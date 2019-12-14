Local real estate investment firm renovates downtown property
Charleston Commercial, a local real estate investment firm, has completely renovated a small, historic property at 8-1/2 State Street. The French Quarter property is available for rent.
The two-story, vernacular brick structure was constructed in 1791. The building changed hands over the years and was part of the property owned by First National Bank. It remained in commercial banking control until its subdivision from the larger property in 2016.
Charleston Commercial managing director Joshua Schaap purchased the property and spent 18 months renovating the space.
Completely renovated, the one-bedroom property has heated bathroom floors, custom blinds and all new appliances. The second floor has a half-bath and French doors that open onto a balcony. Beamed ceilings in the master bedroom and a vaulted, open living space add to the character of this home.
“It’s one of the more interesting and most talked about post-revolutionary outbuildings ever constructed in the city ,” Schaap said.
With renovations now complete, the two-story space is available for rent through Robertson Howland Properties for $3,500 per month. The apartment includes two off-street parking spaces. The company is also considering offers to purchase.
Over the last 18 months, Charleston Commercial has overseen the sale of 10 King Street properties, totaling $78.1 million. Most recently, they brought together eight properties and six property owners to create a landmark real estate deal bordered by King, Society and George streets. The firm also recently facilitated the sale of 231 King St. for $4.175 million. The team also The team also worked on 529 King St. (formerly Dixie Furniture) as well as 332 King St (formerly Bob Ellis).
Realtors awarded expert certification by Real Estate Business Institute
Carolina One Realtors Duval Acker and Keven Beach were recently awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification by the Real Estate Business Institute. They join an elite, global group of real estate professionals who successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics.
Acker, affiliated with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office, is a licensed Residential General Contractor and an experienced home renovator with 33 years as a Professional Kitchen, Bathroom and Interior Designer. She is also a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS)). Reach her via email at duval.acker@carolinaone.com or call her at (843) 693-0690.
Working from Carolina One’s West Ashley Orleans Road office, Beach’s considerable background experience in mechanical engineering and food and beverage have prepared him to fuse an analytical mindset with a passion for connecting with clients. Contact him at (843) 729-5918 or email keven.beach@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One Summerville offices welcome new agents
Carolina One Real Estate offices on Trolley Road and Main Street and Summerville have expanded their ranks with the addition of six new sales associates. Roy D. Brooks and Ginger Richardson have joined the team in the Trolley Road office. Billy Quinn, Penny Shaffer, TerShuna Williams and Stephen Wilson have placed their licenses with the Main Street office.
Charleston native Brooks has a degree from Anderson Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Winthrop College. A retiree from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years of service, he recently obtained his SC Realtors license. Reach him at (843) 460-0021 or email roy.brooks@carolinaoneplus.com.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Richardson recently relocated to Charleston. She received her MBA from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh and used her marketing and problem-solving skills in the entertainment, pet products and newspaper businesses. Richardson is an animal lover, a beach lover and fitness enthusiast. Reach out to her at (843) 241-9689 or email ginger.richardson@carolinaoneplus.com.
For 17 years, Quinn was the owner and operator of BBQ restaurants in Goose Creek and Johns Island before obtaining his license to practice real estate. An active member of the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club, he actively participates in car shows and related automotive events. He is married with a five-year-old daughter. Quinn enjoys cooking BBQ, hunting and fishing and working on the Club’s 72 Corvettes. Email him at billy.quinn@carolinaoneplus.com or give him a call at (843) 478-3532.
As a veteran Realtor® since 1991, and a native of Charleston, Shaffer attended Trident Technical College and the College of Charleston. She was previously employed by Dan Ryan Builders, Carolina One New Homes and Chucktown Homes. Named a Realtor® of Distinction, Shaffer was a CTAR Million Dollar Award Winner and the recipient of several Home Builder Prism Awards. Married with two children, she enjoys the beach, gardening and walking. Email her at penny.shaffer@carolinaoneplus.com or reach her at (843) 475-0362.
Born in Charleston, Williams received a degree in criminal justice from Trident Technical College and worked as an 911 dispatcher for five years with the Summerville Police Department. She has been a Realtor® since 2015. She is married with four children and she and her family enjoy four-wheeling. Call her at (843) 330-6913 or email tershuna.williams@carolinaoneplus.com.
Wilson earned an associate’s degree in culinary arts from the University of Minnesota and an associate’s degree in restaurant management from Minneapolis Community College. Prior to his real estate career, he was in hospitality industry for more than three decades. Wilson has lived in Charleston for two years and is the father of three daughters. He enjoys cooking, golf and family time. Reach him at (843) 532-0258 or email Stephen.wilson@carolinaoneplus.com.