Carolina One Agent joins Carolina One New Homes at River Glen
Denise Mackenzie Williams is a native of Asheville, North Carolina, is a graduate of the College of Charleston where she earned a degree in business finance. Following her graduation she worked for several financial institutions and spent several years in the hospitality industry before embarking on a career in real estate.
A Realtor® for the past seven years, Williams began her real estate career working in the Folly Road office of Carolina One before joining the Charlotte Bova Team at Carolina One’s Orleans Road office, and then moved on to represent new homes builder Kolter Homes at The Ponds in Summerville.
Williams is New Home Construction and Buyer Representation Certified and will be representing Carolina One New Homes at River Glen, a Mungo Homes community on Johns Island.
Four agents join BHHS team
Realtors Ashley Balbuena, Amber Schlenker and Danielle Rapnikas join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate’s Charleston office. Realtor Jessica Oskorep comes on board in the Summerville office.
Balbuena is originally from a small town in central New York. She is the second oldest of five children and was the first to attend college in her family. Shortly after graduating the top of her class with honors, she moved to Charleston to start a new chapter of her life. Balbuena has a passion for helping others find their dream home. When not working, you’ll find her and her spouse downtown or enjoying the beach and the Lowcountry sun. Call her at 845-798-7757.
Schlenker is a native of the Lowcountry – living everywhere between Moncks Corner and West Ashley. She followed in the footsteps of her late grandfather who encouraged her to pursue a career in real estate. Helping families buy and sell homes is a perfect for her passion and energy. Before joining the real estate industry, she spent 15 years as a customer relations specialist, focused on customer and client care. Patience, time management, and most importantly, her attention to details helps her clients feel comfortable and confident making decisions. She and her husband have two children and they enjoy the outdoors and touring every part of Charleston. Reach out to her at 843-425-4303.
Rapnikas is originally from the suburbs of Chicago. Moving to South Carolina five years ago, she graduated from the College of Charleston. Prior to a real estate career, she worked in nearly every conrer of the food, beverage and fine dining industry. Honing her skills in stellar customer service, teamwork and communication skills has resulted in her becoming a top-notch Realtor. Teamwork and the power of networking are the basis for her success. From contract to close, Rapnikas believes in developing lasting relationships that go beyond just buying or selling a home. Call her at 224-436-6092.
Oskorep grew up in a small town in Massachusetts and has lived on the East Coast most of her life. She comes from a background in banking, childcare and administration. Combining her happiness for helping others with her love for real estate, she became a Realtor. In the last 18 Years she and her family have been through many transfers. Oskorep is aware of how stressful the moving process can be and her goal is to make the home buying and selling process easier for each and every client. As a Navy wife, she has been married for 16 years and has two children. Give her a call at 843-847-1786.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage raises money for American Cancer Society
Throughout 2019, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas raised over $100,000 for American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
As the presenting sponsor of both walks in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC, as well as the “Makin’ Strokes in the Oaks” golf tournament in Summerville, SC, this accomplishment could not have been achieved without the tireless work and determination of hundreds of dedicated agents and staff.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has 18 offices and approximately 1,250 affiliated agents serving the communities of North and South Carolina. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company in sales volume. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Mount Pleasant’s appraiser to serve as Appraisal Institute vice president
Jody Bishop, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, of Mount Pleasant, will begin his one-year term as vice president of the Appraisal Institute on Jan. 1. The Appraisal Institute is the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers with nearly 18,000 professionals in almost 50 countries.
“It’s an honor to serve as part of this great organization’s leadership team,” Bishop said. “I’m excited to advocate on behalf of my fellow valuation professionals as we address important challenges and opportunities for success.”
Bishop’s one-year term as vice president will be followed by one year each as president-elect in 2021, president in 2022 and immediate past president in 2023. He also will serve four years (2020-2023) on the Appraisal Institute’s Executive Committee and on its policy-setting Board of Directors.
Bishop is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston. He was named the 2018 recipient of the Edward W. Adams, SRA, Outstanding Board Service Award, was presented a 2017 President’s Award and received a 2017 Volunteer of Distinction recognition. Learn more at www.appraisalinstitute.org.
Trinity Partners welcomes Brokerage Associate, Curt Gwinn, to Columbia Office
Trinity Partners is pleased to announce John “Curt” Gwinn III has joined its brokerage team of commercial real estate professionals at its Columbia, South Carolina office. Gwinn specializes in the management and production of farm and timberland and will provide Trinity Partners’ clients with unmatched guidance on the valuation and acquisition of income-producing land investments.
“Curt has a unique background in the agricultural world,” said Nick Stomski, SIOR, Partner at Trinity Partners. “Paired with our Trinity Partners platform, his expertise will translate into a best-in-class approach to the sale of large land tracts.”
Gwinn’s agricultural experience is expansive and includes tending large row crop operations encompassing 1,500-5,000 acres to operating his own farm raising yearling feeder cattle. Previously, Gwinn worked at the South Carolina Forestry Commission where he cultivated an expertise in soil mapping and timber cruising.
“With my varied hands-on background in property management, commercial real estate is a natural next move for me,” said Gwinn. “I’m laser focused on providing my clients with a cost-effective and productive investment while being a good steward of the land.”
Currently, Gwinn serves as a Richland County Farm Bureau board member and is a member of The Cattleman’s Association in both Richland and Sumter Counties.
To learn more contact Bruce Harper at bharper@trinity-partners.com.