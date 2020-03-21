Real Estate Briefs

New Condo Living in Hanahan
The McKelvey at Bowen is a luxury condominium community within Bowen, a waterfront village in Hanahan. Bowen is a 95-acre master-planned community with nearly a half mile of deep waterfront.
There are eight floor plans ranging from 1,008 to 1,286 square feet are two and three-bedroom homes with prices beginning the high $100,000s. Standard features include insulated, high-impact windows, elevator access to all floors, decks or patios, granite countertops and one-level open floor plans.
Residents have access to a community pool, a waterway walking trail, a pavilion, dog parks and limited covered parking.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun
BHHS welcomes a new agent to their Mount Pleasant office. Henry Robinson has several years of experience selling luxury real estate for some the world’s top private clubs and resorts in the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Belize and Ireland. Robinson has a BA and MBA from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. His home is Charleston and he’s excited to begin serving clients in the Lowcountry. When not working he enjoys time with his family and golf, hiking and exploring the Charleston area’s architecture and beaches. Email him at henry@topcharlestonagents.com.
BHHS announced their 2019 Award Winners to include BHHS Chairman’s Gold Circle, BHHS Leading Edge Society, BHHS Honor Society, Top Residential Agent, Top Commercial Agent, Top Rookie of the Year and Most Improved.
Carolina One
Alison Goheen joins Carolina One’s Summerville Cane Bay/Nexton office. Goheen is a native of Chicago and has lived in the Charleston area for three years. She was involved in mortgage services for 13 years and in appraisal management for two years. She and her husband have two children. In her spare time, you can find her at Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter and volunteering for the Blood Connection. Call her at 843.758.8456 or email Alison.goheen@carolinaone.com.
Emily McCarthy, a native of Amityville, NY, graduated from the University of Albany in New York with a degree in communications. McCarthy went on to work in the field of digital advertising for 10 years in New York City before moving to Charleston in 2018. She received her real estate license earlier this year and has joined Carolina One’s newest office on Daniel Island. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, playing soccer, yoga and travelling. Call her at 631.965.3711 or email Emily.mccarthy@carolinaone.com.
KIRE’s president announces positive sales trend
Dan Whalen, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate, said KIRE has closed 19 deals for $28 million through the end of February 2020 compared to 10 deals for $11.7 million for the same time period in 2019. That is an increase of 90 percent in units and 145 percent in volume. In the month of February 2020, KIRE closed six properties over $2 million: 99 Salthouse Lane $4,800,000; 185 High Dunes Lane $3,850,000; 34 Atlantic Beach Court $3,300,000; 243 High Dunes Lane $3,165,000; 211 Sand Fiddler Court $2,995,000 and 6018 Green Dolphin Way $2,045,000.
For more information visit https://www.kiawahisland.com.