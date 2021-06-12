Real Estate News

Carolina One
Dave Sansom, COO, Carolina One Real Estate provided an update on the latest real estate stats for the last week of May 2021. “Business remains steady at a very high level,” Sansom said. Below is a snapshot of that week:
• 423 properties went under contract last week in the Charleston area, -10% to last year's post-lockdown housing surge number and +8% to the same (very strong) week in May/June in 2019.
• Inventory sits at 1,391 Active listings (excluding Active Contingent and Pending). This is basically flat to last week and two weeks ago.
“We think that we would be trending much closer to 2020 sales levels if we had a few thousand more listings to work with,” Sansom said. “Weak demand is not why we have been slightly trailing the last two exceptional years over the last few weeks...lack of inventory is why. In fact, it is remarkable that sales levels are as high as they are given where inventory is currently.”
New listings taken are up year-over-year, Sansom reported. “Inventory is hitting the market in good numbers – it is simply snatched up before it can accumulate.”
This time of year – spring/summer market is strong and should remain strong, according to Sansom for at least the next 8-12 weeks. Whether the Lowcountry realizes a “seasonal slowdown” in the fall remains to be seen.
Nexton
Nexton recently surpassed 100 home sales in its newest neighborhood, Midtown. In March, Midtown welcomed its first resident and celebrated the groundbreaking of the Midtown Club, an expansive amenity center available to Nexton’s Residential Association members in spring 2022.
Inspired by traditional town and village layouts, Midtown’s master plan is organized into five distinct villages spanning 1,000 acres. Midtown’s initial phase, the Blueway District, features approximately 700 homes and is named for its network of canals and waterways that weave throughout the neighborhood. The names play homage to the extensive Blueway system located in Berkeley County.
At full build-out, Midtown will offer 2,700 homes in a variety of types, sizes and price ranges surrounding a Central District of shops, office space, dining options and the Midtown Club.
Nexton was recently recognized as the top master-planned community in the U.S. by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). For more information and to see Midtown’s available selection of floorplans, visit https://bit.ly/3k9pnwW.
Carolina Park
Carolina Park’s announces it’s “weeks away” from the opening of Riverside’s newest amenity, The Lake Club. The amenity center, which has required years of planning and several months of site preparation and construction, will be open just in time of the summer season.
Brian Keels, COO of Carolina Park Development said, "We selected the site for the club very carefully. We wanted guests to enjoy the long views across the lake, as well as the cooling breezes off the water all summer long. We also wanted it to be close to the boardwalk and walking trail so it was easily accessible and integrated into the neighborhood."
Carolina Park continues to be a draw for buyers. Anticipation for Sawyer’s Island was better than expected – the 25 custom homes went under contract in just a few weeks of their release. With the addition of shops and retailers such as Costco, CVS, Park West Veterinary, Sweetgrass Pharmacy and others that are minutes away, the community’s appeal is growing. Mount Pleasant newest 55+ active adult community, Revel, is attracting an even broader group of residents. For more information visit CarolinaPark.com.
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE)
KIRE reported that the momentum carried over into 2021 and the Island as a whole saw the best first quarter of sales in Island history. KIRE, exclusively focused on Kiawah Island properties — reported the best first quarter of sales in their company’s history.
Island wide, Kiawah generated $205M in sales across 177 total transactions. This represents a 181% increase in transactions and 176% increase in volume over Q1 2020; and a 250% increase in transactions and 297% increase in volume over Q1 2019. Of that island wide number, KIRE generated $152M in sales across 118 total transactions which was a 237% increase in the number of sales this quarter versus the same time last year, and a 337% increase over the same time in 2019.
Inventory on the island is the lowest ever recorded, with only 2.7% of Island properties available for sale. Villa & cottage inventory is the most remarkably low, with only 13 properties available for sale across the Island (0.8% of total villa and cottage inventory), compared to 98 available this time last year. The most expensive Q1 sale on Kiawah was transacted by KIRE for a four-bedroom, four-bath ocean and marsh view home at 4 Ocean Course Drive which sold for $7.3 million. For more information visit kiawahisland.com.
Looking for luxury
The group of buyers between the ages of 22 to 30 years old, dubbed millennials, make up the largest share of home buyers at 37 percent according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The demographic snagged the spot in 2014.
According to the May 2021 Institute for Luxury Home Marketing report, this subset of buyers is also commanding a bigger representation in the luxury real estate market. Low interest rates and a “new generation of affluent, who have benefitted from being in a COVID growth industry” are beginning to forgo starter condos or smaller dwellings. Affluent millennials are choosing instead to purchase single family homes as their first home. Kids and the ability to work from home has been two driving factors for them.
Nationally, the median list price of a luxury home in April 2020 was $1,586,500. In April 2021, that figure has increased to $1,767,500. The average home size has dropped in square footage – from 3,675 in April 2020 to 3,416 in April 2021. Luxury homes, according to the report, are selling for an average of 100.00 percent of list price.
Charleston and North Charleston were listed as one of the top ten markets during and in a post-COVID-19 environment by the NAR. The NAR also reported that sales in the $1 million plus price tier increased 37.5 percent over a year ago and that “sales in the upper end are rising quite swiftly at the highest end.”
Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist was quoted in an NPR article: “On average, homes are getting 5.1 offers; some are getting a lot more — 20 or 30 bids. "I have not really seen it, even during the housing market bubble days.”
This phenomenon is occurring in most markets, including luxury real estate.
Rent report May 2021
The latest Apartment Guide rent report shows that nationally, “every unit type is up year over-over-year except for studio apartments.” The highest increase percentage was for a two-bedroom, with a 5+ percent year over year increase. In South Carolina, the average rent for a two-bedroom last year was $1,436 and this year, $1,491, up 3.86 percent. The top five states that realized the largest rent increases were Nevada, New York, Arizona, Michigan and Texas.
According to the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s rent payment tracker, 95 percent of apartment households paid rent. Doug Bibby, NMHC’s President said: “This month's (April) findings are part of what seems to be an increasingly clear pattern of economic recovery and strong demand for multifamily housing. With more and more vaccines being administered, job creation on the rise and tens of billions in rental assistance being distributed to residents and housing providers in need, the outlook for the industry is a positive one."
Bibby stated some of the reasons for that, especially during and since the pandemic is that “federal lawmakers did their jobs when they allocated almost $50 billion in rental assistance...”
To read the entire report, visit https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/apartment-guide-annual-rent-report/.