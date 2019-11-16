Charleston-based designer and luxury real estate firm collaborate to create real estate space
Charleston designer Jaime Albert of Jaime Albert Designs and NV Realty Group, a luxury lifestyle real estate firm with offices in Charleston, Seabrook and Florida will open their first lounge and café workspace for agents and clients in North Beach, Florida in January 2020. Following the lead of tech companies, the 2,100 square-foot workspace has a coffee-shop style atmosphere for agents to work, train and collaborate.
Albert focused on concrete, metal, leather and earth tones with accents that complement the brand identity colors. “This is the future of the way business is being conducted. The design features style meets comfort and productivity with a mindset somewhere between work and home,” says Albert.
NV Realty Group was founded by Michael Nicklaus, youngest son of a legendary golfer and his business partner, Todd Vance. Opened in 2003, they began with four agents and have grown to 180 agents. NV Realty Group contributes a portion of every real estate transaction to the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation. For more information, visit www.NVRealtyGroup.com.
Kiawah waterfront community incorporates sustainable living
A new waterfront community 15 miles from Charleston, Kiawah River, has a village-like atmosphere with a “sustainable mindset.” Maritime forests, riverfront views, nature paths and shared green spaces are plentiful within the community. Situated across the river from Kiawah Island, the 2,000 acre village includes creates a “healthy future” by working with local vendors, artisans and vendors to create lush Lowcountry living.
Properties and homesites begin the $600,000s. Designed by renowned architect and designer, Julia Sanford Starr of Starr Designs and built by Saussy Burbank The “Butterfly Garden Cottages” range from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and are located on Jack Island. The cottages are decorated with Starr’s “Subline Original” design, a collection of her eco-conscious philosophy that blends modern coastal with traditional southern architecture.
“My inspiration behind Kiawah River’s Butterfly Garden Cottages and Sublime Original is rooted in the history of the land and a passion for living on the water,” said Starr Sanford. “The cottages’ oversized windows, generous porches and tall ceilings reflect the gracious southern proportions of my favorite historic homes.”
To learn more about life at Kiawah River, visit www.kiawahriver.com/live-here or call 843.973.8600.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes two agents
Jennifer Bormet is originally from the Chicago and began her career in the finance industry. She then transitioned to new construction home sales and worked in the advertising industry. She has been recognized over the years as sales person of the year and max performer. She employs her creative marketing strategies to help her clients find the best home and close the best deal when they sell. Through her own personal moving experiences cross-country, she understands the highs and lows of home buying and selling. Call her at 843-856-8800.
Marcia Brown joins the downtown office. Brown has lived in several states and after visiting Charleston, decided to settle down in the Lowcountry. When not working, she enjoys exploring Charleston history and architecture, “anything beach,” and advocating for the elderly. Call her at 843-801-7442 or email her at Marcia.Brown@CBCarolinas.com.
New agent joins Carolina One downtown office
Ronald Benson Clark, a native of Atlanta, Georgia has had a successful career in property management working as a marketing assistant. A graduate of Charleston Southern University with a degree in Business Management, Clark returned to Carolina One’s downtown office after living in Maui, Hawaii for the past two years. A member of the National Association of Realtors®, the Institute of Real Estate Management and a Certified Property Management candidate, Clark is an avid runner and enjoys travelling. Reach him at 843-577-0001.
Del Webb at Nexton opens next phase
Fifty-five homes are planned for the new phase of Del Webb Charleston at Nexton. They homes begin at $368,990 and range in size from two to four bedrooms at approximately 2,400 square feet. Some homesites have backyard pond views. Each home will have oversized two-car garages.
The new enclave is a few blocks from the 25,000 lifestyle center that features a heated indoor pool and spa, outdoor pool, tennis courts and fitness center. There is an on-site, fulltime lifestyle director.
“Del Webb Charleston at Nexton truly feels like an upscale resort with a comfortable vibe where
neighbors quickly become friends,” said General Sales Manager Ann Taylor.
Upon completion, the gated community will contain just over 1,000 homes. There are six model homes to tour at 1261 Del Webb Drive in Summerville. For more information or to take a virtual tour, visit www.delwebb.com/nexton or call 843-310-6028.
New agent joins Berkshire Hathaway
Bill Salamy joins the BHHS Carolina Sun team in the Mount Pleasant office. Salamy has bought and sold residential and commercial properties up and down the east coast. With over 20 years of experience as an investor in the industry, his negotiation skills and stellar customer service have enabled him to acquire a large portfolio of clients – from Virginia to the Carolinas. He has a B.S. in business management and has started and developed eight different companies, the largest of which he sold to the Carlyle Group. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his children. He is a member of the Charleston National Golf Club and the local V.F. W. Call him at 757-871-2980 or email bill@topcharlestonagents.com.