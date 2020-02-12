Q&A: What do the bids for Santee Cooper mean for ratepayers and South Carolina?

South Carolina lawmakers received a report Tuesday laying out three potential paths forward for Santee Cooper, the state-run water and electric utility based in Moncks Corner.

The state's 170 lawmakers will soon need to pick among selling Santee Cooper to Florida-based NextEra Energy, handing over part of the management of the utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy, or keeping Santee Cooper under state control.

1. What is Santee Cooper and what do we know about the other two companies?

Santee Cooper is a public utility created by the state of South Carolina in 1934. It was formed to power rural parts of the state. It manages Lakes Moultrie and Marion. It operates a number of coal, gas and hydroelectric power plants throughout the state. It produces power for 183,000 direct electric customers and roughly 1.5 million members of South Carolina's electric cooperatives. It also runs two water treatment plants that supplies another 193,000 people with drinking water.

NextEra Energy is an investor-owned company based in Juno Beach, Fla. It is the largest power provider in that state. It owns Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million electric customers in various parts of the Florida peninsula, and Gulf Power Company, which serves another 460,000 people in the Florida panhandle. It does not currently have utility customers in South Carolina.

Dominion Energy is another massive investor-owned company based in Richmond, Va. Dominion provides gas and electric service to customers in 18 states and is already a player in South Carolina. Last year, Dominion completed the purchase of Cayce-based S.C. Electric & Gas, which provides power to roughly 722,000 ratepayers in places including Aiken, Beaufort, Columbia and Charleston.

2. What does each bid include?

Santee Cooper's proposal would allow the company to remain as a state asset, while holding down customers' bills through cost-cutting measures. Santee Cooper's executives found an additional $3.2 billion in savings, which they did not forecast for last year. Santee Cooper's team would pay off $4.7 billion of its $6.8 billion bond debt by 2039. The utility would also need to reform how it is governed and regulated in South Carolina.

NextEra's offer would require the company to privatize Santee Cooper's roughly $6.8 billion bond debt, which is rather expensive. It would pay the state government more than $500 million for Santee Cooper. It would give current Santee Cooper and co-op customers $400 million in refunds and electric rate credits. It would also pay another $541 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, which was filed on behalf of Santee Cooper and co-op ratepayers. (A significant portion of that $541 million would go to the trial attorneys handling that case.)

Dominion would hire three people to manage Santee Cooper's affairs, but the utility would remain under state ownership. The three Dominion employees would still report to whomever is the CEO of Santee Cooper. Dominion would provide this service at cost, and it would seek to find other cost-saving measures by coordinating with neighboring SCE&G, which it also owns.

3. What will each plan do for the electricity rates for Santee Cooper's direct and wholesale customers?

NextEra's plan would provide the lowest electricity rates over the next four years but its power costs would then increase over the following 16 years, according to the report. It's cost of power would be roughly $64 per megawatt hour in 2021, and would increase to $94 per megawatt hour in 2040.

Santee Cooper would also see its power costs increase over the next 20 years. But after 2024, it would have slightly lower rates than NextEra, according to the report. It's rates would start at $70 per megawatt hour in 2021 and increase to $92 per megawatt hour in 2040.

State officials did not provide a rate forecast for Dominion Energy because they could not specify the cost saving measures Dominion might consider.

4. What will happen to Santee Cooper's employment numbers under each bid?

Santee Cooper's plan will see a 10 percent reduction in staff from 2017 levels. Most of those cuts will come through retirements and attrition. Between 2020 and 2028, Santee Cooper's employment will drop from 1,675 to 1,514.

NextEra's plans call for far more staffing cuts. The employment numbers for the utility would drop from 1,675 positions in 2020 to 970 employees in 2025.

Dominion said its plan does not account for any changes in employment at Santee Cooper.

5. How would the bids affect the ongoing class-action ratepayer lawsuit against Santee Cooper?

NextEra's offer incorporates a potential settlement with the trial attorneys who sued Santee Cooper on behalf of the utility's direct customers and the members of South Carolina's 20 electric cooperatives. NextEra would pay $541 million to settle those legal claims and pay the trial attorneys who are pushing the lawsuit.

Santee Cooper's offer does not settle the class-action lawsuit, which is currently set to go to trial in April. The lack of a deal leaves Santee Cooper exposed. If a verdict turns against Santee Cooper, it could prevent the company from charging customers for the billions of dollars in bonds it took out to pay for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Dominion's offer does not settle the lawsuit either. And it might actually create a conflict of interest, since Dominion and Santee Cooper are currently fighting in the same lawsuit over who should pay for the remaining liability tied to the unfinished nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

7. What will happen to Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie and Santee Cooper's two water treatment plants?

All three bids incorporate the lakes and the water treatment plants into the offers. That means they will continue to be maintained no matter who the owner is.

Santee Cooper's water customers don't have to stay with NextEra if the utility is sold.

The Lake Moultrie Water Agency and the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, which are made up of local governments, could choose to take over the water treatment plants themselves. That would require the two groups to pay off Santee Cooper's remaining debt on the water plants and pipelines.