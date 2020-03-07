Real Estate Briefs

National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) predicts increase
According to the latest reports from NKBA, people will spend even more in 2020 to update, renovate and construct their dream kitchens and bathrooms.
According to their “2020 Kitchen and Bath Market Outlook,” projected spending will grow by 6.9 percent to $158.4 billion this year. Of that total, 54 percent will be generated by new construction and $72 billion from remodeling. The NBKA report predicts much of the growth will be in the first half of the year due to strong sales of new homes in the last quarter of 2019. Remodeling is driven by rising home prices and homeowners of older homes wishing to replace outdated features. More than 50 percent of kitchen and bath remodels will be homes that are 40 or more years old, according to the report.
Other stats include: Low and mid-priced kitchens and bath projects will increase the fastest; the majority (62 percent) of remodeling are paid for with cash savings while 10 percent are charged to a credit card; forty percent of homeowners remodeled themselves, 40 percent hired a professional and 20 percent used a combination of the two; and, increasing home values is the primary reason homeowners are remodeling their kitchens and baths.
For more info visit NKBA.org.
Carolina One agents
Five agents join the Carolina One team. Cole Donley, Mary Patterson and Caroline Reynolds join the Daniel Island office. Sabrina Johnson and Matthew Miller come on board in the Summerville office.
Donley is originally from Pennsylvania. Prior to real estate, he was a tennis professional at the Family Circle Tennis Center. A resident of the Lowcountry for six years, he is a Certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert. He and his family live on Daniel Island. Call him at 843-364-6814.
Patterson is a New Jersey native and studied holistic nutrition counseling through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is the founder and owner of Gaia Fit which focuses on personal training and coaching. She lives with her family on Daniel Island. Reach her at 843-478-5025.
Reynolds has 20 years of real estate experience and has been recognized for sales excellence with Long and Foster and Redfin Real Estate. She and her family are Daniel Island residents. Give her a call at 843-212-6649.
Johnson is the wife of an active duty member of the U.S. Navy. She hails from Virginia and became a Realtor in 2018 when she and her husband lived in Washington. She joins the Nexton office and she and her family live in Summerville. Call her at 540-270-2232.
Miller was born in Ohio and was previously employed as a consultant for Seneca One Finance in Maryland. He is a Chester L. Karass Certified Business Negotiator and the co-owner of a brewery in Summerville. He and his family live in Summerville. Reach him at 843-970-0114.
Realty ONE Group Coastal Agents
Robin Rose utilizes her background in human resources and employee relations to negotiate and ensure seamless transactions for her clients. She was raised in the Lowcountry and graduated from Wesleyan University with an MBA. She is a certified SHRM-SCP and joined the real estate industry after retiring from Trident Tech and the Medical University of South Carolina. Give her a call at 843-209-6423 or email robin@rogcoastal.com.
Stephen Falconer’s philosophy is simple: clients always come first. Falconer and his family relocated to Charleston from California in 2016. Prior to his career in real estate, he served five years in the United States Air Force as a security forces specialist. During that time he completed tours overseas to both Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan. Before joining the service, he worked four years as a personal fitness trainer in Chicago. His clients rely on his hard work ethic, honesty, and superb customer service. Reach him at 843-609-0100 or email stevensellscharleston@gmail.com.
Suzanne Scott knows that buying and selling a house is one of the biggest decisions in her clients’ lives. Her clients know her for her relentless energy, honesty and integrity. Scott grew up on Long Island, New York. She married her childhood sweetheart who was in the Navy. They moved from from coast to coast and their final voyage in 1985 landed them in Charleston. Scott has a master’s degree in business and she worked as the vice chair of Pediatrics at MUSC. Scott retired after 30 years of state service. Email her at suzanne@rogcoastal.com or call her at 843-345-7069.
New Flex Space to meet demand
To meet the continued demand for industrial space in the Charleston area, real estate investment firm Charleston Commercial is overseeing the construction and leasing of a new warehouse in Stark Industrial Park.
The new building at 4212 Domino Ave. in North Charleston is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. At just under 16,000 square feet, the space is currently available for lease.
“With the amount of demand for this kind of flex warehouse space, we expect leasing to move quickly,” said Joshua Schaap, managing director of Charleston Commercial.
The steel frame was built by Strong Build. The general contractor is Ferrara Buist Contractors; architect is Novus Architects; and civil engineer is Stantec.
To lease the space contact contact Chad Billings at 843-329-3232.
Medway Landing Open in Goose Creek
Recently named as “the best place to raise a family in all of South Carolina” Medway Landing off Highway 52 in Goose Creek is designed with young families and first-time home buyers in mind. It is minutes away from shopping, dining, and major highways and within walking distance to the City of Goose Creek Recreation Center and activity fields.
Built by Mungo Homes, the community has a a model currently open and available for viewing. The homes have nine floor plans to choose from and they are priced from the low $200,000. They range from 1,600 to 2,700 square feet and have either a downstairs or upstairs master suite with a walk-in closet.
The homes are constructed with natural gas and energy efficient features. Buyers can have a "Welcome Home" orientation that includes both a 30-day and 11-month follow-up as well as a pre-construction, pre-drywall and pre-closing inspection. Other special features include a 2/10 warranty backed by Liberty Mutual, a Sentricon® Termite System with Always Active™ Technology and smoke alarms in every bedroom.
For more information about Medway Landing contact Heather Crabtree at (601) 668-2520, heather.crabtree@carolinaone.com or Tex Curtis at (843) 327-3528, tex.curtis@carolinaone.com.