolina Park has added a new Riverside Custom Home Sales Center overlooking the 20-acre Bolden lake, which is “part model home, part sales center and pure Riverside.” Buyers can get a sense of choices in Riverside and learn more about custom builders in Riverside.
Carolina Park builders and custom builders within the community include Homes by Dickerson, Lennar, Cline Homes, Axon Homes, David Weekley Homes, Saussy Burbank, The Burton Company, SBC Home, Stanley Martin and JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.
To schedule a appointment call Haley or Patty Lynn at 843.793.0400. In the interest of everyone’s safety, appointments and masks are required.
Trinity Partners Completes Sale of North Charleston Fresenius Dialysis Clinic
Trinity Partners recently completed the $3,265,570 sale of a newly developed Fresenius Dialysis Clinic in Goose Creek, South Carolina. The 6,521 square foot medical building located at 300 Baxter Brown Way is situated in the rapidly growing Carnes Crossroad area of North Charleston.
Bruce Harper, Partner at Trinity Partners, originally represented the building’s developer in their acquisition of the site.
Dail Longaker, Director of Investment Sales at Trinity Partners, later teamed up with Harper to sell the completed investment property to Alpha Omega Enterprises, Inc., represented by Longaker. Harper and Longaker are based in Trinity Partners’ Columbia office.
For more information about Trinity Partners, visit trinity‐partners.com and follow them on Instagram at @trinitypartnerscola.
Charleston Realtor® Named Chair of National RPAC Trustees Federal
David Kent, Broker/Owner with The Real Buyer’s Agent in Mt Pleasant, was named chair of the National Association of Realtors® 2021 RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee. More than 100 committees determine NAR’s policy decisions and annual direction, providing a transparent and highly efficient avenue through which America’s 1.4 million Realtors® – agents and brokers – are able to shape and influence the nation’s largest trade association.
“I’m incredibly proud to recognize David Kent, who has earned the honor and responsibility of chairing NAR’s 2021 RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee,” said NAR’s 2021 President Charlie Oppler. “Selected from a number of highly qualified candidates, David will serve a critical role that ensures NAR accurately reflects the will of America’s 1.4 million Realtors®. The dedication and commitment of people like David allow this association to continue fighting so effectively for homeowners, homebuyers and private property rights in every corner of this country.”
Kent has held many leadership positions at the local, state, and national levels of the Realtor® organization including President of the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS®, President of the South Carolina Association of REALTORS® and Chair of the South Carolina Community Alliance.
"I'm honored and humbled to be able to represent Realtors® throughout the United States over the coming year and look forward to working together to promote the tradition of homeownership and real estate investment," said David. RPAC was created to give Realtors® a powerful voice to help develop, advance, and implement federal legislative objectives affecting the real estate industry. For more information, visit www.Charlestonhome.com.
Shelter Lending Services welcomes Carlton Scott as a Senior Loan Officer
Carlton Scott has joined the Jaffee Group at the Carolina Builder Division of Shelter Lending Services, LLC as a loan officer. Shelter Lending is a subsidiary of NewRez. Shelter offers a complete line of mortgage products, including purchase mortgages and refinance options, with a specialization in builder relationships. Carlton resides in Myrtle Beach and will focus on the Grand Strand market in addition to an all-encompassing geographic market as he did with NewRez.
Carlton has 16 years’ experience in mortgage lending, including 8 years with NewRez in Columbia, MD and Charlotte, NC. He has a background in real estate brokerage and appraising which provides a depth of knowledge for residential mortgage lending. A native of Baltimore, he was involved in the community and formed a company that provided aid and housing for those with disabilities.
Carlton’s focus is to walk every borrower through the mortgage lending process and consult with them in understandable straightforward terms. For more information, Carlton can be contacted at 443-670-7097 or carlton.scott@sheltermortgage.com
To contact the Charleston office at 1321 Ashley River Road, call David H. Jaffee, VP and branch manager at 843.725.5901.