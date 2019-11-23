The Beach Company adds news agents
Amy and Brad Van Liew have joined the sales residential division of The Beach Company. Brad Van Liew is a world-renowned sailboat racer who has won two of three round-the-world races. He also won 10 of the 14 individual stages that made up the courses of the three globe circling races. His notoriety and contributions to his home, Charleston, has helped bring global recognition to the Lowcountry. Retiring in 2013, he now an airline transport pilot with instructor license and lives with wife, Amy and his three children on Johns Island.
Amy and John are partnering to form Team Van Liew, a residential real estate sales team. Brad attended the University of Southern California with a degree in urban studies and planning and a certificate in real estate development.
“Amy is the daughter of a builder and loves making a house a home. I love taking what some see as an impossible situation and making it happen. Together we are going to be able to really offer our clients a lot of expertise, from a vast knowledge of the Lowcountry community, negotiation and problem solving skills, and positive attitudes. Whether working with first time home buyers or savvy investors, we are really excited to help people realize that their real estate dreams can become reality.”
Call them at 843-722-2615.
Carolina One commercial broker represents sale of office space
The Office People, an award-winning, minority owned and operated North Charleston business has expanded their sales and marketing influence with the purchase and renovation of 5601 Rivers Avenue.
The 25,000 sq. ft. location, formerly occupied by The Fox Movie Theater, will create 20 new service, sales and support jobs for North Charleston. The modern Technology Innovation Center will showcase products from well-known brands such as LG, Sharp and Foxconn as well as featuring more than 50 brand name office furniture vendors.
Oliver Mathewes, a Commercial Broker with Carolina One Real Estate Services, represented the buyer while the seller was represented by Drayton Real Estate. Mathewes who has been with Carolina One Real Estate for more than 25 years works from the company’s Folly Road office and can be reached at (843) 270-5622 or email omathewes@carolinaone.com.
Commenting on The Office People’s purchase and renovation, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said, “The expansion of The Office People gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for business to flourish. We applaud the company’s success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation, which will greatly benefit our community.”
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes new agents
Erin Leming was born and raised in Charleston. Leming became interested in real estate and development after experiencing Hurricane Hugo. Her father and brother helped rebuild many parts of Charleston and she has a broad spectrum of experience and respect for Lowcountry living. She has been a resident of homes throughout Charleston and works part-time for a home repair company. Leming is well-versed in negotiation, customer service and knows the area well. When not working she enjoys being a mother to her four children, fitness, dancing and hiking. Call her at 843-509-6761 or email erin@charlestonagent.net .
Carol McClue carries a big love for her parents and the way in which she was raised. Having grown up on a tidal creek, her parents owned several properties. Growing up in the Lowcountry farmland, she has experienced an idyllic childhood and understands the meaning of The Golden Rule, when it comes to her personal and professional relationships. She has a deep love for her Lowcountry and her clients value her knowledge of how to best buy and sell properties according to their needs. Call her at 843-452-9533 or email mcclue56@gmail.com.
Carolina One brings new agent to Johns Island office
The Johns Island Maybank Highway office welcomes the Chandler Denny Team. Victoria Chandler Denny, a North Myrtle Beach native, moved to Charleston in 2010 and joined the downtown Broad Street office of Carolina One in 2016. Earlier this year, Denny moved her business to Johns Island where she and her mother, Debbie, formed the Chandler Denny Team.
Denny received a degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Charleston and a degree in International Business from Trident Technical College.
Denny and her husband enjoy hiking, surfing, tennis and caring for their three dogs. Reach her at chandler.denny@carolinaoneplus.com or call 843-4346-9547.
Carolina One agent awarded CRS
Realtor® Danielle Bordeaux Fink has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation by the Real Estate Council, an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).
CRS designees have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in the field of residential real estate. Only 29,000 Realtors® nationwide have earned this credential.
Fink is a member of the Mount Pleasant North and has been affiliated with Carolina One for more than 5 years. A member of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors®, Fink also holds the designations of Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP).
Contact her at danielle.bordeaux@carolinaoneplus or call 843-209-9935.