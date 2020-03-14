Real Estate Briefs

The Cassina Group makes record-breaking sale
Robertson Allen, founding partner and broker-in-charge of The Cassina Group represented the seller of 18 Broad Street, #801.
The penthouse is in the People’s Building, originally built in 1911, and the sale of it -- $12 million – sets the record for the most expensive residential real estate ever sold on the peninsula.
The penthouse, located at Broad and East Bay streets comprises the top two floors of the People’s Building and has over 8,000 square feet of interior space. Every room of the home has panoramic views of the Charleston skyline or harbor. Some of the city’s finest galas, fundraisers and celebrity events have been hosted here. The wrap-around-terrace has breathtaking views of Charleston.
Listed in October by The Cassina Group, Robertson secured a ratified contract for the property within 12 weeks.
The Cassina Group founded in 2006 by Robertson Allen and Jimmy Day is managed by Broker Owen Tyler and has emerged as a leader in the luxury market, closing 2019 as the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $1 million in Charleston.
“I am honored to have represented the owner on the sale of this iconic Charleston property,” said Allen.
For more information about The Cassina Group call 843.628-0008 or email info@TheCassinaGroup.com.
Realtor becomes President’s Circle investor
The National Association of Realtors® announced that Helen Hudson, founder of SafeShowings and a Charleston Realtor is a President’s Circle investor in the Realtors® Political Action Committee (RPAC). RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Charleston residents and across the country.
Hudson created the Safe Showings app and her investment will be applied to supporting home ownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the future of the real estate industry.
The National Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Visit safeshowings.com for more information.
Carolina One
Georgia Chen Richard has been named a Global Realtor® of the Year for 2019 by the Global Chapter of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors® (CTAR).
Richard was born in Shanghai, China, grew up in Taiwan and moved the U.S. in 1974, where she built a wholesale and retail importing company in Florida. In 1994, Richard and her husband moved to Charleston. She joined Carolina One’s Goose Creek office where she continues to be a perennial Top Producer.
She is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), a Broker Associate, a Realtor® of Distinction and a Director of CTAR’s Global Business Chapter. Reach her at 843.270.0503.
Anjela Perry joins the Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville. Perry is a Pennsylvania native and moved to Charleston and obtained her real estate license in 2006. She was in the new homes sales industry for 14 years working with notable builders such as Rolina Homes, D.R Horton and Eastwood Homes. She and her family live in North Charleston. Call her at 843.817.2137 or email anjela.perry@carolinaone.com.
Joseph O’Saben joins the Goose Creek office. He grew up in Ladson and Goose Creek and attended Trident Technical College before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1993. After leaving the Air Force, O’Saben began an extensive career in the construction industry working for Saussy Burbank and Portrait Homes. He has experience in project management in both residential and commercial construction. Email him at jnosaben@carolinaone.com or call 843.5662881.
Daniel Island Real Estate
Daniel Island Real Estate recently celebrated its 2019 year-end awards honoring top sales producers at the Daniel Island Club. Jeff Leonard, broker-in-charge presented the awards, some of which included included top producing team, top producer, resale home, home sales team and million dollar plus award.
“I’m incredibly honored to be here today and to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible group of professionals,” Leonard said.
For more information about Daniel Island Real Estate, visit www.direalestate.com.
New outdoor amenities at Bradford Pointe in Summerville
Outdoor amenities and gathering spaces are beginning to take shape in Bradford Pointe where Centex has begun work on the zero-entry pool and mushroom splash fountain, soccer fields, basketball courts and kid’s playground, with plenty of green space to go around.
The amenities are expected to be ready this summer and sit alongside the first phase of the community, which borders Nexton and is within easy driving distance to downtown Charleston.
The community has one and two-story single-family homes with two-car garages beginning under $250,000 and range in size from 1,600 square feet to 3,000-plus square feet. A total of 357 homes are planned for Bradford Pointe. Tour model homes at 177 Hayworth Road off the new I-26 Nexton Parkway exit in Summerville, call 843.594.2770 or visit www.Centex.com/BradfordPointe.
William Means Real Estate
Jordan Kruse, a Charleston native who grew up in Mount Pleasant's Old Village neighborhood, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate.
Kruse has deep family roots in Charleston area real estate, including the development of commercial projects and the rehabilitation of historic houses. He attended Lynn University in Florida with a BA in business, then moved to New York. Kruse spent several years working in the fashion industry with Saks Fifth Avenue, the Want Agency, and Slowear, before returning to Charleston
Call him at (843) 343-8696 or email kruse@williammeans.com.