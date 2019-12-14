Holiday Market at the Green Barn
WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14
WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville
MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/
Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Jan 2 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Brunch and Learn Home Buyer Mixer
WHAT: An event hosted by Circle of Excellence Real Estate Group
WHEN: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Jan 11
WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste 149, North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/38qM2j5
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.