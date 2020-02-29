Real Estate Briefs

Oyster Roast in the Old Village
Last Sunday marked Handsome Properties’ fifth annual Oyster Roast. The day was perfect Charleston weather – blue skies, temps just warm enough and a festive crowd of real estate professionals and friends to celebrate the occasion at Alhambra Hall in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant. Party-goers shucked oysters, children enjoyed bubble machines and ice cream and everyone enjoyed the harbor views. Special drink stations were set up along the grounds and Jamie Westindorf, a “true legend” in Charleston who has cooked for several charities, catered the event.
Debbie Fisher, Broker-in-charge of Handsome Properties said, "It is so uplifting for me, our agents and staffs to see past clients and new clients enjoying themselves It is also such a joy to see our clients looking forwarding to seeing familiar faces that they have met at previous annual oyster roasts and watching families grow each year. This year we renamed the event The LowCountry Oyster Roast which describes the event to a tee.”
Fisher said they’re already planning next year’s event. Reach Fisher at 843-727-6460.
Carolina One expands market to Myrtle Beach and adds commercial division in Charleston
Carolina New Homes (CONH) recently expanded its market reach to include the Grand Strand. CONH partnered with Mungo Homes for five new communities – Clear Pond, Coastal Point, Cypress Village, Heron Lake and Sugarloaf. Gayle King Jinks is CONH’s sales coach and supports the Mungo sales teams in Myrtle Beach and Charleston. She has had several leadership roles with national builders. Homes range from the high $100,000 to $300,000. For more information, visit mungo.com/communities/myrtle-beach.
Carolina One recently opened a new Carolina One Commercial Property real estate division in the Charleston area. Steve Wray, Broker-in-charge and Suzanne Holmes, the director of the division, come on board to oversee operations. The new division will provide tenant/owner management, budget-based accounting, marketing, leasing and vendor and contract supervisor. Call Suzanne Holmes 843-214-8421 for more information.
BHHS welcomes agent
Melanie Bass is the newest agent to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun. She is originally from Kentucky and received a dual degree in international relations and macro-economics at Tufts University. Her background includes working for General Electric and as an entrepreneur at the age of 26, she opened a series of wine bars in Atlanta. She and her husband lived in New York where she worked as a director for a non-profit organization. She and husband moved to Virginia where they owned and operated a winery. After visiting Charleston, the two decided to make it a permanent home in 2013. Since then, Bias opened a home-staging business in West Ashley, helping agents, buyers and seller prepare their homes for sale. Reach her at 843-990-2631 or email melwbias@gmail.com.
Carolina One brings two agents on board
Liza Gearheard and Troy Hudson join the Carolina One Real Estate Team.
Gearheard is a Summerville native and graduated from the College of Charleston (COC) with a degree in business administration and logistics and transportation. She has worked at the COC and as an account manager in a Charleston port and trade zone company. She joins the West Ashley office. Call her at 843-991-9781 or email liza.gearhead@carolinaone.com.
Hudson joins the Mount Pleasant office. He completed his real estate pre-licensing training at the College of Charleson. Hudson studied English literature at the University of South Carolina and communications at Southern Maine Community College. He has worked as a freelance graphic designer, travelling fulltime in a RV with his wife, a Charleston native. Email him at troy.hudson@carolinaone.com or call him at 843-224-8649.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcome agent to Summerville office
Lauren Wagner brings 16 years of real estate broker experience to Realty ONE. She is a multi-million-dollar broker and prides herself on professionalism, organization, responsiveness and attention to detail. Her broad portfolio includes new clients, as well as repeat business and referrals. She has years of experience working with high profile and international clients and has achieved record breaking sales in record times in several markets, including Charleston. She has received industry awards & accolades while working in Manhattan including a number one ranking, top 11 percent of income producers in the National Prudential Real Estate Affiliate Network, and Prudential Chairman's Gold Awards. She has been quoted in top media outlets and was instrumental in introducing virtual staging into the New York City market. Real Estate television includes Celebrity House Hunters, NBC's Open House NYC and NBC & Manhattan NY1 news. Wagner is a former Broadway Dancer and toured throughout the county and Europe. Call her at 843-972-9450.