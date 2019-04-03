Mount Pleasant's plastic bag ban starts April 16, but one large provider isn't waiting until the last minute.
Publix supermarkets in Mount Pleasant will stop offering plastic grocery bags next week, becoming the first large user to announce plans ahead of the ban.
"The Town of Mount Pleasant has passed and is enforcing an ordinance banning the use of 'single-use' plastic bags," Publix spokeswoman Kimberly Reynolds said.
"Publix's continued success depends upon sustaining our environment, the people in our company and communities, and our business," she said. "We will continue to encourage the use of reusable bags and transition to paper bags during checkout in our Mount Pleasant stores."
The state's fourth largest municipality passed the "Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products" ordinance banning carry-out, single-use plastic bags and most foam containers last April. It gave businesses one year to comply and later added plastic straws to the list of prohibited items.
“The momentum to minimize single-use plastic in our business community is strong,” said business development manager John Holladay on the town's website. “With our local economy and recreation being so dependent on our environment and waterways, we urge our businesses to "Be the Solution, Stop the Pollution."
The rules, versions of which have been adopted in many coastal communities, are aimed at keeping plastic and foam materials from fouling creeks, marshes and the ocean.
Businesses found to be in violation once the ordinance takes effect will be issued a written warning by police officers.
After that, a fine up to $200 for the first violation will be levied, followed by a $350 fine for a second violation within 12 months and $500 for each additional violation during the same time period.
The town can also suspend or yank the business license for repeated violations.
Florida-based Publix operates three stores in Mount Pleasant. Its specialty GreenWise Market store is expected to open before the summer in the new Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 just south of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.