Rail proposal would bring SC's port costs more in line with Savannah's

A proposal last week to make the State Ports Authority pay $1 for every cargo container it handles to offset some of the $550 million in bond debt the S.C. Legislature is considering for the Port of Charleston is a compromise that would help the maritime agency narrow its competitive gap with the Port of Savannah.

That's because most of the bond debt — $400 million — would go toward building a near-dock rail yard at the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston.

Savannah already has near-dock rail access. It's something the SPA has craved for years.

The SPA currently pays truckers to move containers from Charleston's terminals to existing Norfolk Southern and CSX Corp. railheads in North Charleston — a 13-mile drive from the busy Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. That so-called drayage segment adds about $7 to the cost of handling each box compared to what Savannah has to pay, according to documents reviewed by The Post and Courier.

Having a site where railroads can load and unload cargo next door to the Leatherman Terminal would shave $6 off the SPA's per-container cost, with the other dollar going to the state for partial payment of the debt.

The following figures give an idea how important near-dock rail is for Charleston's port to remain financially competitive with its rival to the south in Savannah.

The SPA in January moved 121,236 containers of all sizes. If near-dock rail had been available, the maritime agency would have saved nearly $850,000 in drayage costs that month alone.

The Senate proposal would have the SPA pay $1 for every container based on 20-foot increments, which is known as a "TEU" in port jargon. In January, 216,265 TEUs moved through the port. So, after paying the state its share, the SPA would still be ahead by about $630,000 for the month — putting its cost structure that much closer to Savannah's.

Taken on an annual basis, the SPA would have saved about $9 million in drayage costs in 2020 had near-dock rail been available. Once the state's proposed $2.3 million TEU fee is subtracted, the SPA would have netted roughly $6.7 million.

Savannah currently pays about $17 less in direct costs per container compared to Charleston. Some of that difference is tied to economies of scale the larger Georgia port enjoys from handling twice as much cargo volume. The legislative proposal would narrow Savannah's advantage to about $11 per box, potentially helping South Carolina snag more discretionary shipments.

Of course, there are other factors to consider.

Part of the bond debt — $150 million — would go toward a money-losing program that would move containers by barge from Wando Welch to the Leatherman Terminal to minimize the reliance on trucks. Those containers would then be put on trains at the near-dock rail yard.

The SPA estimates the barges will operate in the red to the tune of about $8 million per year. The long view is that by the time the vessels and train yard are about a decade old, revenue from the near-dock rail will exceed the money lost on barges. At that point, the SPA would start to realize a combined profit from both operations in addition to the savings from trucking containers to railheads.

The dollar-per-container fee was approved as a compromise between state senators who wanted to give the SPA all of the $550 million with no strings attached and those who want the maritime agency to have "some skin in the game." The SPA would have to pay the fee until $150 million of the bond debt is repaid, with taxpayers funding the rest. The bond bill still has to make its way through the House and will likely end up before the Senate again if there are further changes.

Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, who sponsored the bond bill that will make improvements at the shipping terminal that bears his name, said last week he understands the reluctance to ask taxpayers to take on $550 million in debt.

"I ask all of our colleagues to make this compromise and take the next step forward," he said.

SPA officials are reluctant to talk about the bond bill until it moves closer to reality.

"It is still early in the legislative process, and we will keep working with Senate and House members to maintain our competitive position and be able to grow our market share well into the future," agency spokeswoman Liz Crumley said in a statement.