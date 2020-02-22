Real Estate Briefs

Carolina One’s Daniel Island office grows
Carolina One’s Daniel Island office welcomes four agents: David Reese Havens, Courtney Mininno, Randy Pierce and Jordy Snyder.
Havens is a native of Sullivan’s Island. He played baseball at Bishop England High School and the University of South Carolina. He was drafted by the New York Mets and played professional baseball from 2008 to 2013. He worked for Lowcountry Land Investors Development from 2014 to 2019 before launching his real estate career with Carolina One. He and his family live in Awendaw and share a love of the outdoors. Call Havens at (843) 442-5856 or email reese.havens@carolinaone.com.
Mininno is originally from North Carolilna. Prior to a embarking on a real estate career, she was a gymnastics coach in North Charleston, teaching recreational and team gymnastics to children from ages 3 to 13. She has in the food and beverage industry, enjoys painting, embroidery and physical fitness. She is training for a marathon in November 2020. Email her at courtney.mininno@carolinaone.com or call (980) 622-4997.
Pierce is a native New Yorker and graduate of Hofstra University on Long Island where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a 25-year veteran of the financial services industry and served in an executive role. A Realtor since 2011, Pierce is a member of the local, state and national realtor associations and serves on the Land, Use and Zoning Committee of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. Call him at (843) 608-0598 or email randy.pierce@carolinaone.com.
Snyder was born in South Carolina and has lived in Charleston for the past 10 years. A graduate of Elon University in North Carolina with a degree in physical education, Snyder was both a teacher and a baseball coach at James Island Charter High School. Prior to a real estate career, he started and operated a furniture design and manufacturing business. He and his wife are parents to chocolate and yellow Labrador retrievers. Email him at jordy.snyder@carolinaone.com or call (843) 410-8515.
KIRE predicts positive sales for 2020
Dan Whalen, the new president of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) recently released the 2109 KIRE’s 2019 sales report.
“In the first week of February, KIRE closed three properties for over $3 million, 99 Salthouse Lane closed for $4.8 million -- going under contract after just 9 days, 243 High Dunes Lane for $3.165 million and 34 Atlantic Beach Court for $3.3 million,” Whalen said. ”This is a positive indicator for the continuing strength of the Kiawah Island market moving forward in 2020.”
• Kiawah Island Real Estate’s expectations for 2020 are at an all-time high. Listed inventory is the lowest it has been since 2006, dropping three percent from last year which at the time held a record low. In January alone, the island saw 23 sales transactions.
• The highest home and land sales for 2019 on Kiawah Island were both transacted by KIRE agents.
• KIRE remains the leading brokerage on Kiawah Island. Of 280 total closed transactions island wide for 2019, the company sold 186 followed by the next closest brokerage with 26 sales.
• In 2019, single family home sales and land sales were both up two percent from 2018 on Kiawah Island.
Charleston Commercial brings two new retailers to downtown
Lifestyle brand Salt Life and OMG Candy Store are both coming to busy King Street, in mid-February and early April, respectively.
Both of these deals were brokered by real estate investment firm Charleston Commercial. The company -- led by C. Kendrick and managing director Joshua Schaap -- has overseen the sale of 10 King Street properties in the last two years, totaling $78.1 million.
“Downtown Charleston, especially King Street, is an incredibly attractive spot for retailers right now,” Schaap said. “Our expertise on King Street allows us to attract both local and regional brands eager to make a home in Charleston and serve both locals and visitors.
Reach Charleston Commercial at 843-670-5727.
Coldwell Banker welcomes two agents
Barbara Ardito was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. Her experience is in selling custom and semi-custom homes and she has been doing so for eight years in the Lowcountry. Ardito’s clients rely on her expertise, relentless energy and unwavering devotion in helping them find the perfect property. Reach out to her at 843-810-6243 or email Barbara.Ardito@CBCarolinas.com.
Cory Wallace transferred from CB’s Atlanta office and comes to Coldwell’s Mount Pleasant office with years of experience. Wallace is a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He and his wife have three children. Wallace takes pride in serving those who have served and has extensive experience in first home home buying and VA loan requirements. Call him at 615-364-7293 or email Cory.Wallace@CBSCarolinas.com.
Carolina One president announces new venture
Michael C. Scarafile announced earlier this month that Carolina One Real Estate opened Carolina One Vacation Rentals at 50 Center Street in Folly Beach.
“We are excited to further enhance the superior level of service we provide our vacation rental owners and guests from this highly visible and easily accessible location,”Scarafile said.
The company offers luxury vacation rentals on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes and Edisto, ranging from one-bedroom condos to waterfront estates. Win Walker is the office’s Broker-in-charge. For more information call 843-588-1212 or visit carolinaonevacationrentals.com.