Real Estate Happenings

Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes

WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages

WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations

WHERE: Virtual/online – all classes will be online until end of March

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Real Estate Networking Mixer

WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals

WHEN: 6 p.m., March 19 and every third Thursday of the month

WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S

Win with Buyers

WHAT: One day workshop for realtors regarding best practices sponsored by Keller Williams

WHEN:9 am to 4 p.m., March 24

WHERE: 131 Middle Street, Alhambra Hall, Mount Pleasant

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2xMjym1

Daniel Island Business Association's March Block Party

WHAT: Daniel Island Real Estate and Business Association host block party, social and networking event on Daniel Island

WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Mar 26

WHERE: 101 River Landing Drive, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2PKSd9X

American Mortgage Conference

WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.

WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6

WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston

