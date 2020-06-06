Real Estate News

Carolina One
Kim Chambers and Matthew Potter are the newest real estate associates to affiliate with the downtown Broad Street office of Carolina One Real Estate Services.
A resident of Charleston for the past 3-1/2 years, and a Realtor® since 2017, Chambers has joined with her husband Mark to form Chambers and Associates at Carolina One Real Estate in the company’s downtown office. A native of Sacramento, California, she is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and is working on her master’s degree at Georgia Tech University.
For 30 years Chambers was involved as a corporate leader and a company president in the field of software development for both large and small corporations where she spent 12 years as a practitioner, consultant, and account executive.
She and her husband have 5 children, 13 grandchildren and they enjoy boating and spending time at the beach.
Potter spent 14 years on the radio in the Charleston market as an operations manager, program director, and on-air personality for local stations 98 ROCK and 105.5 The Bridge. Known as “Potter” to his listeners, he is an avid music lover and a promoter of all things local.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in advertising, Potter made his way to Charleston 17 years ago after growing up in Pennsylvania. The father of two children who are actively involved in soccer and basketball, Potter coaches his daughter's soccer team and plays in an adult soccer league.
New Home Market Facts
Overall Charleston Real Estate Market (MLS):
Currently 4,457 active homes in MLS (down 272 from May 5, 2020)
3,439 Resales & 1,019 New – 23 percent are NEW
Pending sales are at 3,813 (up 812 from May 5, 2020)
2578 Resales & 1234 New – 32 percent are NEW
New home sales accounted for 25 percent of ALL Homes Closings: NHR DEC 19
Charleston: 20 percent, Berkeley: 34 percent ,Dorchester: 22 percent (% of new v/s resale): NHR DEC 19
4273 New homes closed in last 12 Months: NHR DEC 19
Historical High – 7100 in 2006 and Low – 2100 in 2009
Average sales price for new homes: $372,351(Overall): NHR DEC 19
Charleston: $436,659, Berkeley: $335,797, Dorchester: $312,785
Single Family Permits:
4,875 permits were issued in Last 12 Months: NHR DEC 19
Historical High – 8084 in 2005 and Low was 2732 in 2009
Source: Will Jenkinson, Carolina One New Homes
Maison Real Estate
Olga Page, co-founder of Maison Real Estate, closed a sale in mid-April that went under contract the same day it was listed – 104 Queen Street A in Harleston Village.
This sale shows that attractive properties in coveted neighborhoods that are market priced are still in demand.
“So far, the Charleston market remains fairly stable for both buyers and sellers,” Page said “There is confidence that the local economy will recover once the current situation abates. Charleston is consistently rated as a top city in the US. Its incredible history, beauty, strong medical facilities and a robust jobs market will continue to make it a desirable location for home buyers. Charleston is well-positioned compared to many other markets to withstand the impact of the virus through this period," Page said.
BHHS
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun welcomes Tracy Knight to their Mount Pleasant office.
Knight has a passion for real estate, and helping her clients achieve their goals. She has excellent customer service skills, and a top-notch commitment to work hard for her clients, providing quality service to build relationships. She and her family moved from Kentucky to Charleston a few years ago, which she says was the best life decision they ever made. Prior to a real estate career, she was a successful esthetician where she helped launch a medical spa in Kentucky.
She and her family live in Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville. When not working, she enjoys walking and riding bikes through the neighborhood nature trails, fishing and kayaking at the community lakes, and swimming at their neighborhood pool.
NAR online survey results
The National Association of Realtors released a report on June 1, “Meeting the needs of buyers and sellers during and after the pandemic.”
Their surveys were an exploration of how home buyers and sellers want to safely handle home sales transactions during the pandemic.
Their data found that 65 percent who attended an open house within the last year would do so now without hesitation.
“The real estate industry – and our country – has endured some very challenging times for several months, but we’re seeing signs of progress and we are earnestly hoping the worst is behind us,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco. “While we celebrate Homeownership month, we embrace today’s version of homeownership and the unique paths homeowners take to realize their dream. For prospective buyers, the desire to own a home remains strong and the guidance, expertise and professionalism Realtors® provide is more important now than ever.”
Survey highlights:
• Approximately half of buyers (47%) and sellers (53%) said that during the current pandemic, relying upon a real estate professional when searching for or selling a home is much more important than before.
• A majority of buyers (54%) and sellers (62%) said that particularly during the pandemic, a real estate agent’s guidance is especially valued.
• Almost 6 in 10 buyers and sellers – 59% and 58%, respectively – believed that buying and selling real estate is an essential service.
• About half of buyers – 51% – said an agent can help buyers glean more valuable information from online listings than buyers could uncover on their own.
• More than half of buyers – 56% – believed an agent can save a buyer the time and stress of weeding through online listings.
View the full report at: https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/meeting-the-needs-of-buyers-and-sellers-during-and-after-the-pandemic