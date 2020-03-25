Real Estate Happenings

  • Updated

Due to ongoing COVID-19 virus updates, several real estate events have been cancelled or postponed to a later date. 

Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes

WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages

WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations

WHERE: Virtual/online – all classes will be online until end of March

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

American Mortgage Conference

WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.

WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6

WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston

 

