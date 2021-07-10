Real Estate News: Cape on Kiawah condos accelerate plan for second phase

The Cape on Kiawah condominiums set to break ground later this summer have sold 90 percent of first-phase residences, leading developer East West Partners to accelerate its plans for the second phase of the oceanfront enclave.
The development’s second phase will include an additional 38 units, bringing the total to 78 residences across six buildings. The Cape on Kiawah, which has sold 38 of its 40 first-phase units — with 35 of those going on the first day they were available — will be the first new, whole ownership beachfront condominium community on Kiawah Island in over 30 years.
Located on 14 acres within Kiawah Island’s original West Beach community, The Cape on Kiawah currently offers three- and-four-bedroom oceanfront floorplans ranging in size from 2,296 to 3,795 square feet. Prices start at $5.9 million.
The groundbreaking for phase one will take place this summer, and estimated timing for phase two will be announced in the coming weeks. Buyers of The Cape on Kiawah’s first phase residences include existing Kiawah property owners as well as those from the New York City area, North Carolina and Kentucky, among others. The development will also include an oceanfront beach club with infinity pool, fitness center and spacious sun deck.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response we are receiving for The Cape on Kiawah development, but we are also not surprised,” said Miller Harper, East West Partners’ managing partner in Charleston. “Kiawah is a highly attractive community for buyers due to its picturesque natural setting, proximity to Charleston, and abundance of amenities, and The Cape further exemplifies that. We are looking forward to breaking ground on these residences and continuing East West Partners’ longstanding tradition of building terrific communities in world-class destinations.”
$134M first half a record for Maison
Maison Real Estate set a first-half record for the company in 2021 with $134,595,370 in closed transactions as of July 1, the agency announced.
The all-female real estate team is led by founding partners Leslie Turner, Mary Lou Wertz and Olga Page, all known for their intimate knowledge of the local market. Maison’s first half ended with a bang July 1 when Turner and Jennifer Davis represented the seller and buyer in the off-market closing of a residence at 60 Church St., a 1754 home which sold for $5.025 million.
Other notable first-half Maison deals include 16 Tradd St. (which sold for $1.384 million, with Page representing the buyer); 59-B Barre St. (which sold for $1.7 million with Wertz representing buyer and seller), 178 St. Margaret St. (which sold for $599,000 with Wertz representing buyer and seller); 14 Queen St. (which sold for $1.6 million with Turner representing the seller); 143 Queen St. (which sold for $1.55 million with Turner representing the seller); 32 N. Adgers Wharf (which sold for $1.7 million with Laura Farish representing the seller); 53 Church St. (which sold for $2.9 million with Joni Hazelton representing buyer and seller); and 66 Poplar St. (which sold for $810,000 with Eleanor Smythe representing the seller).
In addition, Page represented three buyers who put in sight-unseen offers for 59 Dereef Court which sold for $745,000, 190 President St. which sold for $655,000, and 21 George St., Unit 402 which sold for $785,900. Turner represented the buyer of 59 Krier Lane, an I’on home which sold for $2.150 million. And Wertz represented the seller of 116 South Battery, a charming 1925 home a block from the tip of the peninsula, which sold for $2.85 million.
RealTrends honors 13 from Carolina One
Thirteen individuals and teams representing Carolina One Real Estate Services have been recognized by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International Coaching as being among America’s best real estate companies and professionals.
The RealTrends and Tom Ferry ranking listed Carolina One as the 64th largest company in the nation for transactions closed in 2020 (with 9,095) and the 65th largest in the nation for total sales volume ($3.53 billion). Locally owned and operated and with over 50 years of experience in the Charleston market, Carolina One today features 12 offices and over 900 sales associates.
The following Carolina One agents and teams, ranked in order of sales volume, combined for $459.4 million in sales and 1,321 closed transactions: 1, Chris Facello Group; 2, Fox Family Team; 3, Lowcountry Elite Group; 4, The Dede and B.V. Team; 5, The Everett Presson Group; 6, Jim Kempson; 7, Nancy Hoy; 8, Charleston Pier Partners; 9, The Deb Walters Team; 10, The Kislinger Group; 11, Nienstedt, King & Associates; 12, Jay Costa; 13, Nickole Samios.
“Achieving the level of sales volume that these teams and individuals have achieved is an incredible accomplishment,” said Dave Sansom, chief financial and operating officer at Carolina One. “We are proud of all of them and we are grateful that they choose Carolina One Real Estate Services as their real estate business partner. We look forward to continuing to play a key support role for all of our agents and I personally can't wait to see what they are able to achieve in 2021.”
Local commercial conditions among U.S. best
The greater Charleston area is one of the 20 top metro areas in the country with the strongest commercial real estate conditions in 2021, according to a first-quarter analysis conducted by the National Association of Realtors.
From a commercial standpoint, the Charleston-North Charleston market is stronger than the overall U.S. market, according to NAR researchers. The area is experiencing stronger job creation than nationally, particularly in the retail sector. The unemployment rate is also lower than the national rate, the population is growing faster than the national rate, and more construction is underway than nationally, particularly in the office sector. A larger share of jobs in the hospitality sector has helped that area recover faster than elsewhere.
But wages in the Charleston-North Charleston market are also lower than nationally, and are not rising as fast as they are elsewhere. Job creation is outpacing housing permits at a faster rate than nationally. And rent growth is rising faster than the national rate, meaning renters in the Charleston area spend more of their income on rent compared with those in the rest of the country.
Overall, though, the NAR expected strong job creation and favorable economic conditions to bode good things for the Charleston region going forward. “Commercial transactions are likely to pick up in the second half of 2021 and in 2022 as more people get vaccinated, more businesses operate at higher capacity, personal leisure and business travel pick up, and consumer spending rises,” according to the report.
Two other areas of South Carolina were also named among the 20 areas with strongest commercial rea estate conditions for the first quarter of 2021: the metro Greenville area, and greater Charlotte, N.C., which includes parts of York, Lancaster and Chester counties in the Palmetto State. Jacksonville, Fla., topped the NAR’s list.