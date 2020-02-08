Real Estate Briefs

A "Southern Living" inspired community is coming to Charleston
A new riverfront neighborhood, The Settlement at Ashley Hall, has been named a “Southern Living” community.
CEO and developer, Carolina Holdings Group's Gary Wadsten said, “The magnificent river views, proximity to historic downtown Charleston and a rich history dating back 340 years make The Settlement of Ashley Hall a one-of-a-kind setting for embracing the southern lifestyle.”
The 44-acre waterfront property, located at 148 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, sits among grand oak and magnolia trees, has vast marshland and river vista views and was the King’s Grant tract in 1676. The developer is working with the State Historic Preservation Office and the Historic Charleston Foundation to preserve its historic significance.
The community is Charleston’s first and only Southern Living inspired community. Sid Evans, Editor In Chief of Southern Living Magazine commented, “The Settlement at Ashley Hall embodies the southern lifestyle, and we are delighted to welcome this new neighborhood into our small but impressive family of Southern Living Inspired Communities.”
The magazine selects a collection of neighborhoods that is “marked by charm, taste and the Southern spirit.” There will be a total of 47 homes, with nine of the 47 homesites on the banks of the Ashley River. Each of the nine waterfront homesites will accommodate a custom-built home and offer between 91 to 113 feet of river views. Permitting is in progress for six of these lots to accommodate a private, deepwater dock and the remaining three lots will accommodate a crab dock.
The remaining 38 interior homesites offer lot and home packages. There are four different sections within The Settlement including Historic Park, Oak Allee, Oak Forest and Riverfront.
Beaufort-based Allison Ramsey Architects and New Leaf Builders of Johns Island will conceive and build the homes. CHD Interiors of Murrells Inlet and Mount Pleasant are the designers. Square footage ranges from over 2,700 to over 5,400 square feet. Lot and home packages start in the mid-$600,000s.
The community will have a private dog park and 100 feet of riverfront devoted to the community with a deep-water dock, riverfront pool, covered pavilion and fire pit.
Sales launched in January and site work has been underway since early fall 2019. New home construction is slated to begin this summer.
For more information, visit the home sales and design center at 1305 Ashley River Road, call 843-471-0976 or visit https://www.historicashleyhall.com.
BHHS welcomes agent
A new agent joins Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Carolina Sun Mount Pleasant office. Susan Hood has been a Realtor for over 15 years. She brings a strong work ethic learned from family, a sales background with Johnson & Johnson and a positive, enthusiastic approach to her clients. Contact her at 908-797-2100 or email susanstruphood@gmail.com.
Carolina One welcomes five agents
Carolina adds five new agents to three offices.
Lee Beckwith joins the Trolley Road office in Summerville. He is a native of New York and has lived in Summerville for over two years. Beckwith is also the owner and operator of a Summerville family restaurant and has five children and three grandchildren. Call him at 843-425-9552 or email lee.beckwith@carolinaone.com.
Prior to entering a career in real estate at the Summerville Main Street office, Amy Davis spent 13 years as a dental assistant. She also operates a Summerville-based business specializing in residential and commercial pressure washing. Married with two children, Davis considers helping people to find a home a dream job. During downtime, she enjoys travelling, fishing and boating. Email her at amy.davis@carolinaone.com or call her at (843) 729- 0505.
Robin Pye also joins the Main Street office. She has lived in Walterboro for over 20 years. Pye graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy and a master’s degree in health professions education. She has held a real estate license for four years. She and her husband have three children. Give her a call at 843-908-2474 or email robin.pye@carolinaone.com.
Two agents join the Daniel Island office: Jacqueline Dinsmore and Austin Allen Russell.
Dinsmore is a graduate of Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. A native of New Jersey, she has lived in Charleston for nearly four years. Prior to relocating to Charleston, Dinsmore was the owner of a corporate recruiting firm as well as the owner of a digital newspaper in the Northeast. Married with two children, Dinsmore and her family live on Daniel Island. Call her at (973) 886-0357or email her at jacqueline.dinsmore@carolinaone.com.
Prior to becoming one of the newest members of Carolina One’s Daniel Island office, Russell worked as a crew leader for a professional painting company in Spartanburg. After moving to Mount Pleasant, he was in the food industry. Reach him at (843) 901-2250 or email austin.russell@carolinaone.com.