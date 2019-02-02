The Forecast for Real Estate: partly sunny to partly sunny days ahead
Home prices rose during 2018 but low interest rates kept the balance in check. Sellers were happier and so were buyers. But what does 2019 have in store for buyers, sellers and investors?
Nationally, mortgage rates are predicted to climb, but not so high it’ll deter certain homebuyers. At around 4.11 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage, Housing Wire reported that Zillow predicts a 30-year fixed mortgage may go up to 5.8 percent in 2019.
That could mean potential homeowners may be shy about purchasing, which could spur already expensive Lowcountry rentals to go higher. The higher interest rates won’t bother those who can afford rising home prices in the peninsular and coastal areas, but those purchasing homes below the $500,000 mark may be hesitant about taking the plunge.
Millennials, the largest generation of homebuyers, will most likely adapt and settle into areas that are less expensive, for the time being—Johns Island, Goose Creek, West Ashley and James Island—but these areas’ home prices are rising as well.
When deciding to buy or wait, buyers and investors look to realtors, financial experts and online research to determine when and where to buy.
Charleston and its bedroom communities
According to a 2018 study by Niche, the best places to buy a house in Charleston and the surrounding areas are ones that have the following criteria:
• Housing Market (values are steady or rising)
• Schools–quality and rated by the number of students served
• Crime rates
Their methodology also included education rates of residents, home buying age, home ownership, taxes, resident age and median home value. Their findings were from U.S. Census data. Here are the findings:
Town or City Overall Grade Population Public Schools Housing
Ravenel B+ 2,620 B B
Mount Pleasant A+ 80,661 A+ B
James Island A- 11,908 A B
Folly Beach A 2,712 A- B-
Lincolnville B 1,271 B- B-
City of Charleston A 131,204 B+ B-
Sullivan’s Island A 2,050 A+ C+
Isle of Palms A 4,333 A+ C+
Hollywood B 5,083 B C+
McClellanville A- 478 B+ B+
Awendaw B 1,298 A- B-
Seabrook Island B+ 1,689 B+ C
Kiawah Island B+ 1,488 B+ C
~Source: Niche.com
The bottom line
Though real estate and interest rates are on the rise, the good news is through new ways of financing, (most recently, the introduction of UltraFico™ in January 2019), first-time home buyers are better able to purchase. Real estate in the Lowcountry continues to be a solid investment. Despite economic uncertainty and as more and more people move to the area, the bottom line is: The tide is rising and the best time to buy is now.
