Agent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun takes on leadership role
Cassie Grant of the Michael Smith Team of BHHS has been named Director of Sales. Grant has over 12 years of experience in the industry, in leadership roles and extensive experience in both commercial and residential real estate. She brings her unique perspective and knowledge to the role and will be responsible for spearheading efforts to streamline the sales process and encourage the overall success of the Top Charleston Agents’ Team.
Reach her at 843-561-9333.
Downtown Charleston’s newest condo development schedules open house
The Gadsden, a 76-unit condo development of one, two and three bedroom luxury residences will have open houses on June 9, June 15 and June 23. Prospective buyers can visit two model residences and see the building amenities which include a rooftop pool, outdoor kitchen and fire pit; pet wash station and state-of-the-art fitness center. The residences also have a concierge and on-site property manager. The development, located at 5 Gadsdenboro Street, is within walking distance to several Charleston restaurants, galleries, theaters and museums. The open house hours are from noon to 3 p.m. For more information visit https://thegadsden.com/.
Sarah’s Court Carriage Home District at Bowen – A waterfront village
“Sarah’s Court,” a vision of The Wrenn Group, LLC, is a single-family carriage home community located in the heart of Bowen – “A Waterfront Village.” Bowen is a 95-acre, walkable, master-planned community situated on nearly one-half mile of waterfront that is a tributary of the Cooper River.
The Wrenn Group plans to construct community docks, boat slips, a kayak launch, fishing and crabbing dock, a boat launch and more! This distinct carriage home district borrows designs from Lowcountry homes found in historic downtown Charleston. The open floorplans range from 1350 to nearly 1850 square feet, with two to three stories, and ornate exterior and interior details to replicate the grandeur and custom look of what people love so much about Charleston style architecture. Prices start in the mid $200s with the first home complete early this fall.
Located within a 10-minute commute to Boeing, SPAWAR, the Charleston International Airport and Wannamaker County Park, The McKelvey at Bowen is in the center of the Charleston area and nearby Tanner Plantation. Sarah’s Court offers community amenities not usually found in this price range. Its amenities include the Bowen Founder’s Pool (exclusively for Bowen homeowners), Wrenn Park, a Waterway Walk trail system, the Bowen Pavilion, dog parks and plans for the Bowen Waterfront with great amenities.
For more information visit www.bowenvillage.com or contact Suzanne Davis at (843) 619-0051 or email suzanne.davis@carolinaone.com.
New shops, eateries, medical and fitness facilities and more come to Daniel Island
Three new restaurants and food stores join a host of others on Daniel Island (DI), The New York Butcher Shoppe, Mpishi and Beech. The new House of Sage has a second location from downtown on DI and health-oriented services such as Lowcountry OBGYN and Daniel Island Primary Care are open. O2 Fitness Center is the newest fitness center to join the DI family.
The next offering of Captain Island homesites is in development and neighborhood amenities are taking shape, including the boat dock and a screened in porch overlooking Ralston Creek. The first homes on Captain’s Island are nearing completion. For more information about the waterfront enclave and Daniel Island contact Daniel Island Real Estate at 843-971-7100 or visit www.danielisland.com.
Townhome development to open in Park West in July
Warrington, located on Joe Rouse Road off Highway 41, offers relaxed living in Park West. Built by the award-wining new home builder, Mungo Homes and marketed exclusively by Carolina One New Homes, Warrington has elevated townhomes. There are four different four plans and each have garages. There will be 21 three and four-bedroom townhomes with 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 baths. Ranging in size from 2,326 to 2,370 square feet and beginning at $400,000, the energy-conscious townhomes are hauSmart certified. The community has shopping and dining options and six miles of bike paths and sidewalks. There’s also tennis courts, community pools, playgrounds and clubhouse.
For a personal appointment to review the many amenities, details and floorplans, contact Jonathan Greene, a member of the team at Carolina One New Homes. Call him at (843) 412 -1296 or email jonathan.greene@carolinaone.com.