Snee Far Village Grand Opening Event
WHAT: Grand Opening of new homes in Snee Farms neighborhood with prize drawings
WHEN: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Nov 16
WHERE: 1200 Club Drive
MORE INFO: dbenfield@thebeachcompany.com
Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov. 22 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.
Holiday Market at the Green Barn
WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 14
WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville
MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/