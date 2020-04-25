Real Estate Briefs

Carolina One
Shell Landing, now under construction, is one of the newest communities, in Mount Pleasant.
Conveniently located on Rifle Range Road, near Seaside Farms and less than a five-minute drive to Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms, the 16 home neighborhood is a charming intimate enclave. Home prices start in the $800,000s and homesites are available from the mid $200,000s.
The architecture of these homes are southern tradition at its finest with wide porches, aged brick landings and a community pond bordered by a scenic walking trail.
Shell Landing has been expertly curated to provide seamless indoor to outdoor living, with Duncan Design Studio creating outdoor living spaces that are lovely extensions of the homes. Center Park Homes and Curtis Daniel Homes are renowned builders of the Lowcountry, both passionate about using state of the art construction standards and program requirements to achieve a quality built and energy efficient custom home.
Keven Beach of Carolina One’s West Ashley office, has earned the Certified International Property (CIPS) designation. Beach has an extensive background in real estate, mechanical engineering and the food and beverage industry.
The award places Beach among 3,500 elite real estate professionals in over 45 countries. The CIPS designation is awarded by the National Association of REALTORS® for completing rigorous coursework devoted to learning international real estate practices and demonstrating proficiency in international business.
The Cassina Group
Realtors Chris Eller and Mary Beth Wichlel have joined The Cassina Group.
Eller was a as broker-in-charge of his own real estate company before coming on board with The Cassina Group. A native of Charleston, he has been in the real estate industry for more than 17 years. In addition to having his broker’s license, he also has his builder’s license as well as several designations, including CRS, CSP, ePro and GREEN. Whether working with buyers or sellers, his goal is to keep his clients as stress free as possible so they can enjoy the process and find their perfect home.
Wichlei brings 16 years of industry experience. She has a diverse background working as a Realtor for buyers, sellers and national and regional home builders. She most recently worked in commercial real estate as a member of the No. 1 real estate team in Florida, where she focused on acquisitions and dispositions.
Residential Real Estate Sales Stay Ahead of COVID Curve
According the Charleston Trident Association of Builders (CTAR), there’s promising news on the real estate front, despite the current pandemic.
“We had a lot of interest and activity from buyers prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in our community. The strong activity in March positions us well for the inevitable impact of the global pandemic on our market” said 2020 CTAR President Bobette Fisher. “While we don’t yet know what that impact will look like, real estate has been classified as an essential service, and while it is far from business as usual right now, we are able to serve clients from a more virtual position and help keep at least this segment of the economy moving in a safe and positive way.”
According to CTAR, statistics of as of April 13, 2020 are the following:
• Compared to March of last year when 1,577 homes sold at a median price of $275,045, March 2020 realized sales of 1,672 homes with a median price of $287,045.
• Year-to-date, sales are up 10 percent and median price has increased by seven percent. Inventory data shows 22 percent fewer homes for sale over the last 12-month period, with 4,921 homes listed as “active” for sale in the CHS Regional MLS database at the end of March.
February Adjustment
• 1,302 homes sold in February in the Charleston region at a median price of $295,000. Updated data now shows 1,312 sales at the same median price.
March 2020: County-by-county, year to date and current inventory
Berkeley County
• 439 homes sold at a median price of $233,800
• 376 single-family homes and 63 condos/townhomes.
• Year-to-date: 957 single-family homes sold at a median price of $279,720 and 77 condos/townhomes at a median price of $185,000.
• Current: 1,081 residential properties for sale; 822 single-family homes and 119 condos/townhomes.
Charleston County
• 813 homes sold at a median price of $328,475
• 593 single-family homes and 220 condos/townhomes.
• Year-to-date: 1,524 single-family homes sold at a median price of $395,000 and 508 condos/townhomes at a median price of $247,155.
• Current: 2,770 residential properties for sale; 1,975 single-family homes and 795 condos/townhomes.
Colleton County
• 60 homes sold at a median price of $218,125
• 30 single-family homes and 6 condos/townhomes.
• Year-to-date: 79 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $189,500 and 6 condos/townhomes at a median price of $253,750.
• Current: 154 residential properties for sale; 136 single-family homes and 18 condos/townhomes.
Dorchester County
• 321 homes sold at a median price of $229,500
• 280 single-family homes and 41 condos/townhomes
• Year-to-date: 692 single-family homes have sold at a median price of $263,538 and 95 condos/townhomes at a median price of $192,000.
• Current: 650 residential properties for sale; 576 single-family homes and 74 condos/townhomes.
“One of the most immediate impacts is on our already low level of inventory, as some homeowners have taken their homes off the market temporarily, out of concern for their health and safety” said Fisher. “Charleston is in a somewhat unique position in that we continue to see buyer interest and demand in our market even as we progress through this highly unusual situation. I anticipate a strong return for our market, post-pandemic but we likely have several challenging months ahead.”