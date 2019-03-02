Charleston Remodeling Expo

WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products and more.

WHEN: March 1-3

WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston

PRICE: $3

MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com

ERS Regional Mastermind

WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.

WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.

WHERE: TBD, Charleston

PRICE: $97

MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com

Certified Pool Operator Course

WHAT: A course for those responsible for operating safe and efficient pool facilities.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Belfor Property Restoration, 7629 Southrail Road, North Charleston

PRICE: $395 members; $695 non-members (includes course material and exam)

MORE INFO: RSVP at Charleston Apartment Association: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

Inside Business Live, The Post and Courier--Real Estate in South Carolina

WHAT: A presentation regarding factors influencing a lack of construction of starter homes in the Charleston region. Featured speakers include representatives from the industry and College of Charleston.

WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Riley Park Club at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston

PRICE: $35

MORE INFO: marketing@postandcourier.com or call 843-937-4831.

Website: https://tickets.postandcourier.com/e/iblrealestate

VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes.

WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.

WHEN: April 23, 2019

WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-10973914417.