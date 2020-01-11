Brunch and Learn Mixer
WHAT: Real estate professionals Twala Scott, Kamaria Holmes and Jeraine Smiley educate on the process and requirements of purchasing a home in today’s market.
WHEN: Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact kamaria.holmes@agentownedrealty.com
Residential market forecast
WHAT: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors real estate market forecast for the new year will be led by USC economist Joey Von Nessen.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Jan. 15
WHERE: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., Building 920
PRICE: Free for CTAR members; $25 for guests
More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/residential-market-update-tickets-84605554491
Boost Your Own Business 2020
WHAT: Residential real estate conference in which keynote speakers Chris Smith and Jimmy Mackin of Curaytor teach strategies for dealing with common objections in the real estate market. Tickets $129.
WHEN: Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; Jan. 23, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Marriott Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island
MORE INFO: See curaytor.com.
RealtorEcon 2020
WHAT: Expo with 50 partners, economic updates, educational breakout sessions and keynote speaker from Zappos on delivering customer service. Open to members of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors.
WHEN: Jan. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Marriott Grande Dunes, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach
MORE INFO: Contact (843) 626-3638
Possess the Land Home Buyer Workshop
WHAT: Seminar employing biblical principles to help people break free of renting and realize home ownership.
WHEN: Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7670 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact Tamara York at (843) 804-7976
Win with sellers
WHAT: A one-day workshop by Keller Williams that teaches the seven-step seller service cycle — how to close, market and service listings,
WHEN: Jan 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105, West Ashley
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2FvCoi1