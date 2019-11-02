The 2019 Symphony Tour of Homes
WHAT: The annual Charleston Symphony Orchestra Tour of Homes
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov 2
WHERE: Freshfields Village, Kiawah Island, SC
MORE INFO: Call 216-402-1307 or for tickets 843-813-3617; https://csolinc.org/tour-of-homes-2-2/
Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first-time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov 5 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Carolina One and Cane Bay Yard Sale
WHAT: Second annual yard sale benefitting the Charleston Basket Bri
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, Nov 7
WHERE: 1909 State Road, Summerville
MORE INFO: Call 843-285-3966 or email Dharrell@CarolinaOne.com.
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.
Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at The Ponds
WHAT: A holiday shopping event with over 45 vendors
WHEN: 12 p.m – 4 p.m., Nov 3
WHERE: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Pkwy, Summerville
MORE INFO: Email ThePondsHolidayShopping@gmail.com or call 843.900.8556.