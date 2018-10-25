SCANA Corp.'s third-quarter profit nearly doubled from a year earlier, but the results were hampered by a mandatory rate cut and tax reform.
The parent of South Carolina Electric & Gas said its net income for the July-September period totaled $67 million, an increase of nearly 97 percent. A year ago, earnings took a $132 million hit after SCANA booked a charge in that amount in connection to its failed nuclear power plant project in the Midlands.
The Cayce-based company's main SCE&G business reported its profit jumped 147 percent to $104 million, but that gain also included a caveat. The bottom line for the latest quarter was dinged after state regulators ordered a roughly 15 percent rate reduction for the utility's 728,000 electric customers that took effect in August, triggering a $101 million drop in revenue.
The mandatory cut, which SCANA is challenging in court, came after the company abandoned the $9 billion expansion of V.C. Summer Nuclear Station last year. This year, the Public Service Commission lowered the amount SCE&G electric customers were being charged for the scuttled project. The order is set to expire in December.
Another negative impact on SCANA's third-quarter performance was a $30 million loss at the holding company. That was tied to changes in the federal tax code and higher legal and financial-consulting expenses.
Year-to-date, SCANA reported net income of $244 million, down 25 percent compared to the first nine month of 2017.
The company also announced Thursday that it approved a dividend of 12.37 cents per share for the current quarter.
SCANA executives did not schedule a conference call to further explain the latest results with financial analysts. The company halted the practice earlier this year after agreeing to be sold to Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy. That deal has not been approved.