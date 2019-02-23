New trends for homebuyers
Once we buy our dream home or dream home in progress, we’re always looking for the next big thing. Though Charleston-style leans toward traditional, the trend is to mix modern with it. Vintage cool with eclectic modernity has become the preference for many. That’s come into play on several popular home shows. Below are two new trends to look for in 2019.
Rustic shiplap from a paint kit
From the company Giani, this product promises to give you the shiplap look without the expense. It’s a paint kit that will retail for $69, instead of the real thing which could be about $1000 for a feature wall. The kit covers an 8 x 12 foot wall and it’s purported to be an easy “three-step process” that should take about three hours to complete. Applied via a template, special paint roller and wood graining mitt, it’s waterproof and non-hazardous. If you can’t get the real thing, this is a pretty good substitute. Coming this spring. Visit gianigranite.com for more info.
Sustainable Fabrics & Furniture
The old adage, “When we know better, we do better,” is coming into play in a big way in home decorating, do-it-yourself projects and materials. People are choosing fabrics and furniture that are recyclable, use less material and less energy to make. The demand is there so most manufacturers will follow that lead. Resource Furniture uses reclaimed woods or wood that is certified as sustainably harvested by The Forest Stewardship Council and non-toxic lacquers. Learn more at www.resourcefurniture.com. Fabric manufacturers such as Revolution Fabrics are “95 percent landfill free,” made in the USA and without the use of any PFC chemicals. Their headquarters are in North Carolina – visit www.revolutionfabrics.com.
* * *
Agent Owned Realty adds new agents to their Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices
Six agents join Agent Owned Realty’s office on 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and 1400-G Palm Boulevard.
Kristyn Ackerman is a USAA-certified REALTOR® and specializes in helping military-affiliated home buyers and sellers, knowing the ins and outs of veteran incentives from working at the Navy Federal Credit Union. She is a College of Charleston alumnus, military wife and contributes to the Wounded Warrior Project. Contact her at 843-860-5893 or email at kristyn.ackerman@agentowned.com.
Kelly Argraves caught the real estate bug a year ago. She has a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology, with a background in cardiovascular research. She was a professor and researcher at MUSC for two decades and supports Sara’s Cure. Call her at 843-693-3346 or email at kelley.argraves@agentowned.com.
Cheryl and Tim Clements are the husband-and-wife duo behind the South Carolina Home Team. Prior to moving to the Lowcountry, the two were involved in New York City’s complex business landscape. Mrs. Clements has a background in media advertising in the U.S. and in her homeland of Australia. Mr. Clements, originally from New Jersey has an extensive background in sales management, advertising, and marketing. The two are actively involved in charitable organizations, including suicide prevention and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Reach them at 843-810-7372 or email at cheryl.clements@agentowned.com.
Erin Eisele is a former bond futures trader and has a B.S. degree in psychology from Saint Mary’s College of California. She brings her strong market analysis and negotiation skills to her clients. She is actively involved in supporting the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Call her at 843-329-2273 or email at erin.eisele@agentowned.com.
Jane Humphreys Callison has been in real estate for 20 years and worked in the Charleston market for 12 years. Humphreys has sold homes in both upstate South Carolina and in the Lowcountry. She earned the prestigious Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation and has been recognized as a top producer. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Humphreys has an extensive portfolio of clients and referrals from building longstanding relationships over the years. She serves on the board and is a founding member of The Pres+On Foundation, an awareness organization that advocates for mental health knowledge and acceptance. Call her at 843-300-2064 or email at jane.callison@agentowned.com.
New agents join Realty ONE Group Coastal of Summerville
Donna Durscher is an Accredited Buyers Agent and has been part of the Lowcountry Realtor Association for over 17 years. Durscher brings her knowledge and love of Summerville and the Lowcountry to her clients. As a busy professional, wife and mother, Durscher ensures her clients receive her full attention and her knack for finding clients the “perfect home” is one of her many specialties. She is a volunteer and foster mom to the Lowcountry Animal Rescue, and a volunteer member of the Dorchester 2 school improvement council and PTSA. Reach her at 843-972-9450.
Celena Thornton is a Charleston native with nearly twenty years of combined experience in real estate and finance. She has a business degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and after graduating, she worked in the mortgage industry for eight years. She has also worked extensively with local builders, learning all she could about the building process. Her expertise in real estate, construction, the mortgage industry and finance make her a premier realtor. She has clients all over the Lowcountry and is an active member of the National Association of Realtors. Reach her at 843-972-9450.