Brunch and Learn Mixer

WHAT: Real estate professionals Twala Scott, Kamaria Holmes and Jeraine Smiley educate on the process and requirements of purchasing a home in today’s market.

WHEN: Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston

MORE INFO: Contact kamaria.holmes@agentownedrealty.com

Residential market forecast

WHAT: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors real estate market forecast for the new year will be led by USC economist Joey Von Nessen.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Jan. 15

WHERE: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., Building 920

PRICE: Free for CTAR members; $25 for guests

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/residential-market-update-tickets-84605554491

Boost Your Own Business 2020

WHAT: Residential real estate conference in which keynote speakers Chris Smith and Jimmy Mackin of Curaytor teach strategies for dealing with common objections in the real estate market. Tickets $129.

WHEN: Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; Jan. 23, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Marriott Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island

MORE INFO: See curaytor.com.

RealtorEcon 2020

WHAT: Expo with 50 partners, economic updates, educational breakout sessions and keynote speaker from Zappos on delivering customer service. Open to members of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors.

WHEN: Jan. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Marriott Grande Dunes, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach

MORE INFO: Contact (843) 626-3638

Possess the Land Home Buyer Workshop

WHAT: Seminar employing biblical principles to help people break free of renting and realize home ownership.

WHEN: Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7670 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: Contact Tamara York at (843) 804-7976

Win with sellers

WHAT: A one-day workshop by Keller Williams that teaches the seven-step seller service cycle — how to close, market and service listings,

WHEN: Jan 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105, West Ashley

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2FvCoi1