V.C. Summer aerial (copy) (copy)

The failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville continues to weigh on SCANA Corp.'s earnings. File/Provided/SCANA Corp.

SCANA Corp.'s third-quarter profit nearly doubled from a year earlier, but the results were hampered by a mandatory rate cut and tax reform.

The parent of South Carolina Electric & Gas said its net income for the July-September period totaled $67 million, an increase of nearly 97 percent. A year ago, earnings took a $132 million hit after SCANA booked a charge in that amount in connection to its failed nuclear power plant project in the Midlands.

The Cayce-based company's main SCE&G business reported its profit jumped 147 percent to $104 million, but that gain also included a caveat. The bottom line for the latest quarter was dinged after state regulators ordered a roughly 15 percent rate reduction for the utility's 728,000 electric customers that took effect in August, triggering a $101 million drop in revenue.

The mandatory cut, which SCANA is challenging in court, came after the company abandoned the $9 billion expansion of V.C. Summer Nuclear Station last year. This year, the Public Service Commission lowered the amount SCE&G electric customers were being charged for the scuttled project. The order is set to expire in December.

Another negative impact on SCANA's third-quarter performance was a $30 million loss at the holding company. That was tied to changes in the federal tax code and higher legal and financial-consulting expenses.

Year-to-date, SCANA reported net income of $244 million, down 25 percent compared to the first nine month of 2017.

Sign up for our new business newsletter

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


The company also announced Thursday that it approved a dividend of 12.37 cents per share for the current quarter. 

SCANA executives did not schedule a conference call to further explain the latest results with financial analysts. The company halted the practice earlier this year after agreeing to be sold to Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy. That deal has not been approved. 

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Tags