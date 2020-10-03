Real Estate News

Carolina One
Dave Sansom, CFO/COO of Carolina One Real Estate Services shared a recent market update. According to Sansom, the week of September 14 was an exceptional one for mid-September. The week realized a 66 percent increase in sales (ratified contracts) over the same week last year.
“This is a huge increase in sales year over year,” he said. “Seventeen of the last 20 weeks have been above the previous one-week sales record”
Other notable points Sansom reported were:
• September 2020 is trending +95 percent to September of 2019 in terms of ratified contracts, market wide.
• Though there is a slowdown in the number of contracts being ratified, this is normal for this time of year (a seasonal slowdown as we head into fall). The seasonal slowdown should have started three months ago and the market would have slowed much more by now in a normal year.
• This will go in the books as the best September we've ever had in terms of ratified contracts - by a wide margin.
Sansom said that this past week marks six months since the bottom of the “mini housing crash" that the COVID-19 lockdowns caused. “To me that seems like forever ago,” he said. “The fact that we went from ‘the end of the world’ to the best housing market we have ever seen in such a short time span shows how fast things can change.”
Carolina One agent earns NAR designation
Jeremiah Oswald of The Oswald Group with Carolina One Real Estate has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR).
Oswald joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. Completion of comprehensive courses in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older is required.
“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES® the designation means that a REALTOR® has that understanding,” said Jeremiah. “We have a large number of active adults moving here from all over the country with many of them attracted to our amazing 55+ communities. Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a REALTOR® with their SRES® designation will be able to help them every step of the way.”
The SRES® Council is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
For more information, visit SRES.realtor.
Active market continues
David Kent of The Real Buyers Agent provided stats regarding the week of September 21. “There were 440 residential properties under contract this past week,” he said on September 29. “That included 227 single family homes with a median list price of $340,000.”
Kent said that two of those 227 were under $100,000, 22 were over $1 million and five were over $2 million. “The market is very active, exceeding the 2018 and 2019 pace of homes going under contract,” he added.
Homes sold and median price:
• Daniel Island, 7, $950, 000
• James Island, 8, $423,000
• Johns Island, 16, $415,000
• West Ashley, 34, $367,000
• North Charleston, 22, $213,000
• Mount Pleasant, 30, $622,000
• Peninsula/Charleston, 13, $1 million
• Summerville, 57, $265,000
• Hanahan/Goose Creek/Moncks Corner, 70, $277,000
According to Kent, condo and townhomes sales were 103 total, with one listed under $100,000. Thirty of these properties sold from $100,000 to $199,000, 40 from $200,000 to $299,000, 19 from $300,000 to $499,000, 11 from $500,000 to $985,000 and two at $1.3 million and $2.25 million.
BHHS Southern Coast Real Estate
Erica Phillips joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate’s Summerville office. Shortly after moving to the Charleston area, she fell in love with Summerville’s charm and southern hospitality and decided to put down roots by buying her first home. She and her husband and three children enjoy traveling, eating great food, nature walks and spending countless hours at the local beaches. She is passionate about real estate because she understands that a home is one of our biggest investments in life. Her level of dedication, honesty and professionalism to her clients is unsurpassed. Reach out to her at 843.371.9939.
BHHS also welcomes agents back to their Charleston and Summerville offices. All three are seasoned Realtors with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry. Reach Andrea Zimmerman at 701.330.6888 or email a.zimmerman@bhhsscre.com and Danielle Rapnikas at 224.436.6092 or email d.rapnikas@bhhsscre.com – both at the Summerville office.
Amanda Capone will be in BHHS' Charleston office. Give her a call at 631.848.7891 or email a.capone@bhhsscre.com.
Charleston Commercial
Charleston Commercial lists several downtown properties for sale or lease:
The company lists McCrady’s Tavern at 2 Unity Alley, 153 East Bay Street and 155 East Bay Street for sale
“We are thrilled to offer these three incredible properties as one listing,” said Joshua Schaap, managing director for Charleston Commercial. “Even though these spaces are distinct, they flow together so well that it made sense to put them together under one umbrella listing. Someone is going to grab three terrific properties in the heart of Charleston’s busy tourist area.”
The company has 328 King Street and 438 King Street as for lease properties. Both are in a prime location, one near the Roost Boutique Hotel (a luxury hotel under construction) and the other near Marion Square and Hotel Bennett.
Charleston Commercial has brokered or participated in 19 property acquisitions in downtown Charleston totaling more than $74 million. They were part of one of the largest deals of the last decade, consisting of eight properties from six property owners in a landmark deal bordered by King, Society and George streets.
“Our experience with iconic properties and historic buildings has allowed us to positively shape the face of Charleston,” said C. Kendrick. “Our work on complex zoning issues, utilities and historic properties gives us an edge when it comes to facilitating commercial real estate sales, acquisitions and developments in the Lowcountry’s most historic areas.”
For more information call 843.670.5727.