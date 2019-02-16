Safest Cities in South Carolina
According to an article from HomeSnacks, the Palmetto State has the distinction of having some of the safest cities in the U.S. The state has much to be desired—rural farmlands, ocean-front properties and mountains. What’s more, popular destinations such as Greenville and nearby Charlotte, NC are easy weekend drives. South Carolina is the 23rd most populous U.S. state and the 40th largest one when it comes to land area.
The article determined the safety of our cities from gathering info from the FBI crime data for 58 cities with a population of more than 5,000. Here’s the top ten for 2019.
1. Mount Pleasant
2. Tega Cay
3. Clemson
4. Bluffton
5. Mauldin
6. Fort Mill
7. Hanahan
8. Central
9. Charleston
10. Goose Creek
New Agent Joins Elaine Brabham & Associates
Bridget Williams Dickey, a former sales executive of nationally-recognized corporations, brings over 25 years of customer service and negotiating and sales expertise to help clients their perfect home. Dickey and her husband, Marvin—a Navy veteran, moved from Columbia to the Charleston area in 2004. They and their two sons love the Lowcountry and Dickey’s clients know her for her honesty, integrity and living by the golden rule. Reach her at 843-860-9177 or email at bridgetdickey01@gmail.com.
Note: this is a correction to Ms. Dickey’s profile in last Saturday’s edition.
William Means Agent Receives Honor for Preservation of Historic Home
Lyers Geer of the William Means real estate agency in downtown Charleston was honored with a 2018 Carolopolis Award from the Preservation Society of Charleston for his extensive work in preserving and protecting the historic heritage of his house in Hampton Park Terrace. Built in 1922, the two-and-one-half-story house at 153 Moultrie Street is a variant of a typical, early twentieth century Hampton Park Terrace house type referred to as “Lateral-gable.”
“All of the Carolopolis winners had their own incredible transformation stories and I felt so honored to be included among the 10 recipients this year. My wife, Katie and I have already determined where we plan to place our new plaque,” said Geer.
The Carolopolis Award seeks to promote excellence in historic preservation. After 63 years and more than 1,400 awards given, it has become as much a part of the fabric of the city as the buildings and structures it honors.
Mount Pleasant’s new neighborhood-- Shell Landing
The newest neighborhood in Mount Pleasant, Shell Landing is located on Rifle Range and has 16 homes. Minutes from the beaches and downtown, the neighborhood is touted as “A Wonderful Place to Land.” Homes include wide porches and aged brick landings. Lots are priced from the $200Ks and home prices begin at $900K. Homes will be accessed via a single private entry and cul-de-sac. The neighborhood will feature a place to relax or entertain a small fishing dock with 2-acre pond and a walking trail that runs through an extensive nature trail that borders the community spaces and pond.
Shell Landing has partnered with two custom home builders, Axon Homes and Oak Marsh Homes. Shell Landing is In its final stages of development. For more information visit www.shell-landing.com or contact Rob Benware at 843-714-9901 or email at Robert.benware@carolinaone.com.
Industry leader Carolina One New Homes was founded in 1994 and currently represents more than 30 new homes communities throughout the Lowcountry area.
Coldwell Banker Residential welcomes new agent
The Coldwell Residential Brokerage office in Mount Pleasant welcomes Leslie Anne O’Neill to their team of agents. O’Neill hails from the state of Kentucky and is an avid Wildcats fan. Working in the medical and golfing industries, she brings her skillset of negotiation, customer service and Lowcountry knowledge to Coldwell Banker Residential. Call her to find the perfect family home as she’s well versed in the pre-schools, school, playgrounds and recreation spots all over town. Her mobile is 843-302-2588, or reach her via email at Leslie.ONeil@cbcarolinas.com.
William Means real estate agents to receive prestigious awards
Ten of William Means’ agents will receive outstanding sales production awards for 2018. Awarded by the Charleston Association of Realtors, agents are recognized as the top 10 percent of producing Charleston realtors. The honorees must meet requirements such as sales production, additional educational requirements completion and adherence to the REALTOR Code of Ethics. Six agents qualified for the Platinum category-- Will Dammeyer, Helen Geer, Lyles Geer, Michelle McQuillan, Cindy Shelton, and Kalyn Smythe; the Gold Category was awarded to Leize Gaillard; and in the Silver Category agents Helen Butler, Etta Connolly, and Martha Freshley will receive the award. The William Means Agency sold more than $220 million in Charleston real estate.
“Year after year I am continually proud of William Means agents’ many accomplishments,” said Helen Geer, president and broker-in-charge for William Means Real Estate. “The dedication to Charleston real estate, commitment to their clients’ best interests, and lasting integrity is readily apparent in the talented agents we have at William Means.”
The annual REALTORS® of Distinction ceremony brings the Realtor community together to recognize agents in the Charleston Area. The award ceremony will take place on March 19th at Trident Technical College.