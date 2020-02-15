Real Estate Briefs

Affordable housing in Mount Pleasant
Gregorie Ferry Flats is an innovative and cooperative effort between Prosperity Builders, LLC and Housing For All - Mount Pleasant, a registered nonprofit devoted to fostering attainable housing efforts in Mount Pleasant.
Exclusively marketed by Carolina One New Homes, the project is committed to bringing new construction housing options to Mount Pleasant at attainable prices through innovative efficient design and cutting-edge development strategies. The 42-unit condominium development will provide the local workforce with an opportunity to own a new, efficient and conveniently located home in the heart of Mount Pleasant.
The proposed new construction condominium community will be located on Winnowing Way just off Highway 17, minutes from great schools, healthcare, shopping, recreation, and employment opportunities.
As Mount Pleasant’s popularity has grown, the cost of living has risen to the point where many who work here must commute from outside of town. The shared goal is to reduce traffic, commute times and individual transportation costs by providing new construction housing where large portions of the local workforce cannot currently afford to own a home.
For more information, including a priority reservation list, please visit www.gfflats.com and call Ali Bring at (843) 226-1043 or email Ali at ali.bring@pbofsc.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes three agents
Realty ONE has added two agents to their Mount Pleasant office, Megan Gladden and William Gabriel Smith.
Gladden is a service-oriented agent helping buyers and sellers in the Lowcountry. She is a longtime local business owner who knows the area, understands the housing market, and knows the value of strong communication. Prior to becoming a licensed agent, she was involved in many real estate transactions and projects – as a homebuyer, seller and assisting with various staging, renovation and income property investments. Gladden understands that each real estate transaction is unique and she creates tailor-made services for her clients. In doing so, she has established long term real estate and personal relationships with her clients. Call her at 843-224-5547 or email meg7170@gmail.com.
Smith is a South Carolina native, originally from Columbia. He has lived in the Lowcountry – from Mount Pleasant to downtown-- since 2012. He and his wife chose Johns Island as their permanent home in 2018 and he knows the area well. Whether it’s buying or selling, he is ready around the clock to work hard for his clients and customers. Reach out to him via email at 843-990-6380 or call him at 843-990-6380.
Leny Reed joins the Summerville office. Reed's knowledge of real estate and business banking are an asset to her clients. Her passion in real estate began in 1996 where she worked as sales field trainer for an internationally-based resort company. In 2003 she joined one of the top real estate companies in Southeast Asia, working as a sales trainer, preparing future realtors and brokers for Century 21 Indonesia. In 2014, she and her family moved from the Greater D.C. area to Summerville. Having international experience, she is comfortable helping clients from a variety of cultural backgrounds. Her clients rely on her to give them a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Call her at 843-972-9450.
Coldwell Banker welcomes agent
Jerry Mann has been a professional Realtor, serving clients throughout the Lowcountry for over 10 years. He is a member of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors.
Mann lived and worked in the D.C. area for over three decades, working in contracts and materials management. He is a past president and director of national affairs of the Purchasing Management Association of Washington, D.C, Board Member the Investment Recovery Association, ISRI member, and honorary member of the Civil Engineering Research Foundation. He left D.C. in 2005 for the quieter life of Charleston.
He is an enthusiast of historic architecture, antiques, history, and the arts, which makes Charleston a perfect home for him. Reach him at 843-810-6263 or e-mail jerry.mann@cbcarolinas.com.
Carolina One adds two agents
Kendra Boozer is a Greenville native and a graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in business administration. A Charleston resident for 22 years and a Realtor since 2005, Boozer has her broker's license and is representing Carolina One New Homes at the Liberty Hall Community, a Rolina Homes development in Goose Creek. Married with two children, she lives in Mt. Pleasant. Call her 843-834-5089 or email kendra.boozer@carolinaone.com.
Ashley Solari is representing Carolina One New Homes at Baker Plantation, a townhome/patio home of Rolina Homes community in North Charleston. Born in Massachusetts, she received a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Solari served as an Environmental Officer for Azamara Club Cruises and is the creator and writer of a fashion blog. Email her at ashley.solari@carolinaone.com or call 508-566-1432.