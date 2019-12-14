Holiday Market at the Green Barn

WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/

Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Jan 2 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Brunch and Learn Home Buyer Mixer

WHAT: An event hosted by Circle of Excellence Real Estate Group

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Jan 11

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste 149, North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/38qM2j5

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.