Two multi-million dollar homes sell on Kiawah Island
Kiawah Island Real Estate recently sold two properties, totaling $11.85 million. A home at 130 Ocean Palms Court on 1.87 oceanfront acres sold for $7.8 million. A property within the seaside village of Turtle Beach at 40 Atlantic Beach sold for $4.05 million.
KIRE procured all the buyers in 2019 for closed sales above $3 million on Kiawah Island to date.
Through the third quarter of 2019, total properties sold were 234 and the number of transactions rose 16 percent from the third quarter of 2018. The average family size home on Kiawah is $1.44 million and the median sales price is $1.22 million. These average and median figures are the first drop in overall dollar volume through the third quarter of 2016 which suggests while sales are strong, homebuyers are practicing caution in the ultra-high end market until the future economic picture becomes clearer. Villas and cottages made up the majority of island-wide sales closing out the quarter, jumping from 37 percent of all transactions to 45 percent year over year. Single family homes made up 42 percent of sales and homesites 15 percent.
“The total current inventory is the lowest we have seen for this time of year since 2008,” said Chris Drury, President of KIRE. “With approximately 11 percent of all island properties on the market for sale Kiawah remains a very healthy market.”
Visit www.kiawahisland.com/ for more information.
Carolina One at Cane Bay to host annual yard sale to benefit charity
The Carolina One office at Cane Bay will host a yard sale on November 9, from 8 a.m. to noon to raise money for the Charleston Basket Brigade. The sale is located at 1909 State Road in Summerville. The Charleston Basket Brigade has delivered full Thanksgiving meals to tri-county families in the Lowcountry for 11 eleven years. One hundred percent of the proceeds go the charity. This year’s goal is to deliver meals to 3,500 families. Families will receive the meals on November 26. This year’s sale promises to have an array of items – from furniture to household goods to kids’ toys. For more information, contact Deborah Harrell at Carolina One at 843-285-3966 or email Dharrell@CarolinaOne.com.
Seabrook Island Real Estate announces new COO/Broker in Charge
Michael Asnip joins Seabrook Island Real Estate as the new Chief Operating Officer and Broker-in-Charge. Asnip is a Lowcountry real estate expert, bringing more than 36 years of experience selling and marketing premier private club amenity communities throughout the Southeast, including Charleston, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Prior to joining Seabrook Island Real Estate, Asnip served as the Manager and General Manager of Coldwell Banker Schmitt and Century 21 Island Life in the Florida Keys. For more information visit www.liveonseabrookisland.com.
John Wieland opens luxury townhome neighborhood
John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods is celebrating the opening of a townhome enclave in Dunes West Golf and River Club, featuring a pocket dog park and fire pit gathering spot. Both add desirable features to the 4,500-acre master-planned community in Mount Pleasant.
Marsh Cove is a community of 47 luxury townhomes with prices beginning at $337,990. Two new floorplans, The Wando and Ashley are available for tours daily at 2301 Braided Lane.
“Marsh Cove residents will have more time to enjoy our amenities because they won’t have to worry about yard upkeep,” said General Sales Manager Ann Taylor. “And the dog park adds a perk for homebuyers, who increasingly take their pets into account when shopping for a new home.”
Three townhomes are available for quick move-in, including the Wando with double front porches and an upstairs owner’s suite that boasts a spa-sized shower and large walk-in closet. The second floor also features two more bedrooms, a bath and a spacious multi-use flexible loft and laundry room.
For more information call 843-594-2312 or visit www.jwhomes.com/duneswest.
Carolina One agent earns CCIM Designation
Ashley Jackrel of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate earned her Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation on the tenth anniversary of opening her business. The title is held by fewer than ten percent of all commercial real estate practitiioners.
The CCIM designation is conferred upon commercial real estate leaders who have extensive experience with a proven record of success in the field and have demonstrated a mastery of financial, market, and investment analysis. To earn the designation, CCIM designees must have completed one hundred sixty core hours of education plus electives, along with a portfolio of experience substantiating implementation of CCIM skills.
Jackrel joined Carolina One Commercial Real Estate in 2016. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors® (CTAR), serves on the Legislative Committee for the South Carolina Realtors® Association, and was Chairwoman of the Candidate Screening Committee for CTAR. She is a member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and is a recipient of multiple peer awards.
“Becoming a CCIM is an exciting accomplishment and an opportunity to serve my community. Real estate is my passion and I look forward to continuing to share the knowledge I’ve gained through this experience,” Jackrel said.