Origin SC classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first-time homebuyers and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov. 23 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.

REALTOR Orientation

WHAT: An orientation by the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS (CTAR) or agents, property managers and appraisers

WHEN: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 5006 Wetland, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

Holiday Market at the Green Barn

WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/