Carolina One welcomes agents
The Summerville Trolley Road office of Carolina One Real Estate has expanded their ranks with the addition of three new sales associates.
A native of Charleston, Cheryl Elizabeth Finlaw graduated from Trident Technical College with a degree in nursing. Following a successful nursing career, Finlaw turned her interests toward real estate and joined Carolina One. The mother of four children, she is married to a land acquisition and developer. In her free time she enjoys baking and photography. Reach her at (843) 906-4323 or email cheryl.finlaw@carolinaoneplus.com.
Tina Harriott graduated from the College of Charleston with a BS degree in education and went on to teach elementary education for five years at Summerville Catholic School. A native of New Brunswick, Canada, Harriott is new to real estate, the mother of three children and a fan of do-it-yourself home projects. Email her at tina.harriott@carolinaoneplus.com or call her at (843) 442-4160.
Ellen Lawless has joined with her husband Rodney of 27 years to form The Lawless Group at Carolina One’s Summerville office. A resident of Charleston for the past eight years, she was born in Indiana and studied nursing at Middle Georgia College. Prior to obtaining her real estate license, Lawless was employed as a nurse at the National Allergy and Asthma ENT Services in Indianapolis and in Charleston. The mother of four children, she enjoys camping and hiking with the family and reading. Contact the Lawless Group at (843) 323-2463 or email ellen.lawless@carolinaoneplus.com.
BHHS brings new agent on board
C. Dawn Tillie has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun office in Mount Pleasant. Tillie is a native of South Carolina and recently relocated back to the Lowcountry after living in Northern Virginia. She received her undergraduate degree from South Carolina State University in physics and a graduate degree in engineering management at George Washington University. When not working, Tillie enjoys traveling, fishing, beachcoming and spending time with her family. Reach her at 843-388-8118.
Real Estate in the U.S. -- changes in home prices
According to a recent article from Realtor Magazine, “58 percent of Realtors report higher home prices in their markets compared to a year ago.” That seems to be in line with the latest data from Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR) as well. According to CTAR’s November 2019 local market update, new listings are up 2.2 percent, closed sales are up 1.3 percent and medians sales prices are up from $375,000 to $384,000 from this time last year in Charleston County. The average sales price for Charleston County home prices are slightly up, from $510,175 to $510,465. Realtor Magazine’s study said that foot traffic is up as well – nationwide – and realtors are very “upbeat about the direction of home prices over the next year.” Their study revealed that the most optimism, as far as home prices rising between three and four percent over the next 12 months, will be in Wyoming, Arizona and Alabama.
Existing home sales are rising the most in the South and the Midwest. More people are moving to these regions of the country according to a National Association of Realtors (NAR) report. The study concluded that the South’s “share of nationwide existing home sales increased from 36 percent in 2000 to 43 percent in October of this year…” The Midwest realized a 21 to 24 percent within the same time period.
The reason for moves to the Midwest has to do with job growth – the majority of people being between the ages of 30 and 44. Florida saw a rise of 2.4 million residents between 2000 and 2018, with the state reporting 2.1 million “net payroll jobs.” NAR also reported Texas added 2 million residents in that same time period because of new jobs – a 40 percent increase. North Carolina and Arizona saw 1.1 million new residents between 2000 and 2018.
NAR reported that the Northeast and West regions of the country lost populations and that home sales fell from 18 percent in 2000 to 12 percent in 2019. During the same time period, the West saw sales drop from 23 percent to 21 percent.
Johnson and Wilson Real Estate welcomes agent
Johnson & Wilson Real Estate Company, a locally owned boutique real estate firm, welcomes Noreen Cutshall to their team.
Cutshall has a long history of non-profit and giving back to her community, which makes her a an excellent fit for a community driven company, such as Johnson & Wilson. She loves Charleston and the Lowcountry and is excited for about starting her career in real estate.
“I am passionate about home ownership. Serving others with excellence and assisting clients to navigate a process is something I find rewarding about the industry,” she said Cutshall.
Reach her at 843-486-1600.
Three new agents join RealtyONE Group Coastal
Jessica Collins, Kristen Samartzis, Amy Harper and Marcus Dickerson join Realty ONE’s Mount Pleasant office.
Collins is a native to the Charleston area. She is a mother, wife and community-driven individual. Collins is eager to explore the real estate industry and brings her relentless energy and know how to Realty ONE Group Coastal. Reach out to her at 843-568-7299 or email jess2yournest@gmail.com.
Samartzis is a dynamic and highly ambitious realtor and a resident of Mount Pleasant. Samartzis specializes in relocations and lifestyle transitions to help people achieve their dreams of owning a home. Coming from three generations of real estate professionals, she has watched the housing market evolve from when she joined the industry as one of the first sales reps for Realtor.com in 2001. A pivotal time in the housing industry -- one in which instilled in her an understanding of the fundamentals of building, buying and selling properties. With the sales and marketing experience she obtained from running her own business, she is an adept negotiator with stellar interpersonal skills. Give her a call at 843-981-4600 or email chalkboardbranding@gmail.com.
Harper prides herself on being a loyal and dedicated Realtor to her clients. She maintains a fun and stress-free atmosphere for her clients, understanding that each one’s needs are unique. Her ability to adapt to any situation and fulfill those needs is why so many trust her with their real estate transactions. Her goal is to provide exceptional real estate services and to earn their trust as a top-notch real estae professional. Call her at 843-325-4469 or email amynangels2017@gmail.com.
Dickerson transitioned from Michigan back to his familial roots in Charleston nine years ago after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Charleston became his new home and city of choice for raising his daughter. The Lowcountry has presented him with multiple opportunities to better himself, his family, and others. As a homeowner and a member of his community's Home Owners Association board, he thoroughly understands the importance of homeownership and resale value. Dickerson brings his knowledge of strategic planning, marketing, and leadership experience to guide each client through the home buying process. He has Master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. His speciality is providing seamless real estate services to veterans, military personnel, and families looking for a new place to call home. Reach him at 843-478-7889 or email marcusddickerson@gmail.com.