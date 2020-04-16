Q&A: What economic recovery in SC could look like after the coronavirus pandemic

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
At the beginning of March, a couple weeks before restaurant dining rooms closed, hotels emptied and factories went quiet, Joey Von Nessen, an economist with the University of South Carolina, weighed in on how COVID-19 could impact South Carolina's economy.
With the U.S. now in the midst of the downturn Von Nessen and other experts had anticipated was likely, he addressed some of the questions facing the state now about recovery, job losses and why this slowdown is different.
Post and Courier: How is this this economic downturn different from those we've typically seen?
Joey Von Nessen: Most economic contractions are caused by fundamental problems in specific areas of the economy that lead to steady declines in economic activity that can last for many months or even years. By contrast, right now we are experiencing an intentional pause on an otherwise strong economy as part of a proactive effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In this way, our current situation is more akin to a temporary statewide shutdown in response to a major winter storm than it is to a typical economic contraction. This is one reason why unemployment has been spiking so quickly.
PC: At this point, no one knows how long the pandemic will last. If the economy effectively "reopens" before the summer, what might recovery look like in S.C.?
JVN: South Carolina’s economy could follow what economists call a V-shaped recovery pattern — a steep drop followed by a steep rise. In many sectors, a pent-up demand is already being created for the goods and services not currently being purchased. Once we begin to move back toward normal social interactions, there is likely to be a surge in consumer demand that will offset some of the losses we are currently experiencing. This could set the stage for a relatively fast recovery during the second half of the year.
PC: What if the pandemic extends into the summer months? What would recovery in our state look like then?
JVN: If the pandemic extends into the summer months, many of South Carolina’s businesses that are temporarily closed right now would be increasingly likely to go bankrupt. This could lead to a second wave of layoffs as well as to disruptions in financial markets that would set the stage for further economic decline in the second half of 2020 and a much slower recovery period that could extend into 2021.
Economists call this a U-shaped recovery pattern — a steep drop followed by a slower rise. In the weeks ahead, it will be important to be on the lookout for any significant increase in the rate of bankruptcies among businesses, as this could indicate that a U-shaped recovery path is becoming more likely.
PC: How might "social distancing" continue to impact our economy even after the pandemic abates?
JVN: Even after social distancing guidelines are relaxed and businesses are reopened, consumer spending will not likely return to pre-pandemic levels if individuals are still uncomfortable going out in public. Health officials will be able to help to minimize this “hangover effect” as widespread screenings and effective treatments are put in place over time.
PC: Our state started the year with a historically low unemployment rate, but now we're seeing record highs of jobless claims. What's the employment outlook in S.C.?
JVN: The recent layoff data suggest that South Carolina has lost about six months of job growth in just the last three weeks alone. That’s the bad news. The good news is that a majority of these layoffs have been reported as temporary, suggesting that many of these workers will be hired back once the pandemic is over. Further, the long-run outlook for South Carolina’s economy remains strong. Over the past decade, South Carolina has consistently experienced both job growth rates and population growth rates that have been higher than the national average.
In addition, the competitive advantages that South Carolina maintains —including strong industry clusters, natural amenities, a low cost of living, and a business-friendly environment — will continue to make South Carolina an attractive choice for both companies and individuals in the years ahead.
