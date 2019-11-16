Snee Far Village Grand Opening Event

WHAT: Grand Opening of new homes in Snee Farms neighborhood with prize drawings

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Nov 16

WHERE: 1200 Club Drive

MORE INFO: dbenfield@thebeachcompany.com

Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov. 22 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Holiday Market at the Green Barn

WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/