Real Estate Happenings

Due to ongoing COVID-19 virus updates, several real estate events have been cancelled or postponed to a later date.
Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes
WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages
WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations
WHERE: Virtual/online – all classes will be online until end of March
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
American Mortgage Conference
WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.
WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6
WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston