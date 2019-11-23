Origin SC classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first-time homebuyers and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov. 23 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.
REALTOR Orientation
WHAT: An orientation by the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS (CTAR) or agents, property managers and appraisers
WHEN: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: 5006 Wetland, North Charleston
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/
Holiday Market at the Green Barn
WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14
WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville
MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/