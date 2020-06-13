Real Estate Briefs

Carolina One – the numbers

Carolina One chart

Dave Sansom, CFO/Coo of Carolina One shared some positive trends last week (first week of June 2020) for the Charleston-area market.

Dave Sansom

Sansom

“Home buyers remain present in force in our market,” Sansom said. “Last week was our fourth best week ever in our market with 472 properties going under contract.”

Sansom shared some “big picture” ideas:

• The bottom of the market appears to have been about nine weeks ago.

• The CTMLS is now “up” year over year in ratified contracts.

• The CTMLS is now up .6 percent year to date versus last year in ratified contracts and last year was one of the best years ever in the CTMLS.

• Showings continue to track well with last year despite a significantly lower inventory level.

• 3,000 more listings market-wide is needed to achieve a balanced market – six months of inventory. The gap between the number of listings available for sale and the number of listings needed to maintain a balanced market is growing each month.

• Carolina One’s fall through rate of ratified contracts has returned to the high end of "normal" range.

Sansom said there are some reasons for concerns – unemployment is high though a recent jobs report on June 5 was “extremely encouraging.” Restrictions are easing, but future numbers regarding the pandemic could have an impact on businesses. Nationwide, there are large numbers of mortgages that are delinquent, but it’s not possible at this point to determine those with a legitimate need will regain employment before forbearance ends.

“If there is a prospective seller debating whether or not this is a good time to put their home on the market, I believe the answer is yes because demand is at an all-time high and supply is well below where it needs to be to meet current demand,” Sansom said. “This doesn’t mean we can be detached with from reality with pricing – price must be compelling to a prospective buyer.

Sansom said that although showings aren’t the best indicator of market activity – the pandemic has reduced the number of homes shown per buyer and there are fewer homes to show than there were last year – it is still worth keeping an eye on.

Edisto Island

The Edisto Island Open Land Trust, a non-profit organization established to preserve the rural quality of life on Edisto by protecting lands, waterways, scenic vistas, and heritage through conservation and education, will host their 9th annual summer auction fundraiser entirely online this year. This year’s event, “Party on Your Porch Online Auction” has been converted to a virtual auction held over three days.

Party on the Porch

Edisto Island's Party on the Porch.

The auction will include online bidding for over 150 auction items, combined with entertaining evenings of virtual porch parties on Edisto Island, Charleston and beyond. Official bidding begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 and ends on Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. A preview of all auction items is available at www.edisto.givesmart.com.

Auction items include local works of art, vacation homes on Edisto, dinner and cocktail parties, week long stays in the Bahamas, hunting and fishing excursions, select Pappy Van Winkel’s Bourbon, weekend stays in downtown Charleston, golf at the private Cassique or River Course on Kiawah, a night with the famed Blue Dogs, and more. Various prizes will be awarded each night for costume contests and for photos posted of the “best-dressed porch party” the “farthest from Edisto porch party” and the “most creative porch party.” The event raises critical funds for land conservation efforts on and around Edisto and education outreach programs for children and adults.

This year’s title sponsor is by First Citizens Wealth Management, with additional lead support from Green Finney, Enterprise Bank of S.C., Edisto Kennels, Mason Law Firm, Jim Kempson of Carolina One, and South State For more information, visit edisto.org.

KIRE

Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) welcomes David Wertz to their team of industry professionals. Wertz and his family have been property owners and members of the Kiawah Island Cub since 1998 and became full-time residents of Charleston nearly a decade ago.

David Wertz

Wertz

Wertz had an extensive sales career in New York City and London, trading both bonds and equity derivatives. After graduating from Duke University, he worked with companies such as Price Waterhouse, Salomon Brothers, DLJ, Credit Suisse and Just One Golf. Prior to joining KIRE, Wertz was a private wealth manager with UBS Financial as well as a realtor for the past four years.

Known for his high-energy, infectious personality and strong national and international businesses acumen, Wertz will be a great asset to the KIRE team. He and his wife, Mary Lou (founding partner of Maison Real Estate in Charleston), are avid golfers and have three grown children with their first grandchild on the way.

“David’s background in sales, and his passion for Kiawah, make him poised to do great things on our Island, namely helping families find their perfect home forDaviud

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


generations to come. He and his family are very well respected in our Lowcountry community and we couldn’t be happier to have him”, said Dan Whalen, President, KIRE.

Carolina One downtown relocates

Carolina One’s downtown office at Broad and Church Street will soon be at 1919 Rutledge. The move will take place during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Carolina One DT

Carolina One's new downtown office. Provided.

With Charleston’s growth and change, the decision to relocate was based on increasing traffic and scarce parking in the area. Considering the needs of their clients and their sales associates, the 191 Rutledge location is at the center of the Charleston peninsula, in the heart of the medical district with easy access to Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and 1-26.

Carolina One’s new downtown office will be completely renovated with 23 on-site free parking spaces.

Carolina One’s President Michael Scarafile said, “Our strong commitment to the distinctive, historic districts of downtown Charleston remains unchanged. Carolina One's affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Luxury Portfolio, Mayfair International Realty, and our Fine Homes Program, combined with our exceptional sales associates, continue to deliver unmatched marketing, expertise, and results for the high-end market and we continue to be the market leader in luxury home sales.”

For more information visit www.carolinaone.com.

Carolina Bay Phase 2

Carolina One New Homes, the exclusive sales and marketing agency for Center Park Homes, has announced that the builder is entering Phase 2 at of the Carolina Bay, a private, gated community with one-plus acre homesites located in Ridgeville, 10 miles from the Volvo car factory.

Carolina Bay Phase 2

The new homes at Carolina Bay Phase 2 have nine different floorpans to choose from. Provided.

Founded in 2018, Center Park Homes designs distinctively different homes using superior materials and advanced building techniques with emphasis on livability and carefree maintenance. Starting in the $280s, Phase 2 will consist of 26 new homes ranging in size from 2,150 to 3,544 square feet with eight distinctive floorplans, three to five bedrooms and two to three-a-half baths. Features and upgrades include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and gas fireplaces. All homes are built and inspected to rigorous energy codes endorsed by the International Code Council, with energy efficiency as a top priority.

Fourteen homes have already sold in Phase 1 of Carolina Park. To find out more about Carolina Bay’s Phase 2 homes or to schedule a personal tour of a model sales cottage located at 1002 Deep Gap Road in Ridgeville contact Shane Ford at (843) 270-2158 or by email at sford@centerparkhomes.com.

Giving back: 10 Carolina One offices hold annual giving campaigns

Prior to COVID-19, self-quarantine and social distancing, Carolina One had their annual Carolina One Cares Week in January and February 2020. Each office was challenged to select one worthwhile cause to support through volunteering time and labor and/or raising money during that week. Ten offices participated to improve the lives of non-profits, schools, churches, and individuals.

Company President Michael Scarafile expressed his sincere gratitude to the office agents, staff, and company management for their unselfish support of Carolina One Cares Week. “I am so proud that our offices stepped up in support of this annual giving back volunteer effort. It’s indicative of who we are and what we do,” he said.

Cane Bay Nexton

The Cane Bay/Nexton helped a Berkeley County family who were victims of a fire that destroyed their home and possessions. They paid the family’s January rent and donated $1500 in cash, clothes, food, appliances, toys, and furniture to the family.
Carolina One Coleman office

A concerned group from the Mt. Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office assisted Sea Island Habitat for Humanity in a small neighborhood of 12 Habitat Homes on James Island. The group focused on carpentry including fitting, caulking, and painting door and baseboard trim.
Carolina One Downtown

The downtown Broad Street office volunteered at the Lowcountry Food Bank, assisting with food service distribution organization for Lowcountry families.
Carolina One IOP office

Coinciding with the opening of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, the Isle of Palms office collected toys and games and donated money for video games to help furnish the Child Life Atrium Play Area.
Carolina One Longpoint

The Mt. Pleasant Longpoint Road office conducted a “beach sweep” the Isle of Palms to that extended to the Isle of Palms County Park and portions of Palm Blvd. Numerous trash bags were filled with glass and plastic bottles, cigarette butts and sections of plastic wire.
Carolina One Summerville Main

The Summerville Main Street office assisted with a “A Night to Shine,” an unforgettable rrom night experience for young people with special needs. Funded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, A Night to Shine, celebrating its 6th anniversary, was supported by 721 churches from around the world honoring 115,000 special guests ages 14 and older.
Carolina One GC

The Goose Creek Crowfield Blvd office conducted a food drive for Helping Hands of Goose Creek, an emergency food program serving individuals and families experiencing a life-crisis situation. The effort generated $342 in cash and 148 pounds of food.
Carolina One Hwy 17 office

A large group from the Mt. Pleasant Highway 17 North office volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Mt. Pleasant. Meals on Wheels is a national program in virtually every community in America to address senior hunger and isolation issues. The office participated to bring home delivered meals to more than 50 families that day.
Carolina One Admin office

The Carolina One Administration office spent a morning at Lowcountry Orphan Relief, a non-profit that provides goods, support services and aid to meet the needs of Lowcountry children who have been abused or neglected. Volunteers assisted with the sorting, storing, and packing of clothing, shoes, toiletries, and school supplies.
Carolina One Summerville Trolley Road

The Summerville Trolley Road office volunteered at Dorchester Paws, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County. This year, in lieu of interacting with the animals and staff, the office volunteers concentrated on improving the buildings landscape by weeding, planting flowers, and spreading pine straw.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News