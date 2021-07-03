Real Estate News: Project to add 850,000 square feet along Palmetto Commerce Parkway

Construction has begun on four few buildings along the Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston that will bring 850,000 square feet of new industrial space to the area when the project is completed in 2022.
Trinity Capital Advisors, a commercial real estate development and investment firm based in Charlotte, is spearheading the project, which will be known as Tradepark East. The company announced in January that it had acquired 78 acres along the commercial parkway, which is already home to Federal Express, Daimler Vans Manufacturing, Home Depot and Boeing, among others.
“Trinity Capital’s timing is spot on. Interest in both Charleston and the Port area is showing no signs of slowing, and there’s a notable lack of industrial supply. Tradepark East will attract a diverse range of manufacturers and distributors looking to take advantage of all that Charleston area has to offer,” said Lee Allen, managing director at JLL. He and Kevin Coats, executive vice president at JLL, are handling leasing on the project.
Building One, the development’s largest, totals 342,160 square feet with 36-footclear heights. Buildings Two and Three total 174,720 square feet each, and Building Four will be 145,600 square feet. General contracting services at Tradepark East are being performed by Frampton Construction. The design firm is DMA Architecture, and Reveer Group serves as the civil engineering team.
“When we reentered the Charleston market early this year, we anticipated the market demand would increase and that fundamentals would remain favorable,” said Massie Flippin, partner at Trinity Capital. “Having witnessed that, we’re enthusiastically accelerating our development plans and expect the quality of the product, location, and strategic access will drive significant demand from a diverse range of manufacturers and distribution companies.”
Carolina One welcomes six new agents
Carolina One Real Estate recently welcomed six new sales associates. Leeann Barton, Alex Christman, Michelle Driggers, Rachel Hatcher, Cynthia J. Hill and Van Johnson have joined the company and will work across five of the firm’s 13 Lowcountry offices.
Barton, a native of Winter Park, Fla., has lived in the Charleston area for over three years. Prior to receiving her real estate license, she focused on raising her two children. Barton will be based at Carolina One’s Summerville Old Trolley Road office, and can be reached at leeann.barton@carolinaone.com or (843) 901-2124.
Christman, who holds a degree in digital science from Kent State University, is a native of Mansfield, Ohio, who has lived in Charleston for three years. He most recently worked in the software sector, while also being involved in real estate drone photography. Christman will also be based at the Old Trolley Road office, and can be reached at (843) 900-1533.
Driggers is a Pinopolis native who holds a graphic communications degree from Clemson University. A former teacher for 12 years at St. John’s Academy in Moncks Corner and executive director for four years of the Cane Bay Family YMCA, she will work from Carolina One’s Summerville Main Street office. Driggers can be reached at michelle.driggers@carolinaone.com or (843) 864-9476.
Hatcher is a native of Johnston, R.I., who holds a special education degree from Grand Canyon University. Formerly self-employed with Southeast Construction and Maintenance in Summerville, she has lived in Charleston for five years. Working from Carolina One’s newest office at Park Circle in North Charleston, Hatcher can be reached at (334) 449-2885 or rachel.hatcher@carolinaone.com.
Hill, a Realtor since 2002, is a Savannah native who over the past 19 years has enjoyed an illustrious real estate career that includes serving on local, state, and national Boards of Realtors. Working from Carolina One’s Downtown Rutledge Avenue office, she can be reached at cynthia.hill@carolinaone.com or (843) 478-9120.
Johnson, also a native of Savannah, holds a psychology degree from Purdue University. Prior to obtaining his real estate license, he spent 13 years in the Air Force and Georgia National Guard, and also worked at Boeing. Based at Carolina One’s West Ashley Orleans Road office, Johnson can be reached at van.johnson@carolinaone.com or (843) 442-7310.
Carnes Crossroads music series continues
The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads continues July 3 with a performance by one of the region’s most popular dance bands, the East Coast Party Band, on the Village Green. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for sale from The Immortal Lobster, Cast Iron, Ravenel Seafood #2, Mora Ice Cream, and Steel City Pizza. Parking and admission for the Summer Barn Jam Series are free. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will take place under cover in the Green Barn
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, given that there will be plenty of space to spread out, relax and enjoy a family-friendly local music event. Lawn games including bocce and cornhole will also be available. Village Green at Carnes Crossroads ia located at 1st Avenue and Parish Farms Drive in Summerville.
Charleston population growth triples U.S. rate
Population in the Charleston metropolitan area has grown at nearly three times the national rate since 2010, a rise that stands in stark contrast to recent population declines in and around many major cities in the United States over that same span.
According to research by Hire A Helper, a moving company based in Oceanside, Calif., population in the metro Charleston area has grown 19.1 percent since 2010, compared with a national rate of 6.5 percent over that same span. That increase equates to 66,983 new Charleston-area residents since 2010, and a population jump from 350,998 to 417,981.
Over the past five years, the Charleston area’s population has grown at a rate of 7.2 percent, compared to a national rate of 2.7. Overall, U.S. population is growing at its slowest rate in 60 years, and metros around Detroit, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Buffalo have all experienced declines in population since 2010.
Bluffton among best places for retirees
Southern charm and proximity to Hilton Head Island helped make the Beaufort County city of Bluffton one of the best places in America to retire, according to research from Sundae, a California-based company that helps homeowners sell off-market.
Bluffton, with a population of 30,937, ranked No. 8 among the U.S. retirement destinations on Sundae’s list. The city’s median home price is $282,200, and $300,000 will get buyers almost any two-bedroom home on the market. Bluffton also earned positive reviews for its eight area hospitals. 217 days of sunshine, local shops and restaurants, and natural environment along the May River.
Located 90 miles from Charleston, the Bluffton area is also home to several master-planned, 55-plus communities such as Sun City and Latitude Margaritaville. The Sundae list was topped by Ocala, Fla., with Chattanooga, Tenn., Silver City, N.M., Lincoln, Neb. And Belfast, Maine rounding out the top five retirement locales.