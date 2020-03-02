Q&A: SC economist on how the coronavirus may impact the state's economy

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The Post and Courier talked to economist Joey Von Nessen of the University of South Carolina about how the coronavirus is impacting South Carolina businesses, what the outbreak could mean for the state's economy and why some are concerned the outbreak could prompt a recession.
The Post and Courier: What impact, if any, is the coronavirus already having on South Carolina businesses? Are there any specific examples you've heard from companies?
Joey Von Nessen: So far, the economic impact in South Carolina has been minor. However, the state’s manufacturing sector will likely experience some disruption in the coming weeks as reduced factory production in China limits the availability of various materials and component parts.
China is South Carolina’s top trading partner, and our manufacturing firms rely on a global supply chain that runs straight through Chinese markets. Because it takes about 30 days for cargo shipments to travel from China to the U.S., most of these effects are not yet visible.
In addition, the availability of some consumer goods may be affected.
PC: It may be a little early to tell, but what effect do you think this outbreak will have on the state's economy? Will some industries feel it more than others?
JVN: We expect that the outbreak will likely slow South Carolina’s rate of economic growth during the first half of 2020, but the magnitude of this effect will depend on its length and severity. In addition, any slowdown may be largely offset by a significant bounce back after the virus is contained and production levels in China — and elsewhere — return to normal.
It is important to keep in mind that with limited production, there is a pent-up demand being created that will likely have to be eventually fulfilled. Whether the net impact on economic growth for 2020 as a whole is significantly affected depends on how quickly the virus is contained.
The tourism sector is the most likely to experience real economic losses — as opposed to temporary disruptions that may be offset in the future. However, this will be mitigated by the fact that we are not yet in the prime tourism season.
PC: Last week, we saw stocks plunge as more cases were reported worldwide. There has been some concern that this outbreak could prompt a recession. Are those concerns legitimate?
JVN: This type of shock to the economy certainly makes a recession in 2020 more likely than it was previously, but we have to keep things in perspective. The U.S. and S.C. economies are both currently strong. This includes steady employment and income gains, high consumer confidence, low inflation, and the best job market in a generation.
Our economy is resilient, meaning that the coronavirus shock can temporarily disrupt economic growth without leading to a recession.
Nevertheless, this expansion ultimately depends on the actions of the U.S. consumer. If consumer confidence significantly drops due to fear and uncertainty surrounding the outbreak and spending activity is curtailed as result, then the adverse effects would be more severe.
PC: What immediate economic effects would we see if our state were to experience an outbreak?
JVN: A local outbreak would create some disruptions. However, it is impossible to quantify any specific impacts at this time.
