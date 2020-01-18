Carolina One welcomes new agents to Mount Pleasant office
The Mount Pleasant Longpoint office welcomes Nicholas Mato, Leslie Anne O’Neil and Heather Murphy Piedmont to its team.
Mato, a native of Florida, studied at the Harvard Business School where he concentrated on entrepreneurial studies. His previous non-profit work experience in Charleston involved working with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Habitat for Humanity and the Lowcountry Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program. When not working, Mato enjoys spending time with his family and exploring Charleston’s beaches, architecture and cuisine. Email him at nick.mato@carolinaone.com or call (843) 212-6613.
O’Neil, originally from Kentucky, has been a Charleston resident for two years. She has worked as an phlebotomy technician and is the mother of a seven-year-old daughter. Reach her at (843) 302-2588 or email leslie.oneil@carolinaone.com.
Piedmont has a degree in elementary education and is originally from North Carolina. Before starting a career in real estate, she was a reading interventionist teaching English Language Arts to elementary students at Chicora Elementary School in North Charleston. The mother of one daughter, she loves all things related to theater and dance in Charleston. Email her at heather.piedmont@carolinaone.com or call (843) 810-6427.
KIRE announces new president
Kiawah Island Real Estate brings Dan Whalen on board as its new President. Whalen has a background in luxury, residential and commercial real estate and has held senior leadership roles throughout his real estate career. Whalen entered the industry in 1997 as vice president of sales and marketing for Governors Club Development Corporation in North Carolina. From there, he parlayed his knowledge and experience into a highly successful career throughout the Carolina real estate industry.
“Being named President of Kiawah Island Real Estate helps me realize a lifelong dream of leading one of the finest planned communities in the world. The opportunity was one I could not pass up and I look forward to getting settled on Island and working with our great team of agents,” says Whalen.
Chris Randolph of South Street Partners, the master developer of Kiawah Island, said there was a extensive national search to find the right individual for this role at KIRE. Regarding Whalen, he said, “He’s a big picture, strategic thinker and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the team and expect him to have a large presence in the community.”
For more information about KIRE visit kiawahisland.com.
Metro Charleston housing expected to outperform national market
The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) named Charleston as one of their 10 markets expected to outperform over the next three to five years.
NAR identified the top 10 metro areas based on a myriad of factors, including domestic migration, housing affordability for new residents, consistent job growth relative to the national average, population age structure, attractiveness for retirees and home price appreciation, among other variables.
"Potential buyers in these 10 markets will find conditions especially favorable to purchase a home going into the next decade," said NAR President Vince Malta. "The dream of owning a home appears even more attainable for those who move to or are currently living in these markets."
President of Carolina One Real Estate Michael C. Scarafile agrees on the importance of homeownership in Charleston area. “It is truly amazing that the net worth of a home owner is forty-five times that of a renter. This one statistic reinforces the importance of long term home ownership and has fueled our passion to serve our clients across Metro Charleston for the past half century.”
To view NAR's Top 10 Outperforming Markets report, visit https://www.nar.realtor/reports/top-ten-outperforming-metro-markets-report.
In addition, lower mortgage rates are helping with affordability. Due to a consistent decline in mortgage rates throughout 2019, housing is now more affordable than it has been at any point in the last three years according to a new analysis of the nation’s housing market. With mortgage rates at historic lows, consumers are experiencing greater buying power and increased affordability.
Two agents join Realty ONE Group Coastal
Joining Realty ONE’s Summerville office are Realtors Larry Frawley and Shamika Ann White.
Frawley is a licensed broker in the Carolinas and in Texas. He has been licensed for 17 years with three of the largest real estate franchises in the country. He owned his own franchise for two years and specializes in residential real estate and commercial sales of RV Parks. He brings his skills of recruiting and coaching to Realty ONE, with a passion for the business of real estate. He lives with his wife on Hilton Head and has nine children and six grandchildren. Call him at 843-972-9450.
White is known by her clients as a relentless go-getter. She prides herself on delivering exceptional client satisfaction with an emphasis on ethical business practices and a keen eye for detail. She ensures that her clients have a seamless real estate experience with extraordinary results – from the first meeting until closing. Building her reputation in the Lowcountry on honesty and integrity, she is committed to building long-term relationships with her clients and assisting them for years. Visit her website at https://welcomehomewithshamika.com or call her at 843-609-7211.
Mungo Homes to begin construction at River Glen on Johns Island
Construction of 70 new homes is beginning in the River Glen community with a model expected to open in late spring 2020. The homes start in the low $300,000s and have generous lots surrounded by four ponds and green spaces.
Ranging in size from 1,675 to 4,238 square feet, there are nine floorplans to choose from. Offering energy-efficient features such as SEER HVAC systems, tankless water heaters, low VOC carpet and paint, LED lighting and insulated windows, the neighborhood is close to area conveniences. Mungo homes is a partner of Carolina One New Homes. For more information, contact Marcos Vargas at (714) 530-9714 or Denise Williams at (843) 693-6507.