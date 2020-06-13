Real Estate Briefs

Carolina One – the numbers
Dave Sansom, CFO/Coo of Carolina One shared some positive trends last week (first week of June 2020) for the Charleston-area market.
“Home buyers remain present in force in our market,” Sansom said. “Last week was our fourth best week ever in our market with 472 properties going under contract.”
Sansom shared some “big picture” ideas:
• The bottom of the market appears to have been about nine weeks ago.
• The CTMLS is now “up” year over year in ratified contracts.
• The CTMLS is now up .6 percent year to date versus last year in ratified contracts and last year was one of the best years ever in the CTMLS.
• Showings continue to track well with last year despite a significantly lower inventory level.
• 3,000 more listings market-wide is needed to achieve a balanced market – six months of inventory. The gap between the number of listings available for sale and the number of listings needed to maintain a balanced market is growing each month.
• Carolina One’s fall through rate of ratified contracts has returned to the high end of "normal" range.
Sansom said there are some reasons for concerns – unemployment is high though a recent jobs report on June 5 was “extremely encouraging.” Restrictions are easing, but future numbers regarding the pandemic could have an impact on businesses. Nationwide, there are large numbers of mortgages that are delinquent, but it’s not possible at this point to determine those with a legitimate need will regain employment before forbearance ends.
“If there is a prospective seller debating whether or not this is a good time to put their home on the market, I believe the answer is yes because demand is at an all-time high and supply is well below where it needs to be to meet current demand,” Sansom said. “This doesn’t mean we can be detached with from reality with pricing – price must be compelling to a prospective buyer.
Sansom said that although showings aren’t the best indicator of market activity – the pandemic has reduced the number of homes shown per buyer and there are fewer homes to show than there were last year – it is still worth keeping an eye on.
Edisto Island
The Edisto Island Open Land Trust, a non-profit organization established to preserve the rural quality of life on Edisto by protecting lands, waterways, scenic vistas, and heritage through conservation and education, will host their 9th annual summer auction fundraiser entirely online this year. This year’s event, “Party on Your Porch Online Auction” has been converted to a virtual auction held over three days.
The auction will include online bidding for over 150 auction items, combined with entertaining evenings of virtual porch parties on Edisto Island, Charleston and beyond. Official bidding begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 and ends on Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. A preview of all auction items is available at www.edisto.givesmart.com.
Auction items include local works of art, vacation homes on Edisto, dinner and cocktail parties, week long stays in the Bahamas, hunting and fishing excursions, select Pappy Van Winkel’s Bourbon, weekend stays in downtown Charleston, golf at the private Cassique or River Course on Kiawah, a night with the famed Blue Dogs, and more. Various prizes will be awarded each night for costume contests and for photos posted of the “best-dressed porch party” the “farthest from Edisto porch party” and the “most creative porch party.” The event raises critical funds for land conservation efforts on and around Edisto and education outreach programs for children and adults.
This year’s title sponsor is by First Citizens Wealth Management, with additional lead support from Green Finney, Enterprise Bank of S.C., Edisto Kennels, Mason Law Firm, Jim Kempson of Carolina One, and South State For more information, visit edisto.org.
KIRE
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) welcomes David Wertz to their team of industry professionals. Wertz and his family have been property owners and members of the Kiawah Island Cub since 1998 and became full-time residents of Charleston nearly a decade ago.
Wertz had an extensive sales career in New York City and London, trading both bonds and equity derivatives. After graduating from Duke University, he worked with companies such as Price Waterhouse, Salomon Brothers, DLJ, Credit Suisse and Just One Golf. Prior to joining KIRE, Wertz was a private wealth manager with UBS Financial as well as a realtor for the past four years.
Known for his high-energy, infectious personality and strong national and international businesses acumen, Wertz will be a great asset to the KIRE team. He and his wife, Mary Lou (founding partner of Maison Real Estate in Charleston), are avid golfers and have three grown children with their first grandchild on the way.
“David’s background in sales, and his passion for Kiawah, make him poised to do great things on our Island, namely helping families find their perfect home forDaviud
generations to come. He and his family are very well respected in our Lowcountry community and we couldn’t be happier to have him”, said Dan Whalen, President, KIRE.
Carolina One downtown relocates
Carolina One’s downtown office at Broad and Church Street will soon be at 1919 Rutledge. The move will take place during the fourth quarter of 2020.
With Charleston’s growth and change, the decision to relocate was based on increasing traffic and scarce parking in the area. Considering the needs of their clients and their sales associates, the 191 Rutledge location is at the center of the Charleston peninsula, in the heart of the medical district with easy access to Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and 1-26.
Carolina One’s new downtown office will be completely renovated with 23 on-site free parking spaces.
Carolina One’s President Michael Scarafile said, “Our strong commitment to the distinctive, historic districts of downtown Charleston remains unchanged. Carolina One's affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Luxury Portfolio, Mayfair International Realty, and our Fine Homes Program, combined with our exceptional sales associates, continue to deliver unmatched marketing, expertise, and results for the high-end market and we continue to be the market leader in luxury home sales.”
For more information visit www.carolinaone.com.
Carolina Bay Phase 2
Carolina One New Homes, the exclusive sales and marketing agency for Center Park Homes, has announced that the builder is entering Phase 2 at of the Carolina Bay, a private, gated community with one-plus acre homesites located in Ridgeville, 10 miles from the Volvo car factory.
Founded in 2018, Center Park Homes designs distinctively different homes using superior materials and advanced building techniques with emphasis on livability and carefree maintenance. Starting in the $280s, Phase 2 will consist of 26 new homes ranging in size from 2,150 to 3,544 square feet with eight distinctive floorplans, three to five bedrooms and two to three-a-half baths. Features and upgrades include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and gas fireplaces. All homes are built and inspected to rigorous energy codes endorsed by the International Code Council, with energy efficiency as a top priority.
Fourteen homes have already sold in Phase 1 of Carolina Park. To find out more about Carolina Bay’s Phase 2 homes or to schedule a personal tour of a model sales cottage located at 1002 Deep Gap Road in Ridgeville contact Shane Ford at (843) 270-2158 or by email at sford@centerparkhomes.com.
Giving back: 10 Carolina One offices hold annual giving campaigns
Prior to COVID-19, self-quarantine and social distancing, Carolina One had their annual Carolina One Cares Week in January and February 2020. Each office was challenged to select one worthwhile cause to support through volunteering time and labor and/or raising money during that week. Ten offices participated to improve the lives of non-profits, schools, churches, and individuals.
Company President Michael Scarafile expressed his sincere gratitude to the office agents, staff, and company management for their unselfish support of Carolina One Cares Week. “I am so proud that our offices stepped up in support of this annual giving back volunteer effort. It’s indicative of who we are and what we do,” he said.