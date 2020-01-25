Carolina One agents join Cane Bay/Nexton office
Five agents come on board Carolina One’s office on Highway 176 in Summerville: Brian DeWeese, Rachel Rebecca Elliott, Nina MacFarlane, Bonnie Wicks and Deron Christopher Williams.
DeWeese is originally from Indiana where he was a Realtor with Prudential and a perennial leader in sales and listings for over two decades. A resident of the Charleston for seven years, he owns and operates Camellia Manor, a special event and catering venue in Holly Hill. Reach out to him at 317-439-3878 or email mailto:brian.deweese@carolinaone.com.
Elliott hails from Knoxville, Tennessee and is a graduate of the University of Tennesse. She has a degree in communications and a wealth of real estate and marketing experience. A Realtor since 2014, she worked for Phil Cobble Fine Homes and Land in Knoxville. She has experience in sales and marketing in the fields of medical sales and broadcasting. When not working, she volunteers with the Junior League of Charleston and spends time at the beach with her family. Email her at rachel.elliott@carolinaone.com or call (843) 310-2519.
MacFarlene has been a resident of Charleston for over 20 years and a Realtor since 2015. She has earned several real estate designations including Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Resort and Second Home Specialist (RSPS). She has a degree in cosmetology and owned and operated her own salon in Goose Creek. She is the mother of four and enjoys traveling. Call her at 843-327-5922 or email mailto:nina.macfarlane@carolinaone.com.
Wicks is originally from Virginia and graduated from the University of North Georgia with a degree in psychology. She has been a Realtor since 2016. Prior to her real estate career, she worked as a SunTrust personal banker and was responsible for customer care, new accouts, loans, bonds and securities. The mother of two, Wicks enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends. Email her at bonnie.wicks@carolinaone.com or call 843-754-0754.
Williams was born in New York City, but spent most of his formative years in Charleston. He graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill with a degree in business administration. Concurrent with the start of this real estate career, he is pursuing a degree in project management. During downtime, he enjoys sports, volunteering and cooking. Call him at 843-557-3119 or email mailto:deron.williams@carolinaone.com.
COLDWELL BANKER EXCLUSIVE LOOK LAUNCHES IN THE CAROLINAS
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas has launched Coldwell Banker Exclusive Look, a powerful marketing platform exclusive to the company, affiliated agents and their clients. It will be available to all affiliated partners in the Coldwell Banker network in all markets later in 2020. Exclusive Look is compliant with MLS Statement 8.0 that was approved by the National Association of REALTORS® in November 2019. It offers three key tools: Brokerage exclusives, sneak peeks and wants/needs which saves custom search criteria.
The company recorded exceptional engagement, with an adoption rate of 90% among agents.
“Coldwell Banker acted quickly to develop Exclusive Look and launch it just eight weeks after the National Association of Realtors introduced itsnew Clear Cooperation policy. These tools provide a great advantage to Coldwell Banker agents in the Carolinas and their clients, showcasing properties to a network of 47,000 real estate agents nationwide. Exclusive Look offers unprecedented speed and reach compared to traditional marketing methods,” said Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Brokerage in Atlanta and the Carolinas.
BHHS welcomes agents to two area offices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate welcomes two agents, Denise Murray and Chris Collins to their Summerville office and one agent, Laura Fregau to the Charleston location.
Murray is an experienced Realtor, Air Force Veteran, notary and entrepreneur. She is also a wife, mother, youth mentor, and adventurer. When she joined the Air Force, she was privy to a whole new world, including real estate. She made it a mission to educate homeowners about the industry and help make home-ownership possible for anyone. She has been a Realtor since 2003 and says her absolute joy is sitting at the closing table with a first-time home buyer. Reach out to her at 843-367-7929 or email d.murray@bhhsscre.com.
Collins is a second-generation Realtor and has personally witnessed the growth of and demand for Lowcountry Real Estate. He has grown up in the Lowcountry and he and his family live in Summerville. He has also served as a teacher and coach in the Charleston area for over 20 years and has a unique method of serving clients -- with the heart of a teacher and the ideals of teamwork and dedication found in coaching. Give him a call at 843-270-7143.
Fregau is originally from Oklahoma. She visited the Lowcountry frequently for many years to visit family and then made the move to make Charleston her home. Fregau attended college majoring in photography and journalism. She parlays that knowledge into helping clients show their property in its absolute best light. She has extensive market knowledge and an unmatched devotion to her clients. A mother of three, Fregau understands busy schedules and is known for finding her clients their perfect home in the most efficient use of their time. Email her at l.fregeau@bhhsscre.com or call 918-916-1986.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes agents
David Schuj specializes in residential property sales in the Charleston area. With millions in sales, he understands real estate is more about the relationships, than actual business. Schuj is a graduate of the College of Charleston, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a Master’s in business from Charleston Southern University. He served in the United States Army and retired from the Air Force Reserves. He has an extensive business background in procuring, negotiating and managing contracts in the manufacturing sector and two decades in corporate management. Deciding to embark on a real estate career, he chose Realty ONE.
Cyndi McLaughlin is a native of Charleston and grew up in West Ashley. She comes from a diverse background of experience including the food and beverage industry, payroll, sales and workforce education and training. McLaughlin acquired her property management license in 1996 and loved helping others find the right “home.” Gleaning her can-do attitude and ethical personal and professional integrity from her parents, she understands the importance of honesty, fairness, giving back, and living life to its fullest.
Reach these agents at 843-972-9450