U.S. News & World Report lists Charleston as one of the top beach towns to retire
A recent article on a U.S. News World Report lists Charleston as one of the top 10 coastal towns to spend one’s golden years. They compared these areas to the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country. According to the study, retirees like to be in a place with access to services, medical care and transportation. Other factors that came into play were housing affordability, happiness and taxes. Here’s the list, with perks and median home prices for baby boomers age 60 and older.
1. Fort Myers, FL
Perks: Mild weather, low cost of living.
Median home price: $200,200; median rent: $1,033/month.
2. Sarasota, FL
Perks: Two nearby beaches; two major healthcare care providers in community.
Median home price: $204,000; median rent: $1,060/month.
3. Daytona Beach, FL
Perks: Quiet beach town; headquarters for NASCAR; two major healthcare providers in community.
Median home price: $160,200; median rent: $910/month.
4. San Diego, CA
Perks: Year-round pleasant weather; variety of beach and coastal options.
Median home price: $483,600
5. Portland, ME
Perks: Four seasons’ climate; good coastal culinary options.
Median home price: $249,200; median rent: $783/month
6. Miami, FL
Perks: White beaches, large metro area; several healthcare provider options.
Monthly housing costs: Age 60 & older - $1,529 for mortgage holders; $589 for mortage-free and $993 for renters.
7. Charleston, SC
Perks: Historic downtown; waterways for boating/water sports and numerous dining and shopping options; numerous beaches nearby.
Median home price: $204,800.
8. Melbourne, FL
Perks: Very affordable; beach retirement homes very reasonable.
Median home price: $157,900
9. Jacksonville, FL
Perks: Twenty-two miles of white sand beaches; near St. Johns River for boating and fishing.
Median home price: $172,500; median rent: $921/month.
10. Boston
Perks: Amenities in the city, commuter rail to the beach, top healthcare providers.
Median home price: $423,450; median rent: $1,335.
South Carolina master-planned communities recognized as 50 best in U.S. to retire
The publication, “Where to Retire,” touted as being the authority on retirement relocation announced their “Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.” The list will appear in their July/August issue and includes five communities in South Carolina. They include Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville, Cresswinds Charleston in Summerville, Hampton Lake in Bluffton, Lakeside Crossing in Conway and Woodside Communities in Aiken.
NAI Charleston hires recent College of Charleston graduate
NAI Charleston, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, welcomes Welles Worthen.worthen studied the industry and interned with a local commercial development company. Pursuing a career in land and retail brokerage and development, NAI was the perfect fit.
“NAI Charleston stood out to me as a team of ambitious, upstanding individuals,” said Worthen. “I could not ask for a better group to learn from and to begin my career with. I very much look forward to my future endeavors with NAI Charleston.”
NAI is an independent franchise of NAI Global, a leading owner-operated commercial real estate network with more than 400 offices and 7,000 market professionals in North America, Latin American, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.
Learn more at naicharleston.com.
Frampton Construction completes construction on a South Carolina senior living community
Frampton Construction Company has completed work on The Blake at Baxter Village, a senior living community located off Highway 77 in Fort Mill, S.C. The community consists of an 88,000 square foot assisted living and memory care building and eight independent living cottages totaling 16,000 square feet. Construction took 13 months to complete and residents can move into to the facility in the summer.
Frampton commenced site work on The Blake at Hollingsworth Park in May. The 88,000-square foot assisted living and memory care facility will sit in the Hollingsworth Park area of Verdae, a master planned community in Greenville, S.C.
Executive VP Tom Black at Frampton Construction, commented, “We’re eager to continue the momentum as we wrap up construction on the Blake at Baxter Village and set our sights on the Blake at Hollingsworth Park. It’s a real privilege to build these facilities that provide such an exceptional level of care and comfort for our senior community.”
Developed by Cardinal Ventures, the Blake at Hollingsworth Park will feature 68 assisted living suites and 33 memory care suites in a range of flexible floor plans. The facility will also house conveniences such as a movie theater, salon, dining room, physical therapy clinic, and enclosed courtyard for residents to enjoy.
With offices in Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C., the company is positioned to manage projects in the Carolinas and beyond. For more information, please visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.