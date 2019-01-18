Area to continue real estate growth
The Charleston real estate market will continue to be one of the fastest-growing in the Southeast, according to a 2019 real estate market outlook of 18 cities and six sectors in the region released by CBRE.
The introduction of major manufacturers and industrial users have helped push payrolls to record levels in Charleston, and hiring practices are expected to further intensify over time as e-commerce continues to drain the existing labor supply, per the report. The Port of Charleston’s efficiency and increasing capabilities will ensure the market’s continued growth as an East Coast logistics powerhouse.
A tight office market coupled with Charleston’s rapid population growth have helped attract a greater amount of interest to the area’s office assets. On the peninsula, occupancy remains high and rental rates continue to rise. The new 22 WestEdge development will add more than 150,000 additional square feet of office space by 2020.
Industrial vacancy may increase in the short term as large amounts of speculative developments are set to be completed. But as demand for industrial warehouse space continues to grow, vacancy will remain low as industrial users will continue to quickly absorb available space on the market.
Charleston is one of few Southeast markets experiencing significant increases in consumer retail demand, demonstrated in two forms: retail development for residents in the rapidly growing suburban areas, and downtown retail aimed primarily at affluent tourists. With significant construction underway, expect absorption to rise in the coming years with minimal movement in vacancy, which is among the lowest in the region.
In the multifamily space, rapid development has outpaced the rate of absorption and prompted a significant rise in vacancy. But that slowdown may help foster growth in office and hospitality areas, and apartment pricing remains among the highest in the region.
Charleston will continue to experience heightened demand for hotels due to increases in travel and tourism. While pricing may suffer due to increased competition, supply is still forecast to grow by 6.7 percent in 2019.
NHL legend joins Raleigh firm
A hockey legend who played 23 seasons in the NHL has shifted into real estate. Ron Francis, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who is best known for his stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes, has joined NAI Carolantic Realty in Raleigh, N.C.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been the rookie,” Francis told the Triangle Business Journal.
Francis played six seasons for the Hurricanes, based in Raleigh, before his retirement in 2004. He later served as the team’s general manager, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2007. Francis scored 549 goals over the course of his playing career.
Home prices outpace wages in most of U.S.
Wages are failing to keep pace with rising home prices in 80 percent of American counties, according to recent study by ATTOM Data Solutions. Median home prices increased faster than weekly wages in 601 of the 755 counties analyzed in the report.
ATTOM lists Charleston as a market where it’s more afforable to rent than buy, citing an average three-bedroom rental rate of $1,597 per month, an average weekly wage of $918 (through the second quarter of 2018) and a median home price of $360,000. It lists Berkeley and Dorchester counties as those where it’s better to buy, due to lower median home prices.
According to a separate study by the National Association of Realtors, the national family median income increased to $76,608 in the third quarter of 2018. But rising mortgage rates and higher home prices have combined to make homes unaffordable for many prospective buyers.
To purchase a single-family home at the national median price, according to the NAR study, a buyer making a 5 percent down payment would need an income of $64,480. A 10 percent down payment would require an income of $61,086, and $54,299 would be needed for a 20 percent down payment.
Retirees still carrying debt load
Jacksonville, Fla., and Atlanta rank as the two Southeastern cities where retirement-aged residents carry the most non-mortgage debt, according to a recent study by Lending Tree.
The study examined anonymous data on non-mortgage debt obligations in 50 U.S. metros for people 65 to 70 years old. Jacksonville ranked 12th nationally, with an average non-mortgage debt of $22,087, while Atlanta was 15th with an average debt among retirees of $21,563. Charlotte was 36th, with an average retiree debt of $19,367. No South Carolina cities were included.
Nationally, the top four cities where seniors carry the most non-mortgage debt are all in Texas: San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas, with San Antonio’s average debt of $29,993 topping the list. Louisville was the metro where retirees carried the least amount of non-mortgage debt, averaging at $15,093, followed by San Jose, Calif., Portland, Ore., and Sacramento, Calif.
In all cases, either outstanding auto or credit card balances comprised the bulk of the retirees’ non-mortgage debt load. Debt can force retirees into tough choices such as having to draw upon Social Security earlier than planned or withdrawing too much from retirement accounts, the study said.