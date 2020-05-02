Real Estate Briefs/News

R.B. Seafood Restaurant sells for $7 million
The iconic Shem Creek eatery, R.B.'s Seafood Restaurant in Mount Pleasant at 97 Church Street has closed its doors.
The property was sold to Geyer Capital Management LLC of Atlanta. Managing Director of Charleston Commercial, Joshua Schaap brokered the deal.
Long-time owner Ronnie Boals said, “It’s been a great business. We had a lot of dedicated repeat customers. “I’m going to miss seeing them come in and out.”
The original R.B. Seafood opened in an old fish shed on Shem Creek in 1979. A fire destroyed it and Boals rebuilt it and reopened the popular hotspot in September 2003. Since then, it’s been an icon and a go-spot for both locals and tourists.
Boals has been a fixture in Charleston’s food and beverage industry. At one point, he owned six restaurants in Mount Pleasant, on Johns Island, in downtown Charleston and in North Charleston. Over the years, Boals built other properties on Shem Creek. About 10 years ago, he got out of all his other business ventures, focusing his attention on R.B.’s Seafood.
He’s said he is already missing the restaurant, but it was time for a change. After nearly 60 years, Boals said he is ready to retire and he and his wife plan to travel and do volunteer work. The couple live in Mount Pleasant.
R.B.’s Seafood already had closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new owner, Geyer Capital Management plans to renovate and upgrade the property before it reopens with a new tenant.
Broker Kendrick said orchestrating this deal and securing a qualified buyer for Boals was important in protecting such a symbolic Shem Creek property.
“Ronnie has done so much for Mount Pleasant and the Shem Creek area. We are thrilled to find a buyer who appreciates this special area and is committed to adding value to our community,” Kendrick said. “We are confident Geyer Capital will continue Ronnie’s legacy on Shem Creek.”
Real estate safety app more accessible
SafeShowings, an app created to deter crimes committed against real estate professionals and homeowners, announces that the app is now available in both the iOS and Droid app stores. Along with the new availability, the business has been acquired by FaceSnap,LLC.
“We delivered on our goal to have a fully universal, scalable production ready system with super easy-to-download and use native applications for iOS and Droid,” said Helen Hudson, founder of FaceSnap, LLC and Safe Showings. “Our goal is creating the tools that could save lives, while keeping people and properties safe. We are excited that the SafeShowings app is accessible nationally.”
For information about the app, pricing and enterprise levels visit safeshowings.com or call 800.268-8437.
Frampton Construction underway on distribution center in Berkeley County
Frampton Construction Company, LLC, has gone vertical on the construction of a 190,000-square-foot industrial building in Summerville. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the first of two heavy industrial buildings that will comprise the Portside Distribution Center.
The new building, sub-dividable to 43,416-square-feet, could accommodate a variety of users, including logistics companies, aerospace and automotive suppliers, defense contractors, light manufacturers and last-mile distributors.
Chad Frampton, president and CEO of Frampton Construction, said, “There is a definite demand for industrial real estate in Charleston’s growing distribution corridor, and we’re excited to help meet that need by delivering the Portside project.”
The facility was designed by architectural firm McMillan Pazdan Smith.Thomas & Hutton provided site, civil, and landscape design for the 31-acre development.
Planning for the project started in late 2017 in anticipation of the opening of the Nexton Parkway interchange at Exit 197 on I-26 west of Charleston. Construction on the first building is expected to be complete by September 2020.
From the editor - your emails
From time to time, I’ll hear from readers. Sometimes it’s an email about an idea, an article they’d like me write. Other times someone has a comment about articles I’ve written. I appreciate your emails and thank you for reading.
Recently, a couple wrote to me regarding what’s to come regarding real estate.
Jay and Mary, who moved from Baltimore, bought their Baltimore home in 2007 and relocated to the Lowcountry recently. They said they are now buying a home near Summerville in one of the area’s master-planned communities.
They asked: With the COVID-19 pandemic, will real estate prices drop four months from now because of the ensuing economic climate? I know you’re not a psychic but do you have any thoughts on future prices?
My answer to them was I most definitely didn’t have a crystal ball, but I do believe once we get to the other side of this pandemic, the Lowcountry area will continue to be a big draw and home prices will remain steady. It may be that home prices may experience a dip overall before the current crises stabilizes, but that has happened during other difficult times, from 2008 to 2010.
From talking to industry professionals I communicate with every week, I hear that many buyers still want to live here, out-of-state buyers want to buy here and several brokers tell me they are still selling. Yes, the climate has changed, but there are positive indicators.
I decided to reach out to one of those industry professionals who solidified what I told Jay and Mary.
“The biggest thing to watch are supply and demand,” said Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One Plus Homes. “When inventory rises, that creates a shift in the market and it becomes a buyers’ market thus values tend to go down – this is what happened in 2008 to 2010. Today, we are far from this problem as inventory is down over 20 percent from this time last year. With low inventory and low rates predicted for the rest of the year, I don’t forecast downward pressure on home values here in our region.”
Jenkinson went on to say that so far, we (Charleston region real estate market) has weathered the virus better than expected.
“New home sales seem to be doing better than resales with percentage of new pending, climbing three percent over the last five weeks to 37 percent,” he added. “But only time will tell, as we’ve never experienced anything like this.”
Though we can’t look at our current situation through rose-colored glasses, doing the opposite – fearing the absolute worst – isn’t rational either. All we can do is rely on information that comes from reputable sources. Real estate is and has always been a solid investment.
If you have a question, email me. If I don’t have the answer, I’ll reach out to an expert who just may.
In good health,
Brigitte Surette